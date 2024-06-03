The coaches' votes are in for the round 12 games

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal for Collingwood against the Western Bulldogs in R12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD star Nick Daicos has moved to within four votes of leader Isaac Heeney in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player Award.

Daicos picked up eight votes in the Magpies' loss to the Western Bulldogs on Friday night, while Dogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli was given the full 10 votes.

In an extraordinary patch of form, Daicos has now picked up 47 from a possible 50 votes in his past five games to move to 67 for the season.

It the equal most votes ever gained in a five-game span of matches.

Most @AFLCoaches votes polled in a unique 5 game span

47 - NICK DAICOS - 2024 R08-12

47 - Dustin Martin

46 - Nat Fyfe

45 - Nat Fyfe

44 - Clayton Oliver

44 - Gary Ablett jnr

44 - Patrick Dangerfield



@CollingwoodFC @AFL — Swamp (@sirswampthing) June 3, 2024

He is now just four behind Sydney star Heeney, who had the bye in round 12.

Along with Bontempelli, Hawthorn small forward Dylan Moore was the only other player to get a perfect 10 votes from the weekend, rewarded for his five-goal haul against Adelaide.

Carlton's Sam Walsh (nine votes) and Gold Coast Noah Anderson (eight votes) moved into the top 10 after strong performances over the weekend.

Port Adelaide v Carlton

9 Sam Walsh (CARL)

7 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

6 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

6 Tom De Koning (CARL)

1 Aliir Aliir (PORT)

1 Nicholas Newman (CARL)

Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Carlton Extended highlights of the Power and Blues clash in round 12

10:14 Full post-match, R12: Blues Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 12’s match against Port Adelaide

05:49 Full post-match, R12: Power Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 12’s match against Carlton

06:51 Highlights: Port Adelaide v Carlton The Power and Blues clash in round 12

00:52 Snappy Blues go berserk in sizzling blitz Carlton can’t stop scoring in the final term with a barrage of goals courtesy of Zac Williams, Alex Cincotta and Mitch McGovern

00:32 Finlayson’s phenomenal strike wows Adelaide Oval Jeremy Finlayson manages to land this outrageous effort from the boundary shortly after entering the contest

00:33 Captain Cripps putting on a show with two in a row Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps catches fire in the final term with a pair of gems

00:33 Zippy Zac in attack sneaks out the back Carlton’s Zac Williams continues to make strides in his new half-forward role with a crafty finish

00:41 JHF sparks Power with electric finish and celebration Jason Horne-Francis finds plenty of space and nails a beauty on the burst

00:36 Returning Power recruit treads hot water in tough contest Ivan Soldo may face MRO scrutiny after collecting Mitch McGovern high

00:45 Cracking Curnow clunk kicks Blues into gear early Charlie Curnow reels in a strong contested mark right in front of goal to give Carlton a bright start

Collingwood v Western Bulldogs

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

8 Nick Daicos (COLL)

4 Adam Treloar (WB)

3 Bailey Dale (WB)

3 Sam Darcy (WB)

2 Darcy Cameron (COLL)

Mini-Match: Collingwood v Western Bulldogs Extended highlights of the Magpies and Bulldogs clash in round 12

11:26 Full post-match, R12: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 12’s match against Collingwood

08:35 Full post-match, R12: Magpies Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 12’s match against Western Bulldogs

03:39 Bont v Daicos: The epic battle between two superstars The best of Marcus Bontempelli and Nick Daicos in Friday night’s enthralling contest

01:59 Captain Bont as inspirational as ever Marcus Bontempelli conjures a performance to remember with 38 disposals to go alongside two goals

00:50 Darcy delivers epic dagger as Dogs sprint home Son of a gun Sam Darcy makes sure of the result with the sweetest of finishes in the final term

00:42 Dazzling Daicos brothers stealing the show at Marvel Josh Daicos and Nick Daicos are putting on a clinic for the Pies with a pair of gems in the second quarter

00:27 Wayward West clips Howe in frantic scramble Rhylee West catches Jeremy Howe high in this second-quarter incident

00:46 Dog in the book after swinging arm catches Daicos Taylor Duryea is reported in the first term after collecting Nick Daicos high in this off-the-ball incident

00:33 Bont blast: Skipper’s ripper gives Dogs some bite Marcus Bontempelli delivers a ridiculous goal on the burst to give his side a much-needed lift

01:00 Massive fireworks as Darcy crunches Maynard late Marvel Stadium is rocked early as Bulldogs young gun Sam Darcy collects Brayden Maynard with some brutal contact

00:42 Daicos drills typical stunner in super opening act Josh Daicos opens the contest in some style with this eye-catching effort from a tough angle

