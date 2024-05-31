STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.
Unbeaten Footscray will look to consolidate its spot on top of the VFL ladder when it takes on Collingwood on Friday afternoon at Marvel Stadium, before the two clubs battle it out in the AFL later that evening. There are three games on Saturday, including third-placed Geelong up against Richmond, while four matches make up a big Sunday with reigning premier Gold Coast in action as well as a clash between Essendon and Box Hill.
It's a big round in the VFLW with the Bombers and Hawks facing off in the match of the day on Saturday, while Port Melbourne and Williamstown meet on Sunday in another finals-shaping encounter.
>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL, SANFL, WAFL and VFLW games you want to watch
>> Kayo subscribers can stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile
Top-of-the-table Peel Thunder travels to Revo Fitness Stadium to take on Claremont in the WAFL on Saturday, with a standalone game between Perth and West Coast taking centre stage on Sunday. Monday is a public holiday in WA and the action heats up with two massive games: South Fremantle v East Fremantle and West Perth v East Perth.
In the SANFL, Port Adelaide meets Sturt in a Friday night match, before a big weekend that includes games between Norwood (first) and Woodville-West Torrens (second), and Glenelg (third) v Central District (fourth).
The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.
>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game
>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game
Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.
Smithy's VFL fixture, round 10
Friday, May 31
Collingwood v Footscray, Marvel Stadium, 4.05pm AEST
Saturday, June 1
Coburg v Casey Demons, Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEST
Geelong v Richmond, GMHBA Stadium, 3.30pm AEST
Frankston v Sandringham, Kinetic Stadium, 7.05pm AEST
Sunday, June 2
Gold Coast v Werribee, People First Stadium, 12.15pm AEST
Essendon v Box Hill, Windy Hill, 1.05pm AEST
Northern Bullants v Carlton, Genis Steel Oval, 2.05pm AEST
Port Melbourne v Williamstown, ETU Stadium, 2.05pm AEST
rebel VFL Women's fixture, round 11
Saturday, June 1
Geelong v Western Bulldogs, Avalon Airport Oval, 11am AEST
Carlton v Casey Demons, Ikon Park, 12pm AEST
Essendon v Box Hill, Windy Hill, 12.05pm AEST
North Melbourne v Darebin, Avalon Airport Oval, 1.30pm AEST
Sunday, June 2
Collingwood v Southern Saints, AIA Centre, 11am AEST
Port Melbourne v Williamstown, ETU Stadium, 121.30am AEST
SANFL fixture, round eight
Friday, May 31
Port Adelaide v Sturt, Alberton Oval, 7.10pm ACST
Saturday, June 1
Glenelg v Central District, Stratarama Stadium, 1.10pm ACST
West Adelaide v Adelaide, Hisense Stadium, 2.10pm ACST
Sunday, June 2
North Adelaide v South Adelaide, Prospect Oval, 2.10pm ACST
Norwood v Woodville-West Torrens, Norwood Oval, 2.30pm ACST
WAFL fixture, round nine
Saturday, June 1
Claremont v Peel Thunder, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.30pm AWST
Subiaco v Swan Districts, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 2.30pm AWST
Sunday, June 2
Perth v West Coast, Henry Street Oval, 11.10am AWST
Monday, June 3
South Fremantle v East Fremantle, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 1.10pm AWST
West Perth v East Perth, Pentanet Stadium, 2.30pm AWST