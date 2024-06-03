Nick Daicos celebrates a goal for Collingwood against the Western Bulldogs in R12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD star Nick Daicos has moved to within four votes of leader Isaac Heeney in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player Award.

Daicos picked up eight votes in the Magpies' loss to the Western Bulldogs on Friday night, while Dogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli was given the full 10 votes.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

In an extraordinary patch of form, Daicos has now picked up 47 from a possible 50 votes in his past five games to move to 67 for the season.

It the equal most votes ever gained in a five-game span of matches.

He is now just four behind Sydney star Heeney, who had the bye in round 12.

Along with Bontempelli, Hawthorn small forward Dylan Moore was the only other player to get a perfect 10 votes from the weekend, rewarded for his five-goal haul against Adelaide.

Carlton's Sam Walsh (nine votes) and Gold Coast Noah Anderson (eight votes) moved into the top 10 after strong performances over the weekend.

19:17

AAA: Vision exposes Dees' effort, Blues ready for flag, 'perfect' Dockers

Nat Edwards, Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

Port Adelaide v Carlton

9 Sam Walsh (CARL)
7 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
6 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
6 Tom De Koning (CARL)
1 Aliir Aliir (PORT)
1 Nicholas Newman (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:08

    Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Carlton

    Extended highlights of the Power and Blues clash in round 12

    AFL
  • 10:14

    Full post-match, R12: Blues

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 12’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 05:49

    Full post-match, R12: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 12’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 06:51

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Carlton

    The Power and Blues clash in round 12

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Snappy Blues go berserk in sizzling blitz

    Carlton can’t stop scoring in the final term with a barrage of goals courtesy of Zac Williams, Alex Cincotta and Mitch McGovern

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Finlayson’s phenomenal strike wows Adelaide Oval

    Jeremy Finlayson manages to land this outrageous effort from the boundary shortly after entering the contest

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Captain Cripps putting on a show with two in a row

    Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps catches fire in the final term with a pair of gems

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Zippy Zac in attack sneaks out the back

    Carlton’s Zac Williams continues to make strides in his new half-forward role with a crafty finish

    AFL
  • 00:41

    JHF sparks Power with electric finish and celebration

    Jason Horne-Francis finds plenty of space and nails a beauty on the burst

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Returning Power recruit treads hot water in tough contest

    Ivan Soldo may face MRO scrutiny after collecting Mitch McGovern high

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Cracking Curnow clunk kicks Blues into gear early

    Charlie Curnow reels in a strong contested mark right in front of goal to give Carlton a bright start

    AFL

Collingwood v Western Bulldogs

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
8 Nick Daicos (COLL)
4 Adam Treloar (WB)
3 Bailey Dale (WB)
3 Sam Darcy (WB)
2 Darcy Cameron (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:08

    Mini-Match: Collingwood v Western Bulldogs

    Extended highlights of the Magpies and Bulldogs clash in round 12

    AFL
  • 11:26

    Full post-match, R12: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 12’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 08:35

    Full post-match, R12: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 12’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 03:39

    Bont v Daicos: The epic battle between two superstars

    The best of Marcus Bontempelli and Nick Daicos in Friday night’s enthralling contest

    AFL
  • 01:59

    Captain Bont as inspirational as ever

    Marcus Bontempelli conjures a performance to remember with 38 disposals to go alongside two goals

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Darcy delivers epic dagger as Dogs sprint home

    Son of a gun Sam Darcy makes sure of the result with the sweetest of finishes in the final term

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Dazzling Daicos brothers stealing the show at Marvel

    Josh Daicos and Nick Daicos are putting on a clinic for the Pies with a pair of gems in the second quarter

    AFL
  • 00:27

    Wayward West clips Howe in frantic scramble

    Rhylee West catches Jeremy Howe high in this second-quarter incident

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Dog in the book after swinging arm catches Daicos

    Taylor Duryea is reported in the first term after collecting Nick Daicos high in this off-the-ball incident

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Bont blast: Skipper’s ripper gives Dogs some bite

    Marcus Bontempelli delivers a ridiculous goal on the burst to give his side a much-needed lift

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Massive fireworks as Darcy crunches Maynard late

    Marvel Stadium is rocked early as Bulldogs young gun Sam Darcy collects Brayden Maynard with some brutal contact

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Daicos drills typical stunner in super opening act

    Josh Daicos opens the contest in some style with this eye-catching effort from a tough angle

    AFL

Hawthorn v Adelaide

10 Dylan Moore (HAW)
5 Jack Ginnivan (HAW)
5 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
5 Will Day (HAW)
4 Jack Scrimshaw (HAW)
1 James Borlase (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:48

    Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Hawks and Crows clash in round 12

    AFL
  • 14:13

    Full post-match, R12: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 12’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 06:03

    Full post-match, R12: Crows

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 12’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 06:47

    Highlights: Hawthorn v Adelaide

    The Hawks and Crows clash in round 12

    AFL
  • 01:54

    Mighty Moore's clinical high-five steers Hawks to memorable win

    Dylan Moore amasses 27 disposals, drills five majors and sets up two goals for 250th-gamer Jack Gunston in a dominant performance

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Ginni goes bananas on siren as Hawks fans roar

    Jack Ginnivan curls through a marvellous snap on the three-quarter-time siren and he celebrates in style

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Cook starts cooking as Crows surge back

    Brayden Cook straightens and shoots truly before a super banana finish to bring Adelaide closer

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Gunston's cracking curler delights former teammates

    Jack Gunston threads a slick snap and his ex-premiership teammates applaud from the stands

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Jiath on report after Hinge headbutt

    Changkuoth Jiath is reported after making head contact with Mitch Hinge

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Moore triples up in a flash as hot Hawks continue to dash

    Dylan Moore drives through a brilliant boundary finish before nailing his third major just seconds later

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Schoenberg's crazy bounce a timely response

    Harry Schoenberg breaks through traffic and receives a kind bounce to cut the early margin

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Hawks smalls catch fire early in rampant start

    Dylan Moore runs onto it and makes no mistake before Jack Ginnivan's clever crumbing finish

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Milestone man Gunston slots typical beauty to lift Hawks faithful

    Jack Gunston works the angle beautifully from distance in his 250th career game

    AFL

West Coast v St Kilda

8 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
7 Mason Wood (STK)
5 Elliot Yeo (WCE)
5 Callum Wilkie (STK)
3 Liam Duggan (WCE)
1 Paddy Dow (STK)
1 Liam Ryan (WCE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:11

    Mini-Match: West Coast v St Kilda

    Extended highlights of the Eagles and Saints clash in round 12

    AFL
  • 08:30

    Full post-match, R12: Eagles

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 12’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 06:38

    Full post-match, R12: Saints

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 12’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 01:49

    Wood brings the goods in fantastic four-goal showing

    Mason Wood stands tall for St Kilda with a match-winning performance that included four goals

    AFL
  • 06:57

    Highlights: West Coast v St Kilda

    The Eagles and Saints clash in round 12

    AFL
  • 00:25

    Star Saint subbed with knee concern

    St Kilda suffers a big blow in the third term with Max King forced out of the game after this awkward tackle

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Is No.1 pick in trouble for this dangerous tackle?

    Eagles young star Harley Reid may find himself in hot water after this tackle on Darcy Wilson

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Ryan gets Saint flying in outrageous candy move

    Optus Stadium is wowed after Liam Ryan’s ingenuity from the set shot

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Paddy Dow-ned: McGovern’s mega spear tackle

    Paddy Dow wears a bone-crunching tackle from Jeremy McGovern

    AFL
  • 00:28

    Happy Henry after handy work on familiar turf

    St Kilda recruit Liam Henry snares a clever snap to give his side a much-needed lift

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Eagles swarm as Gaff goals on return

    Andrew Gaff gets off to a dream start in his comeback game for West Coast

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Pre-game drama as Auzzie the Eagle goes rogue

    West Coast’s pre-game mascot Auzzie the Eagle makes an unexpected detour before the bounce

    AFL

Geelong v Richmond

9 Jack Bowes (GEEL)
9 Max Holmes (GEEL)
6 Oliver Dempsey (GEEL)
4 Liam Baker (RICH)
1 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)
1 Daniel Rioli (RICH)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:08

    Mini-Match: Geelong v Richmond

    Extended highlights of the Cats and Tigers clash in round 12

    AFL
  • 12:46

    Full post-match, R12: Cats

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 12’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 05:25

    Full post-match, R12: Tigers

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 12’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 01:41

    Dempsey’s career-best triple proves invaluable

    Oliver Dempsey delivers an eye-catching three-goal performance to help his side overcome a spirited Tigers outfit

    AFL
  • 06:47

    Highlights: Geelong v Richmond

    The Cats and Tigers clash in round 12

    AFL
  • 00:51

    High-flying attempt ends in Tiger concern

    Richmond suffers a final-term injury scare as Mykelti Lefau appears to hurt his leg after an awkward landing

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Close tries to close door on Tigers with goal and assist

    Brad Close heats up in the final term with a superb boundary major, before setting up another for Tom Hawkins

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Stadium erupts as Cats hit front for first time

