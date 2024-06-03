The Crows will be without Matt Crouch for the rest of the 2024 season

Matt Crouch looks dejected after Kuwarna's loss to Collingwood in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE midfielder Matt Crouch requires shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

Crouch suffered the injury during the Crows' disappointing 27-point loss to Hawthorn on Saturday, with scans confirming he will need surgery.

"It's really disappointing for Matt who has been playing some great footy this year," Adelaide high performance manager Darren Burgess said.

"Unfortunately, the severity of the injury requires surgery and he will miss the rest of the season.

"But the timing of it means he will begin his rehabilitation straight away and be ready for the start of pre-season."

It comes amid uncertainty over two other key Crows ahead of Thursday night's game against Richmond.

Learn More 19:17

Captain Jordan Dawson is battling a foot complaint and former skipper Taylor Walker has suffered a recurrence of a back injury.

Dawson passed a matchday fitness test, but his output was noticeably reduced against the Hawks.

"There are a few boys that are a little bit sore and he's another one that ... had a sore foot going into the game," assistant coach Jack Hombsch said on Monday of Dawson.

Key forward Walker was substituted at half-time because of his back issue – the 34-year-old missed his club's season-opener with a similar complaint.

Taylor Walker sits on the bench during Adelaide's clash against Hawthorn in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"We will know a bit more in the coming days, but obviously getting subbed out with the back, he's hopefully recuperating," Hombsch said.

The Crows have slid to 14th on the ladder with only four wins this season, and Hombsch said there was collective disappointment at their lacklustre display against Hawthorn.

The Hawks kicked 10 of the first 12 goals before a belated Adelaide fightback reduced the losing margin.

"Post-game ... it's pretty raw after a game when you're really disappointed as a group," Hombsch said.

"You use today when the air has cleared a little bit and you can sit down and dissect it and try and work out what happened.

"This week we have got a short turnaround ... which coming off a game like the one we had is something we're really looking forward to, because you have got to turn it around real quick."