Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Crouch
|Shoulder
|Season
|Elliott Himmelberg
|Cheekbone
|2 weeks
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Patrick Parnell
|Shoulder
|Season
|Izak Rankine
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Riley Thilthorpe
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Taylor Walker
|Back
|Test
|Josh Worrell
|Arm
|7-9 weeks
|Updated: June 4, 2024
Early prognosis
Walker has responded well this week after being substituted when his back seized up against Hawthorn, with the key forward experiencing the issue previously. Crouch will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery this week in a blow for the team and the in-form midfielder. Gollant was held out of SANFL duties again with a foot injury but is likely to return. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Will Ashcroft
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Gardiner
|Knee
|Season
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|Season
|Carter Michael
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: June 4, 2024
Early prognosis
Brandon Starcevich has overcome a calf injury that has seen him miss four games and is available again. McCarthy was at the Lions training base on Tuesday and will remain on crutches for another couple of weeks before progressing to unassisted walking as part of his rehabilitation. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dom Akuei
|Illness
|Test
|Matt Carroll
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Adam Cerra
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Matt Cottrell
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|David Cuningham
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Durdin
|Soreness
|Test
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Hudson O'Keefe
|Hamstring
|5-9 weeks
|Marc Pittonet
|Finger
|Test
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: June 4, 2024
Early prognosis
The Blues are unsure whether Pittonet returns ahead of Sunday night's clash with the Bombers. Cerra, Cottrell, Cuningham and Martin are among a crop of players who won't be back until after next week's bye. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Begg
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Carmichael
|Concussion
|TBC
|Mason Cox
|Concussion/knee
|5-7 weeks
|Jordan De Goey
|Abdomen
|3 weeks
|Jamie Elliott
|Vascular
|6-8 weeks
|Will Hoskin-Elliott
|Hamstring
|Test
|Ned Long
|Calf
|3 weeks
|Dan McStay
|Knee
|TBC
|Brody Mihocek
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Tom Mitchell
|Foot
|1-3 weeks
|Scott Pendlebury
|Bicep
|3 weeks
|Joe Richards
|Foot
|3 weeks
|Oscar Steene
|Toe
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: June 4, 2024
Early prognosis
Elliott now has a clear timeline around his time with Collingwood hopeful of regaining the veteran inside six weeks. Reef McInnes has exited concussion protocols and will be available against Melbourne on King’s Birthday. Josh Eyre will play in the VFL for the first time since being signed during the pre-season supplemental selection period. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Foot
|2 weeks
|Sam Draper
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Xavier Duursma
|Quad
|2 weeks
|Todd Goldstein
|Ankle
|Test
|Ben Hobbs
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Jaiden Hunter
|Knee
|Season
|Kyle Langford
|Hip
|Test
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|5-6 weeks
|Mason Redman
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Zach Reid
|Pectoral
|TBC
|Updated: June 4, 2024
Early prognosis
The Bombers have been dealt multiple blows as their injury list grows. Redman will miss the clash against the Blues and Parish has re-aggravated his calf injury. Unlucky youngster Reid is set to miss most of the remainder of the season as he undergoes surgery. Goldstein and Langford will need to through main training this week to be available. The Bombers did regain midfielder Will Setterfield through the VFL last week. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Sebit Kuek
|Knee
|Season
|Oscar McDonald
|Knee
|9-11 weeks
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Knee
|TBC
|Ethan Stanley
|Ankle
|1 week
|Updated: June 4, 2024
Early prognosis
The Dockers head into their bye in reasonable health and can look forward to a backline boost after the break when they will next update their official timelines. Key defender Cox is closing in on his return and will be a welcome addition once he has passed all final hurdles while Stanley has recovered well and should also resume soon in the WAFL, where he had impressed on a wing. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Hamstring
|Test
|Cam Guthrie
|Achilles
|1 week
|Ollie Henry
|Hamstring
|Test
|Oli Wiltshire
|Pelvis
|4 weeks
|Updated: June 4, 2024
Early prognosis
Dangerfield is a chance to return for Sunday's top-four clash against Sydney, having trained with the main group for almost two weeks. Ollie Henry's hamstring complaint will also be tested ahead of selection, with the lure of the Cats' round 14 bye set to play some role in their management of both players. Guthrie is still a week away with his sore Achilles, but is expected to return in round 15. – Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oskar Faulkhead
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Lloyd Johnston
|Illness
|Test
|Wil Powell
|Suspension
|Round 15
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|6 weeks
|Jarrod Witts
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: June 4, 2024
Early prognosis
The Suns were hopeful Witts would be available to play St Kilda on Saturday night, but the co-captain now looks unlikely. Johnston was away from the club on Tuesday, still ill four days after he became sick. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachie Ash
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Jack Buckley
|Calf
|1 week
|Stephen Coniglio
|Shoulder
|3-5 weeks
|Isaac Cumming
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Josh Fahey
|Foot
|10-14 weeks
|Darcy Jones
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Josh Kelly
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Adam Kennedy
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|James Leake
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Nick Madden
|Ankle
|TBC
|Harry Perryman
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Nathan Wardius
|Shin
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: June 4, 2024
Early prognosis
The Giants will regain Callan Ward (illness) and Callum Brown (suspension) for Saturday's clash with the Hawks. However, Preuss has undergone surgery to repair a chronic back injury and looks set for another long stint on the sidelines. Buckley isn't ready yet, while Cumming and Kelly are among a host of players closing on a return. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Butler
|Leg
|Season
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Will McCabe
|Back
|1-2 weeks
|Lloyd Meek
|Ankle
|Test
