Leo Lombard impressed again as the Allies beat Western Australia in Sydney

Leo Lombard during the match between the Allies and South Australia in the 2024 U18 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast Academy talent Leo Lombard continues to rise in draft calculations, with the Allies gun steering his team to a hard-fought 20-point win over Western Australia on Sunday.

The Allies rebounded from last week's tight loss to South Australia by overrunning Western Australia in the final quarter at Blacktown, claiming the 10.10 (70) to 7.8 (50) win.

Lombard was in the middle of everything. He had 10 disposals in the first quarter and 19 by half-time before finishing with 32 disposals, two goals, 10 inside-50s and two clearances.

The physical, fast and ferocious Suns Academy prospect has been consistent throughout the season and has elevated again in the early stages of the Marsh Under-18 Championships to further cement himself as a first-round talent.

Previous Next 05:47 U18 Boys National Champs Highlights: Allies v WA The Allies and Western Australia clash in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys Championships

01:24 Lombard a level above with another impressive outing Leo Lombard shows why he's gaining plenty of draft interest leading the Allies to a strong win over WA

01:23 Marshall makes his case with dominant display Sam Marshall shows plenty of promise in a brilliant outing for the Allies

01:00 Champion lives up to name with scintillating showing Malakai Champion contributes two goals in a terrific all-round performance for WA

00:28 Skipper Urquhart unloads and delivers from distance Luke Urquhart leads from the front with an important goal for WA

00:28 Lombard launches one with clinical clearance major Leo Lombard shows plenty of class as he follows up his clearance with an extra touch and flashy finish

The Suns will also be preparing for another top Academy talent in 2025, with Zeke Uwland, the brother of Gold Coast's Bodhi, having 30 disposals and a goal on Sunday.

The Allies trailed by five points at three-quarter time in a tight contest but broke away in the final term, booting 4.3 to 0.2 to storm home.

Brisbane Academy pair Sam Marshall (26 disposals, one goal) and Daniel Annable (21, one goal) were also important, with Marshall in the 2024 draft crop and Annable eligible next year.

Zeke Uwland celebrates a goal for the Allies against Western Australia in the 2024 U18 National Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

Jobe Shanahan and Joe Harrison both booted two goals for the winners, while Swans Academy player Joel Cochran impressed with 20 disposals.

Western Australians Luke Urquhart (19 disposals, one goal) and Charlie Burke (19 disposals) were busy, while Cody Angove kicked a goal from 13 disposals and was lively on a wing.

Small forward Malakai Champion kicked 2.2 from 10 disposals and caught the eye in the first half.

ALLIES 2.1 5.3 6.7 10.10 (70)

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 2.1 4.4 7.6 7.8 (50)

Goals

Allies: Harrison 2, Lombard 2, Shanahan 2, Annable, Depaoli-Kubank, Marshall, Uwland

Western Australia: Champion 2, Urquhart, Kelly, Hayes, Gerreyn, Angove