You can watch every game of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Nathan Kreuger celebrates a goal during the 2023 VFL Wildcard Round match between Collingwood and Richmond at The Swinburne Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

Unbeaten Footscray will look to consolidate its spot on top of the VFL ladder when it takes on Collingwood on Friday afternoon at Marvel Stadium, before the two clubs battle it out in the AFL later that evening. There are three games on Saturday, including third-placed Geelong up against Richmond, while four matches make up a big Sunday with reigning premier Gold Coast in action as well as a clash between Essendon and Box Hill.

It's a big round in the VFLW with the Bombers and Hawks facing off in the match of the day on Saturday, while Port Melbourne and Williamstown meet on Sunday in another finals-shaping encounter.

>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL, SANFL, WAFL and VFLW games you want to watch

>> Kayo subscribers can stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile

Top-of-the-table Peel Thunder travels to Revo Fitness Stadium to take on Claremont in the WAFL on Saturday, with a standalone game between Perth and West Coast taking centre stage on Sunday. Monday is a public holiday in WA and the action heats up with two massive games: South Fremantle v East Fremantle and West Perth v East Perth.

In the SANFL, Port Adelaide meets Sturt in a Friday night match, before a big weekend that includes games between Norwood (first) and Woodville-West Torrens (second), and Glenelg (third) v Central District (fourth).

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game



Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 10

Friday, May 31

Collingwood v Footscray, Marvel Stadium, 4.05pm AEST



Saturday, June 1

Coburg v Casey Demons, Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEST

Geelong v Richmond, GMHBA Stadium, 3.30pm AEST

Frankston v Sandringham, Kinetic Stadium, 7.05pm AEST

Sunday, June 2

Gold Coast v Werribee, People First Stadium, 12.15pm AEST

Essendon v Box Hill, Windy Hill, 1.05pm AEST

Northern Bullants v Carlton, Genis Steel Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Port Melbourne v Williamstown, ETU Stadium, 2.05pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round 11

Saturday, June 1

Geelong v Western Bulldogs, Avalon Airport Oval, 11am AEST

Carlton v Casey Demons, Ikon Park, 12pm AEST

Essendon v Box Hill, Windy Hill, 12.05pm AEST

North Melbourne v Darebin, Avalon Airport Oval, 1.30pm AEST

Sunday, June 2

Collingwood v Southern Saints, AIA Centre, 11am AEST

Port Melbourne v Williamstown, ETU Stadium, 121.30am AEST

SANFL fixture, round eight

Friday, May 31

Port Adelaide v Sturt, Alberton Oval, 7.10pm ACST

Saturday, June 1

Glenelg v Central District, Stratarama Stadium, 1.10pm ACST

West Adelaide v Adelaide, Hisense Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

Sunday, June 2

North Adelaide v South Adelaide, Prospect Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Norwood v Woodville-West Torrens, Norwood Oval, 2.30pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round nine

Saturday, June 1

Claremont v Peel Thunder, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.30pm AWST

Subiaco v Swan Districts, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 2.30pm AWST

Sunday, June 2

Perth v West Coast, Henry Street Oval, 11.10am AWST

Monday, June 3

South Fremantle v East Fremantle, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 1.10pm AWST

West Perth v East Perth, Pentanet Stadium, 2.30pm AWST