    Geelong finally starts ticking in the third term as Oliver Dempsey and Shannon Neale deliver exciting majors

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Tanner turner sparks Cats to life

    Tanner Bruhn hits one to perfection as Geelong earns a much-needed goal

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Noah’s arc: Cumberland’s crazy bounce stuns all

    Noah Cumberland’s dribbler takes a series of wild bounces before somehow bypassing a Cat on the goalline

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Cats pay full price for letting Dusty go to work

    Dustin Martin swoops around Noah Cumberland for the handball receive before delivering a trademark major

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Lefau loves his work after quick crumbing opener

    Mykelti Lefau gets the Tigers off to a flying start with this clever goal within the opening minute

    AFL

Melbourne v Fremantle

8 Jordan Clark (FRE)
5 Josh Treacy (FRE)
5 Hayden Young (FRE)
4 Sam Switkowski (FRE)
4 Caleb Serong (FRE)
2 Alex Pearce (FRE)
2 Luke Jackson (FRE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:21

    Mini-Match: Melbourne v Fremantle

    Extended highlights of the Demons and Dockers clash in round 12

    AFL
  • 06:59

    Full post-match, R12: Demons

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 12’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 09:05

    Full post-match, R12: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 12’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 06:51

    Highlights: Melbourne v Fremantle

    The Demons and Dockers clash in round 12

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Fyfe's happy snap caps off Dockers' demolition

    Nat Fyfe tracks the footy and curls through a classy major to extend Fremantle's monster margin

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Incredible Serong bender blows massive margin out further

    Caleb Serong slots a super running banana as Fremantle runs rampant in Alice Springs

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Slick Dockers swarm from centre and Freddy was ready

    Michael Frederick finishes off a brilliant Fremantle burst with an inch-perfect strike

    AFL
  • 00:54

    Dees pressure cooker brings trademark Oliver beauty

    Clayton Oliver and his teammates puts the pressure on before a smooth running finish from 50

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Jumping Jye flies skyward for Mark of the Year contender

    Jye Amiss brings down a huge high-flying grab and converts beautifully from range

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Walters and Clark provide the spark with curling crackers

    Michael Walters finishes off a classy crumb before Jordan Clark's massive snap from distance

    AFL
  • 03:02

    Special Alice Springs Welcome to Country captivates all

    Traditional owner of Mparntwe (Alice Springs) Benedict Stevens leads the Welcome to Country at TIO Traeger Park

    AFL

Gold Coast v Essendon

9 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
8 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
6 Sam Collins (GCFC)
3 Mac Andrew (GCFC)
2 Nicholas Hind (ESS)
1 Touk Miller (GCFC)
1 Zach Merrett (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:45

    Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Essendon

    Extended highlights of the Suns and Bombers clash in round 12

    AFL
  • 07:15

    Full post-match, R12: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 12’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 08:26

    Full post-match, R12: Bombers

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 12’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 06:56

    Highlights: Gold Coast v Essendon

    The Suns and Bombers clash in round 12

    AFL
  • 04:03

    Last two mins: Late 50m penalty helps Suns down Bombers

    Enjoy the thrilling final moments of Gold Coast’s nail-biting win over Essendon

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Sun shocked by ump’s 50m call as Durham benefits

    Charlie Ballard expresses his disbelief after conceding a tough 50m penalty against Sam Durham, who appeared to play on after his mark

    AFL
  • 00:54

    Goal review ticks off Hind’s handy work as Suns plead case

    Nick Hind nails a super snap to lift his side, much to the dismay of the Gold Coast defenders who claim the footy was touched

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Clever Caldwell finish keeps Bombers within touch

    Jye Caldwell slots a brilliant checkside goal on the run as Essendon makes its move

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Suns heating up as Ainsworth nails another

    Ben Ainsworth hits it sweet as Gold Coast continues to roll in the second term

    AFL
  • 00:32

    King starts cooking as he cuts through Dons' defence

    Ben King slots his second goal of the match following a brilliant team effort

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Wright can do no wrong as Bombers find hot start

    Peter Wright kicks one around the corner to deliver the opening goal against the Suns

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

71 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
67 Nick Daicos (COLL)
59 Caleb Serong (FRE)
53 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
51 Zach Merrett (ESS)
49 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
48 Chad Warner (SYD)
46 Max Gawn (MELB)
46 Sam Walsh (CARL)
45 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
45 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
43 Zak Butters (PORT)
43 Adam Treloar (WB)
42 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
41 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
40 Errol Gulden (SYD)
40 Max Holmes (GEEL)
36 Christian Petracca (MELB)
34 Tom Green (GWS)
34 Hayden Young (FRE)