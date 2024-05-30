Brynn Teakle has earned another AFL chance, this time with the Roos, as his rollercoaster ride continues

Brynn Teakle celebrates a goal during the R9 match between Port Adelaide and North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena on May 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

EIGHTY-THREE players have been recruited via the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft since it was reintroduced in 2019, but only Brynn Teakle has been picked twice.

The West Australian is back in the system and heading back to Melbourne after being drafted by the Kangaroos, having spent the pre-season training with Collingwood, months after being delisted by Port Adelaide in September.

North Melbourne reached out a few weeks ago after Callum Coleman-Jones ruptured his Achilles at the start of April. With Todd Goldstein now playing for Essendon, the Kangaroos needed some ruck depth behind Tristan Xerri, someone who could also play forward.

National recruiting manager Will Thursfield and list manager Brady Rawlings organised a Zoom call earlier this month with Teakle and his manager, which led to the Kangaroos selecting the 24-year-old with pick No.15 on Wednesday night, just ahead of Richmond, which was considering him with its second pick.

"I started working the minute I stepped out the door at Port. I got to work pretty quickly and that was the main goal – get back on a list. I missed out on the opportunity at Collingwood, which was another kick in the guts. But I had a pretty good start to the year in the WAFL, so that has set me up nicely I think,” Teakle told AFL.com.au on Wednesday night.

Teakle had to dust himself off a couple of times in the space of six months. First Port Adelaide opted against offering him a contract extension, after he played six games across 18 months with the Power. Then, Collingwood took a close look at him across the pre-season supplemental selection period before using its three vacant list spots on Lachie Sullivan, Josh Eyre and Jack Bytel instead.

Brynn Teakle and Darcy Cameron compete during a Collingwood training session on February 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Magpies recruiting boss Derek Hine met with Teakle last Friday in Perth when Craig McRae's side travelled across the country to face Fremantle at Optus Stadium. Collingwood only has one fit ruckman on the list right now with Mason Cox, Aiden Begg and Oscar Steene all sidelined, but it went with Eastern Ranges teenager Iliro Smit instead at pick No.10.

"I basically did the whole pre-season with Collingwood. I did the pre-season camp as well. It was a great experience. I got along with a lot of the boys and 'Fly' was a great coach to work with," Teakle said.

"I worked really closely with Scotty Selwood. I learned a lot from him, which has added another string to my bow, playing up forward as well. I kept in touch with Scott and had another meeting with 'Dekka' when he came over for the Freo game recently."

Teakle headed back to Perth in February and returned to East Fremantle, where his start to 2024 kept his AFL dream alive. The 203cm ruckman averaged 35.3 hitouts and 15.7 disposals across seven appearances for the Sharks, earning selection for the WAFL side against the SANFL earlier this month.

"I just wanted to have a focus on having fun again and enjoying footy," he said. "I reckon that was what helped me play good footy again, just enjoying being at a good club in East Freo, who had just come off a premiership, so the vibe was really strong. They gave me a great opportunity to succeed, which I'm really grateful for."

Now Teakle is packing up his life again and moving back across the country. He lived with Melbourne defender Judd McVee during his stint with Collingwood and will move back in with his former East Fremantle teammate when he travels back on Saturday.

"It is a real whirlwind," he said. "I moved over to Adelaide, came back home for literally two months, then on a plane to train with Collingwood. Now back to Vic. I've been everywhere. You meet a lot of people along the way, so it has been a great experience."

Todd Goldstein and Brynn Teakle compete for the ball during the match between North Melbourne and Port Adelaide at Blundstone Arena in round nine, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

North Melbourne hasn't won a game this season and has its mid-season bye this weekend. But by the time it starts preparing to face West Coast in round 13, Teakle could find himself in contention for an early return home and his first chance to play on Optus Stadium at AFL level.

"The goal now to play as many games as I can," he said. "I think I fit in nicely there with my age and my maturity. Hopefully I get the chance and hopefully the body holds up this time. I'm really keen to get back out there on the big stage again."

Most players don't get their first chance at 22. Even fewer get a second crack at 24. Teakle is ready to make the most of his opportunity at Arden Street after becoming a unique piece of draft history on Wednesday night.