Hawthorn v Adelaide

10 Dylan Moore (HAW)

5 Jack Ginnivan (HAW)

5 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

5 Will Day (HAW)

4 Jack Scrimshaw (HAW)

1 James Borlase (ADEL)

Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Adelaide Extended highlights of the Hawks and Crows clash in round 12

14:13 Full post-match, R12: Hawks Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 12’s match against Adelaide

06:03 Full post-match, R12: Crows Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 12’s match against Hawthorn

06:47 Highlights: Hawthorn v Adelaide The Hawks and Crows clash in round 12

01:54 Mighty Moore's clinical high-five steers Hawks to memorable win Dylan Moore amasses 27 disposals, drills five majors and sets up two goals for 250th-gamer Jack Gunston in a dominant performance

00:32 Ginni goes bananas on siren as Hawks fans roar Jack Ginnivan curls through a marvellous snap on the three-quarter-time siren and he celebrates in style

00:47 Cook starts cooking as Crows surge back Brayden Cook straightens and shoots truly before a super banana finish to bring Adelaide closer

00:45 Gunston's cracking curler delights former teammates Jack Gunston threads a slick snap and his ex-premiership teammates applaud from the stands

00:33 Jiath on report after Hinge headbutt Changkuoth Jiath is reported after making head contact with Mitch Hinge

00:48 Moore triples up in a flash as hot Hawks continue to dash Dylan Moore drives through a brilliant boundary finish before nailing his third major just seconds later

00:38 Schoenberg's crazy bounce a timely response Harry Schoenberg breaks through traffic and receives a kind bounce to cut the early margin

00:50 Hawks smalls catch fire early in rampant start Dylan Moore runs onto it and makes no mistake before Jack Ginnivan's clever crumbing finish

00:33 Milestone man Gunston slots typical beauty to lift Hawks faithful Jack Gunston works the angle beautifully from distance in his 250th career game

West Coast v St Kilda

8 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

7 Mason Wood (STK)

5 Elliot Yeo (WCE)

5 Callum Wilkie (STK)

3 Liam Duggan (WCE)

1 Paddy Dow (STK)

1 Liam Ryan (WCE)

Mini-Match: West Coast v St Kilda Extended highlights of the Eagles and Saints clash in round 12

08:30 Full post-match, R12: Eagles Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 12’s match against St Kilda

06:38 Full post-match, R12: Saints Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 12’s match against West Coast

01:49 Wood brings the goods in fantastic four-goal showing Mason Wood stands tall for St Kilda with a match-winning performance that included four goals

06:57 Highlights: West Coast v St Kilda The Eagles and Saints clash in round 12

00:25 Star Saint subbed with knee concern St Kilda suffers a big blow in the third term with Max King forced out of the game after this awkward tackle

00:46 Is No.1 pick in trouble for this dangerous tackle? Eagles young star Harley Reid may find himself in hot water after this tackle on Darcy Wilson

00:48 Ryan gets Saint flying in outrageous candy move Optus Stadium is wowed after Liam Ryan’s ingenuity from the set shot

00:38 Paddy Dow-ned: McGovern’s mega spear tackle Paddy Dow wears a bone-crunching tackle from Jeremy McGovern

00:28 Happy Henry after handy work on familiar turf St Kilda recruit Liam Henry snares a clever snap to give his side a much-needed lift

00:36 Eagles swarm as Gaff goals on return Andrew Gaff gets off to a dream start in his comeback game for West Coast

00:29 Pre-game drama as Auzzie the Eagle goes rogue West Coast’s pre-game mascot Auzzie the Eagle makes an unexpected detour before the bounce

Geelong v Richmond

9 Jack Bowes (GEEL)

9 Max Holmes (GEEL)

6 Oliver Dempsey (GEEL)

4 Liam Baker (RICH)

1 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)

1 Daniel Rioli (RICH)

Mini-Match: Geelong v Richmond Extended highlights of the Cats and Tigers clash in round 12

12:46 Full post-match, R12: Cats Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 12’s match against Richmond

05:25 Full post-match, R12: Tigers Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 12’s match against Geelong

01:41 Dempsey’s career-best triple proves invaluable Oliver Dempsey delivers an eye-catching three-goal performance to help his side overcome a spirited Tigers outfit

06:47 Highlights: Geelong v Richmond The Cats and Tigers clash in round 12

00:51 High-flying attempt ends in Tiger concern Richmond suffers a final-term injury scare as Mykelti Lefau appears to hurt his leg after an awkward landing

00:41 Close tries to close door on Tigers with goal and assist Brad Close heats up in the final term with a superb boundary major, before setting up another for Tom Hawkins

