COLLINGWOOD star Nick Daicos has moved to within four votes of leader Isaac Heeney in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player Award.
Daicos picked up eight votes in the Magpies' loss to the Western Bulldogs on Friday night, while Dogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli was given the full 10 votes.
In an extraordinary patch of form, Daicos has now picked up 47 from a possible 50 votes in his past five games to move to 67 for the season.
It the equal most votes ever gained in a five-game span of matches.
He is now just four behind Sydney star Heeney, who had the bye in round 12.
Along with Bontempelli, Hawthorn small forward Dylan Moore was the only other player to get a perfect 10 votes from the weekend, rewarded for his five-goal haul against Adelaide.
Carlton's Sam Walsh (nine votes) and Gold Coast Noah Anderson (eight votes) moved into the top 10 after strong performances over the weekend.
Port Adelaide v Carlton
9 Sam Walsh (CARL)
7 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
6 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
6 Tom De Koning (CARL)
1 Aliir Aliir (PORT)
1 Nicholas Newman (CARL)
Collingwood v Western Bulldogs
10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
8 Nick Daicos (COLL)
4 Adam Treloar (WB)
3 Bailey Dale (WB)
3 Sam Darcy (WB)
2 Darcy Cameron (COLL)
Hawthorn v Adelaide
10 Dylan Moore (HAW)
5 Jack Ginnivan (HAW)
5 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
5 Will Day (HAW)
4 Jack Scrimshaw (HAW)
1 James Borlase (ADEL)
West Coast v St Kilda
8 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
7 Mason Wood (STK)
5 Elliot Yeo (WCE)
5 Callum Wilkie (STK)
3 Liam Duggan (WCE)
1 Paddy Dow (STK)
1 Liam Ryan (WCE)
Geelong v Richmond
9 Jack Bowes (GEEL)
9 Max Holmes (GEEL)
6 Oliver Dempsey (GEEL)
4 Liam Baker (RICH)
1 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)
1 Daniel Rioli (RICH)
Melbourne v Fremantle
8 Jordan Clark (FRE)
5 Josh Treacy (FRE)
5 Hayden Young (FRE)
4 Sam Switkowski (FRE)
4 Caleb Serong (FRE)
2 Alex Pearce (FRE)
2 Luke Jackson (FRE)
Gold Coast v Essendon
9 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
8 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
6 Sam Collins (GCFC)
3 Mac Andrew (GCFC)
2 Nicholas Hind (ESS)
1 Touk Miller (GCFC)
1 Zach Merrett (ESS)
LEADERBOARD
71 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
67 Nick Daicos (COLL)
59 Caleb Serong (FRE)
53 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
51 Zach Merrett (ESS)
49 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
48 Chad Warner (SYD)
46 Max Gawn (MELB)
46 Sam Walsh (CARL)
45 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
45 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
43 Zak Butters (PORT)
43 Adam Treloar (WB)
42 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
41 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
40 Errol Gulden (SYD)
40 Max Holmes (GEEL)
36 Christian Petracca (MELB)
34 Tom Green (GWS)
34 Hayden Young (FRE)