It’s now time to target players following their rest for the ultimate bye round plays

Tom Green in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against West Coast in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S MOVING time in AFL Fantasy Classic.

The first round of the byes are in the rear view mirror as we look ahead to the next three rounds where the aim is to improve your team with savvy trading.

Strategy is simple. Trade out players who you don’t see as 'keepers' in your squad that have an upcoming bye for players who are coming off their bye round.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Warnie has been waiting for round 13 for a few weeks now. When Tom Green was injured on seven points in round eight, his price plummeted. The gun Giant is around $300k cheaper than his peak price at the start of the season when he opened with scores of 116, 145 and 120.

A simple move, costing just $36k from Jeremy Sharp, is one of the trades of the year.

There are plenty of other options to consider after their bye. Errol Gulden is the most popular midfielder while Zac Fisher has DEF/FWD status and offers plenty of value. Isaac Heeney is a target for many, while those happy to break the bank might target Dayne Zorko.

Plenty of names are discussed and your questions answered as Roy, Calvin and Warnie aim to help you make the right calls.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this episode …

1:00 - How the boys scored in round 12.

2:10 - Calvin gives Marcus Bontempelli his plus-three.

6:30 - Clayton Oliver gets Roy's minus-three.

8:50 - Five votes in the Michael Barlow Medal went to Oliver Dempsey.

13:40 - Sam Flanders had an early scare to come back on to score 113.

14:15 - Is there anything to worry about for Jordan Dawson owners?

17:30 - Tag watch for this week.

19:15 - Harley Reid has been suspended for two weeks.

22:10 - Will the Crows unleash Billy Dowling after his SANFL form?

26:00 - Lachie Whitfield is a target as a defender.

30:45 - Are there any questions about Tom Green and his form?

33:25 - "If I've gone this long without Isaac Heeney..."

37:20 - Do you go a cheap Zac Fisher over a premium?

41:20 - Are there any rookie options to grab?

44:10 - The Traders' round 13 trades.

45:00 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

48:25 - Have the rucks been solid enough this year?

53:10 - Jake Soligo should be fine this week.

58:00 - Could you go with Luke Davies-Uniacke?

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.