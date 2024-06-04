Taylor Walker sits on the bench during Adelaide's clash against Hawthorn in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Crouch Shoulder Season
Elliott Himmelberg Cheekbone 2 weeks
Wayne Milera Knee Season
Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season
Izak Rankine Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Riley Thilthorpe Knee 3-5 weeks
Taylor Walker Back Test
Josh Worrell Arm 7-9 weeks
Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

Walker has responded well this week after being substituted when his back seized up against Hawthorn, with the key forward experiencing the issue previously. Crouch will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery this week in a blow for the team and the in-form midfielder. Gollant was held out of SANFL duties again with a foot injury but is likely to return. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Will Ashcroft Knee 4-6 weeks
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Tom Doedee Knee Season
Darcy Gardiner Knee Season
Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season
Carter Michael Knee Test
Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

Brandon Starcevich has overcome a calf injury that has seen him miss four games and is available again. McCarthy was at the Lions training base on Tuesday and will remain on crutches for another couple of weeks before progressing to unassisted walking as part of his rehabilitation. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Dom Akuei Illness Test
Matt Carroll Groin 1-2 weeks
Adam Cerra Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Matt Cottrell Foot 1-2 weeks
David Cuningham Calf 2-3 weeks
Sam Docherty Knee Season
Sam Durdin Soreness Test
Jack Martin Calf 2-3 weeks
Hudson O'Keefe Hamstring 5-9 weeks
Marc Pittonet Finger Test
Jack Silvagni Knee Season
Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues are unsure whether Pittonet returns ahead of Sunday night's clash with the Bombers. Cerra, Cottrell, Cuningham and Martin are among a crop of players who won't be back until after next week's bye.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Aiden Begg Knee Season
Josh Carmichael Concussion TBC
Mason Cox Concussion/knee 5-7 weeks
Jordan De Goey  Abdomen 3 weeks
Jamie Elliott Vascular 6-8 weeks
Will Hoskin-Elliott Hamstring Test
Ned Long Calf 3 weeks
Dan McStay Knee TBC
Brody Mihocek Hamstring 3 weeks
Tom Mitchell Foot 1-3 weeks
Scott Pendlebury Bicep 3 weeks
Joe Richards Foot 3 weeks
Oscar Steene Toe 6-8 weeks
Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

Elliott now has a clear timeline around his time with Collingwood hopeful of regaining the veteran inside six weeks. Reef McInnes has exited concussion protocols and will be available against Melbourne on King’s Birthday. Josh Eyre will play in the VFL for the first time since being signed during the pre-season supplemental selection period.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kaine Baldwin Foot 2 weeks
Sam Draper Knee 3-4 weeks
Xavier Duursma Quad 2 weeks
Todd Goldstein Ankle Test
Ben Hobbs Calf 2 weeks
Jaiden Hunter Knee Season
Kyle Langford Hip Test
Darcy Parish Calf 5-6 weeks
Mason Redman Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Zach Reid Pectoral TBC
Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

The Bombers have been dealt multiple blows as their injury list grows. Redman will miss the clash against the Blues and Parish has re-aggravated his calf injury. Unlucky youngster Reid is set to miss most of the remainder of the season as he undergoes surgery. Goldstein and Langford will need to through main training this week to be available. The Bombers did regain midfielder Will Setterfield through the VFL last week. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Corbett Hip Season
Brennan Cox Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Sebit Kuek Knee Season
Oscar McDonald Knee 9-11 weeks
Nathan O'Driscoll Knee TBC
Ethan Stanley Ankle 1 week
Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

The Dockers head into their bye in reasonable health and can look forward to a backline boost after the break when they will next update their official timelines. Key defender Cox is closing in on his return and will be a welcome addition once he has passed all final hurdles while Stanley has recovered well and should also resume soon in the WAFL, where he had impressed on a wing. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring Test
Cam Guthrie Achilles 1 week
Ollie Henry Hamstring Test
Oli Wiltshire Pelvis 4 weeks
Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

Dangerfield is a chance to return for Sunday's top-four clash against Sydney, having trained with the main group for almost two weeks. Ollie Henry's hamstring complaint will also be tested ahead of selection, with the lure of the Cats' round 14 bye set to play some role in their management of both players. Guthrie is still a week away with his sore Achilles, but is expected to return in round 15. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Oskar Faulkhead Ankle 2 weeks
Lloyd Johnston Illness Test
Wil Powell Suspension Round 15
Lachie Weller Knee 6 weeks
Jarrod Witts Hamstring TBC
Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

The Suns were hopeful Witts would be available to play St Kilda on Saturday night, but the co-captain now looks unlikely. Johnston was away from the club on Tuesday, still ill four days after he became sick.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Lachie Ash Calf 2-3 weeks
Jack Buckley Calf 1 week
Stephen Coniglio Shoulder 3-5 weeks
Isaac Cumming Hamstring 1 week
Josh Fahey Foot 10-14 weeks
Darcy Jones Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Josh Kelly Calf 1-2 weeks
Adam Kennedy Hamstring 1-2 weeks
James Leake Quad 1-2 weeks
Nick Madden Ankle TBC
Harry Perryman Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Braydon Preuss  Hamstring TBC
Nathan Wardius Shin 1-2 weeks
Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants will regain Callan Ward (illness) and Callum Brown (suspension) for Saturday's clash with the Hawks. However, Preuss has undergone surgery to repair a chronic back injury and looks set for another long stint on the sidelines. Buckley isn't ready yet, while Cumming and Kelly are among a host of players closing on a return. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
James Blanck Knee Season
Sam Butler Leg Season
Mitch Lewis Knee 1-2 weeks
Will McCabe Back 1-2 weeks
Lloyd Meek Ankle  Test
Jack O'Sullivan Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Ethan Phillips Knee TBC
Jai Serong Concussion Test
Cooper Stephens Achilles 4-5 weeks
Clay Tucker Concussion 1 week
Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

