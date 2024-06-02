GOLD Coast Academy talent Leo Lombard continues to rise in draft calculations, with the Allies gun steering his team to a hard-fought 20-point win over Western Australia on Sunday.
The Allies rebounded from last week's tight loss to South Australia by overrunning Western Australia in the final quarter at Blacktown, claiming the 10.10 (70) to 7.8 (50) win.
ALLIES v WESTERN AUSTRALIA Full match coverage and stats
Lombard was in the middle of everything. He had 10 disposals in the first quarter and 19 by half-time before finishing with 32 disposals, two goals, 10 inside-50s and two clearances.
The physical, fast and ferocious Suns Academy prospect has been consistent throughout the season and has elevated again in the early stages of the Marsh Under-18 Championships to further cement himself as a first-round talent.
The Suns will also be preparing for another top Academy talent in 2025, with Zeke Uwland, the brother of Gold Coast's Bodhi, having 30 disposals and a goal on Sunday.
The Allies trailed by five points at three-quarter time in a tight contest but broke away in the final term, booting 4.3 to 0.2 to storm home.
Brisbane Academy pair Sam Marshall (26 disposals, one goal) and Daniel Annable (21, one goal) were also important, with Marshall in the 2024 draft crop and Annable eligible next year.
Jobe Shanahan and Joe Harrison both booted two goals for the winners, while Swans Academy player Joel Cochran impressed with 20 disposals.
Western Australians Luke Urquhart (19 disposals, one goal) and Charlie Burke (19 disposals) were busy, while Cody Angove kicked a goal from 13 disposals and was lively on a wing.
Small forward Malakai Champion kicked 2.2 from 10 disposals and caught the eye in the first half.
ALLIES 2.1 5.3 6.7 10.10 (70)
WESTERN AUSTRALIA 2.1 4.4 7.6 7.8 (50)
Goals
Allies: Harrison 2, Lombard 2, Shanahan 2, Annable, Depaoli-Kubank, Marshall, Uwland
Western Australia: Champion 2, Urquhart, Kelly, Hayes, Gerreyn, Angove