|Jack O'Sullivan
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Ethan Phillips
|Knee
|TBC
|Jai Serong
|Concussion
|Test
|Cooper Stephens
|Achilles
|4-5 weeks
|Clay Tucker
|Concussion
|1 week
|Updated: June 4, 2024
Early prognosis
Lewis could return as soon as next weekend after missing the past nine games due to a lingering knee cartilage issue. Meek is no guarantee to return down in Launceston this weekend. Phillips will be sidelined in the short-term due to a knee injury that flared up last week. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marty Hore
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Lachie Hunter
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Jake Lever
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Jake Melksham
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Josh Schache
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Joel Smith
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Charlie Spargo
|Achilles
|TBC
|Jacob van Rooyen
|Adductor
|Test
|Updated: June 4, 2024
Early prognosis
Young forward van Rooyen (adductor) pulled up sore after the Demons' clash with St Kilda and didn't play against Fremantle, however the Demons are hopeful he will be fit to face Collingwood on King's Birthday. Hunter re-injured his calf against the Dockers and faces a 4-6 week stint on the sidelines. The luckless winger was plagued by the same injury across the summer and for the opening rounds of the season. Daniel Turner (calf) and Tom Fullarton (hamstring) both made successful returns from injury at the weekend, the latter at VFL level. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Miller Bergman
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Achilles
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Achilles
|Season
|Griffin Logue
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Colby McKercher
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: June 4, 2024
Early prognosis
The Kangas have cleared co-captain Jy Simpkin (quad) and veteran Hugh Greenwood (Achilles) to play in Saturday's clash with the Eagles. But youngster McKercher remains sidelined and still doesn't have a definitive timeline for his return. Logue is finally expected to make his return from an ACL injury through the VFL within the next fortnight. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachie Charleson
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Hugh Jackson
|Hip
|1-3 weeks
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|Season
|Willie Rioli
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Connor Rozee
|Ankle
|Test
|Josh Sinn
|Collarbone
|4 weeks
|Updated: June 4, 2024
Early prognosis
The week off has come at a good time for Rozee who has missed three of the past four matches with hamstring and ankle problems. He should be right to return for Port's next match against Greater Western Sydney in round 14, while Rioli will likely be a test. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Back
|TBC
|Liam Fawcett
|Back
|TBC
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|Season
|Dylan Grimes
|Back
|TBC
|Jacob Hopper
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Mykelti Lefau
|ACL
|Season
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Dustin Martin
|Managed
|1 week
|Sam Naismith
|ACL
|Season
|Marlion Pickett
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Maurice Rioli jnr
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Jack Ross
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Tylar Young
|ACL
|Season
|Updated: June 4, 2024
Early prognosis
Richmond fans won't see one of the rare bright spots of this season, Lefau, until mid-next year after he ruptured his ACL, the opposite side to the same injury suffered several years ago. Pickett also pulled up sore and will miss the next 3-4 weeks. Shai Bolton (concussion), Dion Prestia (managed) and Tim Taranto (wrist) are all available, while Lynch will be back next week. Ross has been sitting around the eight-week mark since round six. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|5 weeks
|Isaac Keeler
|Knee
|Test
|Max King
|Knee
|Test
|Liam Stocker
|Abdomen
|2-3 weeks
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|Season
|Updated: June 4, 2024
Early prognosis
King will need to prove his fitness later in the week after being subbed out of the win over West Coast due to a jarred knee. Stocker will miss at least the next fortnight after missing the game in Perth due to an abdominal injury. Keeler also hurt his knee on the weekend. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Arnold
|Back
|4-6 weeks
|Jack Buller
|Back
|Season
|Will Edwards
|Leg
|1 week
|Robbie Fox
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Callum Mills
|Shoulder/calf
|2-3 weeks
|Luke Parker
|Suspension
|Round 18
|Sam Reid
|Foot
|2-4 weeks
|Angus Sheldrick
|Ankle
|8 weeks
|Corey Warner
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: June 4, 2024
Early prognosis
McCartin had been cleared to face Geelong this week after suffering a concussion in round eight, while a handful of other key players are closing in on full fitness. Fox will miss at least another week with a shoulder issue, while Mills is building his training levels and could be ready for a senior return inside the next month. Reid is expected to return to team training over the next fortnight, while Corey Warner will be sidelined for up to a another month. – Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Rhett Bazzo
|Groin
|3-5 weeks
|Luke Edwards
|Concussion
|1 week
|Elijah Hewett
|Foot
|5-7 weeks
|Jayden Hunt
|Toe
|2-3 weeks
|Tim Kelly
|Hip
|1-2 weeks
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Jake Waterman
|Shoulder
|Test
|Updated: June 4, 2024
Early prognosis
Kelly has been ruled out for a second week with a hip injury, but there is hope Waterman can resume given he was close to being cleared in round 12. Hunt is being given an extra week to recover from a toe issue to then capitalise on the bye, with Edwards also missing due to concussion but able to complete modified training. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nick Coffield
|Shoulder
|3-5 weeks
|Ryan Gardner
|Wrist
|10-12 weeks
|James Harmes
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Jason Johannisen
|Hamstring
|5-6 weeks
|Tom Liberatore
|Concussion
|Test
|Aaron Naughton
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Ed Richards
|Concussion
|Test
|Anthony Scott
|Concussion
|Test
|Bailey Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Cody Weightman
|Elbow
|2-4 weeks
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: June 4, 2024
Early prognosis
Liberatore and Richards are both expected to return against Brisbane this Friday night after dealing with recent concussion issues. Scott is also a chance to be available if he can pass concussion protocols. Vandermeer will need to prove his fitness after injuring his hamstring against Collingwood. Harmes won't be available until after the bye after straining his hamstring last Friday night. – Josh Gabelich