Lewis could return as soon as next weekend after missing the past nine games due to a lingering knee cartilage issue. Meek is no guarantee to return down in Launceston this weekend. Phillips will be sidelined in the short-term due to a knee injury that flared up last week. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Marty Hore Calf 1-2 weeks
Lachie Hunter Calf 4-6 weeks
Jake Lever Knee 2-3 weeks
Jake Melksham Knee 2-4 weeks
Josh Schache Foot 1-2 weeks
Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite
Charlie Spargo Achilles TBC
Jacob van Rooyen Adductor Test
Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

Young forward van Rooyen (adductor) pulled up sore after the Demons' clash with St Kilda and didn't play against Fremantle, however the Demons are hopeful he will be fit to face Collingwood on King's Birthday. Hunter re-injured his calf against the Dockers and faces a 4-6 week stint on the sidelines. The luckless winger was plagued by the same injury across the summer and for the opening rounds of the season. Daniel Turner (calf) and Tom Fullarton (hamstring) both made successful returns from injury at the weekend, the latter at VFL level. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Miller Bergman Hamstring 1 week
Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season
Josh Goater Achilles Season
Griffin Logue Knee 2 weeks
Colby McKercher Foot TBC
Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas have cleared co-captain Jy Simpkin (quad) and veteran Hugh Greenwood (Achilles) to play in Saturday's clash with the Eagles. But youngster McKercher remains sidelined and still doesn't have a definitive timeline for his return. Logue is finally expected to make his return from an ACL injury through the VFL within the next fortnight. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Lachie Charleson Knee 2-4 weeks
Hugh Jackson Hip 1-3 weeks
Sam Powell-Pepper  Knee Season
Willie Rioli Calf 1-2 weeks
Connor Rozee Ankle Test
Josh Sinn Collarbone 4 weeks
Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

The week off has come at a good time for Rozee who has missed three of the past four matches with hamstring and ankle problems. He should be right to return for Port's next match against Greater Western Sydney in round 14, while Rioli will likely be a test. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Judson Clarke ACL Season
Mate Colina Back TBC
Liam Fawcett Back TBC
Josh Gibcus ACL Season
Dylan Grimes Back TBC
Jacob Hopper Hamstring 2 weeks
Mykelti Lefau ACL Season
Tom Lynch Hamstring 1 week
Dustin Martin Managed 1 week
Sam Naismith ACL Season
Marlion Pickett Calf 3-4 weeks
Maurice Rioli jnr Ankle 4-6 weeks
Jack Ross Foot 6-8 weeks
Tylar Young ACL Season
Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

Richmond fans won't see one of the rare bright spots of this season, Lefau, until mid-next year after he ruptured his ACL, the opposite side to the same injury suffered several years ago. Pickett also pulled up sore and will miss the next 3-4 weeks. Shai Bolton (concussion), Dion Prestia (managed) and Tim Taranto (wrist) are all available, while Lynch will be back next week. Ross has been sitting around the eight-week mark since round six. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jack Hayes Knee 5 weeks
Isaac Keeler Knee Test
Max King Knee Test
Liam Stocker Abdomen 2-3 weeks
James Van Es Ankle Season
Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

King will need to prove his fitness later in the week after being subbed out of the win over West Coast due to a jarred knee. Stocker will miss at least the next fortnight after missing the game in Perth due to an abdominal injury. Keeler also hurt his knee on the weekend. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harry Arnold Back 4-6 weeks
Jack Buller Back Season
Will Edwards Leg 1 week
Robbie Fox Shoulder 1-2 weeks
Callum Mills Shoulder/calf 2-3 weeks
Luke Parker Suspension Round 18
Sam Reid Foot 2-4 weeks
Angus Sheldrick Ankle 8 weeks
Corey Warner Ankle 3-4 weeks
Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

McCartin had been cleared to face Geelong this week after suffering a concussion in round eight, while a handful of other key players are closing in on full fitness. Fox will miss at least another week with a shoulder issue, while Mills is building his training levels and could be ready for a senior return inside the next month. Reid is expected to return to team training over the next fortnight, while Corey Warner will be sidelined for up to a another month. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Oscar Allen Knee 1-2 weeks
Rhett Bazzo Groin 3-5 weeks
Luke Edwards Concussion 1 week
Elijah Hewett Foot 5-7 weeks
Jayden Hunt Toe 2-3 weeks
Tim Kelly Hip 1-2 weeks
Noah Long Knee Season
Jake Waterman Shoulder Test
Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

Kelly has been ruled out for a second week with a hip injury, but there is hope Waterman can resume given he was close to being cleared in round 12. Hunt is being given an extra week to recover from a toe issue to then capitalise on the bye, with Edwards also missing due to concussion but able to complete modified training. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nick Coffield Shoulder 3-5 weeks
Ryan Gardner Wrist 10-12 weeks
James Harmes Hamstring 2-4 weeks
Jason Johannisen Hamstring 5-6 weeks
Tom Liberatore Concussion Test
Aaron Naughton Knee 3-5 weeks
Ed Richards Concussion Test
Anthony Scott Concussion Test
Bailey Smith Knee Season
Cody Weightman  Elbow 2-4 weeks
Laitham Vandermeer  Hamstring Test
Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

Liberatore and Richards are both expected to return against Brisbane this Friday night after dealing with recent concussion issues. Scott is also a chance to be available if he can pass concussion protocols. Vandermeer will need to prove his fitness after injuring his hamstring against Collingwood. Harmes won't be available until after the bye after straining his hamstring last Friday night.  Josh Gabelich