00:42 Stadium erupts as Cats hit front for first time Geelong finally starts ticking in the third term as Oliver Dempsey and Shannon Neale deliver exciting majors

00:33 Tanner turner sparks Cats to life Tanner Bruhn hits one to perfection as Geelong earns a much-needed goal

00:38 Noah’s arc: Cumberland’s crazy bounce stuns all Noah Cumberland’s dribbler takes a series of wild bounces before somehow bypassing a Cat on the goalline

00:37 Cats pay full price for letting Dusty go to work Dustin Martin swoops around Noah Cumberland for the handball receive before delivering a trademark major

00:41 Lefau loves his work after quick crumbing opener Mykelti Lefau gets the Tigers off to a flying start with this clever goal within the opening minute

Melbourne v Fremantle

8 Jordan Clark (FRE)

5 Josh Treacy (FRE)

5 Hayden Young (FRE)

4 Sam Switkowski (FRE)

4 Caleb Serong (FRE)

2 Alex Pearce (FRE)

2 Luke Jackson (FRE)

Mini-Match: Melbourne v Fremantle Extended highlights of the Demons and Dockers clash in round 12

06:59 Full post-match, R12: Demons Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 12’s match against Fremantle

09:05 Full post-match, R12: Dockers Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 12’s match against Melbourne

06:51 Highlights: Melbourne v Fremantle The Demons and Dockers clash in round 12

00:46 Fyfe's happy snap caps off Dockers' demolition Nat Fyfe tracks the footy and curls through a classy major to extend Fremantle's monster margin

00:47 Incredible Serong bender blows massive margin out further Caleb Serong slots a super running banana as Fremantle runs rampant in Alice Springs

00:47 Slick Dockers swarm from centre and Freddy was ready Michael Frederick finishes off a brilliant Fremantle burst with an inch-perfect strike

00:54 Dees pressure cooker brings trademark Oliver beauty Clayton Oliver and his teammates puts the pressure on before a smooth running finish from 50

00:43 Jumping Jye flies skyward for Mark of the Year contender Jye Amiss brings down a huge high-flying grab and converts beautifully from range

00:38 Walters and Clark provide the spark with curling crackers Michael Walters finishes off a classy crumb before Jordan Clark's massive snap from distance

03:02 Special Alice Springs Welcome to Country captivates all Traditional owner of Mparntwe (Alice Springs) Benedict Stevens leads the Welcome to Country at TIO Traeger Park

Gold Coast v Essendon

9 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

8 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

6 Sam Collins (GCFC)

3 Mac Andrew (GCFC)

2 Nicholas Hind (ESS)

1 Touk Miller (GCFC)

1 Zach Merrett (ESS)

Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Essendon Extended highlights of the Suns and Bombers clash in round 12

07:15 Full post-match, R12: Suns Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 12’s match against Essendon

08:26 Full post-match, R12: Bombers Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 12’s match against Gold Coast

06:56 Highlights: Gold Coast v Essendon The Suns and Bombers clash in round 12

04:03 Last two mins: Late 50m penalty helps Suns down Bombers Enjoy the thrilling final moments of Gold Coast’s nail-biting win over Essendon

00:47 Sun shocked by ump’s 50m call as Durham benefits Charlie Ballard expresses his disbelief after conceding a tough 50m penalty against Sam Durham, who appeared to play on after his mark

00:54 Goal review ticks off Hind’s handy work as Suns plead case Nick Hind nails a super snap to lift his side, much to the dismay of the Gold Coast defenders who claim the footy was touched

00:47 Clever Caldwell finish keeps Bombers within touch Jye Caldwell slots a brilliant checkside goal on the run as Essendon makes its move

00:34 Suns heating up as Ainsworth nails another Ben Ainsworth hits it sweet as Gold Coast continues to roll in the second term

00:32 King starts cooking as he cuts through Dons' defence Ben King slots his second goal of the match following a brilliant team effort

00:37 Wright can do no wrong as Bombers find hot start Peter Wright kicks one around the corner to deliver the opening goal against the Suns

LEADERBOARD

71 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

67 Nick Daicos (COLL)

59 Caleb Serong (FRE)

53 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

51 Zach Merrett (ESS)

49 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

48 Chad Warner (SYD)

46 Max Gawn (MELB)

46 Sam Walsh (CARL)

45 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

45 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

43 Zak Butters (PORT)

43 Adam Treloar (WB)

42 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

41 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

40 Errol Gulden (SYD)

40 Max Holmes (GEEL)

36 Christian Petracca (MELB)

34 Tom Green (GWS)

34 Hayden Young (FRE)