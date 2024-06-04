Taylor Walker sits on the bench during Adelaide's clash against Hawthorn in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Shoulder Season Elliott Himmelberg Cheekbone 2 weeks Wayne Milera Knee Season Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season Izak Rankine Hamstring 1-2 weeks Riley Thilthorpe Knee 3-5 weeks Taylor Walker Back Test Josh Worrell Arm 7-9 weeks Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

Walker has responded well this week after being substituted when his back seized up against Hawthorn, with the key forward experiencing the issue previously. Crouch will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery this week in a blow for the team and the in-form midfielder. Gollant was held out of SANFL duties again with a foot injury but is likely to return. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Ashcroft Knee 4-6 weeks Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee Season Darcy Gardiner Knee Season Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Carter Michael Knee Test Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

Brandon Starcevich has overcome a calf injury that has seen him miss four games and is available again. McCarthy was at the Lions training base on Tuesday and will remain on crutches for another couple of weeks before progressing to unassisted walking as part of his rehabilitation. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Akuei Illness Test Matt Carroll Groin 1-2 weeks Adam Cerra Hamstring 2-3 weeks Matt Cottrell Foot 1-2 weeks David Cuningham Calf 2-3 weeks Sam Docherty Knee Season Sam Durdin Soreness Test Jack Martin Calf 2-3 weeks Hudson O'Keefe Hamstring 5-9 weeks Marc Pittonet Finger Test Jack Silvagni Knee Season Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues are unsure whether Pittonet returns ahead of Sunday night's clash with the Bombers. Cerra, Cottrell, Cuningham and Martin are among a crop of players who won't be back until after next week's bye. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Knee Season Josh Carmichael Concussion TBC Mason Cox Concussion/knee 5-7 weeks Jordan De Goey Abdomen 3 weeks Jamie Elliott Vascular 6-8 weeks Will Hoskin-Elliott Hamstring Test Ned Long Calf 3 weeks Dan McStay Knee TBC Brody Mihocek Hamstring 3 weeks Tom Mitchell Foot 1-3 weeks Scott Pendlebury Bicep 3 weeks Joe Richards Foot 3 weeks Oscar Steene Toe 6-8 weeks Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

Elliott now has a clear timeline around his time with Collingwood hopeful of regaining the veteran inside six weeks. Reef McInnes has exited concussion protocols and will be available against Melbourne on King’s Birthday. Josh Eyre will play in the VFL for the first time since being signed during the pre-season supplemental selection period. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Foot 2 weeks Sam Draper Knee 3-4 weeks Xavier Duursma Quad 2 weeks Todd Goldstein Ankle Test Ben Hobbs Calf 2 weeks Jaiden Hunter Knee Season Kyle Langford Hip Test Darcy Parish Calf 5-6 weeks Mason Redman Hamstring 1-2 weeks Zach Reid Pectoral TBC Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

The Bombers have been dealt multiple blows as their injury list grows. Redman will miss the clash against the Blues and Parish has re-aggravated his calf injury. Unlucky youngster Reid is set to miss most of the remainder of the season as he undergoes surgery. Goldstein and Langford will need to through main training this week to be available. The Bombers did regain midfielder Will Setterfield through the VFL last week. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Corbett Hip Season Brennan Cox Hamstring 1-2 weeks Sebit Kuek Knee Season Oscar McDonald Knee 9-11 weeks Nathan O'Driscoll Knee TBC Ethan Stanley Ankle 1 week Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

The Dockers head into their bye in reasonable health and can look forward to a backline boost after the break when they will next update their official timelines. Key defender Cox is closing in on his return and will be a welcome addition once he has passed all final hurdles while Stanley has recovered well and should also resume soon in the WAFL, where he had impressed on a wing. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring Test Cam Guthrie Achilles 1 week Ollie Henry Hamstring Test Oli Wiltshire Pelvis 4 weeks Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

Dangerfield is a chance to return for Sunday's top-four clash against Sydney, having trained with the main group for almost two weeks. Ollie Henry's hamstring complaint will also be tested ahead of selection, with the lure of the Cats' round 14 bye set to play some role in their management of both players. Guthrie is still a week away with his sore Achilles, but is expected to return in round 15. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oskar Faulkhead Ankle 2 weeks Lloyd Johnston Illness Test Wil Powell Suspension Round 15 Lachie Weller Knee 6 weeks Jarrod Witts Hamstring TBC Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

The Suns were hopeful Witts would be available to play St Kilda on Saturday night, but the co-captain now looks unlikely. Johnston was away from the club on Tuesday, still ill four days after he became sick. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachie Ash Calf 2-3 weeks Jack Buckley Calf 1 week Stephen Coniglio Shoulder 3-5 weeks Isaac Cumming Hamstring 1 week Josh Fahey Foot 10-14 weeks Darcy Jones Hamstring 4-6 weeks Josh Kelly Calf 1-2 weeks Adam Kennedy Hamstring 1-2 weeks James Leake Quad 1-2 weeks Nick Madden Ankle TBC Harry Perryman Hamstring 2-3 weeks Braydon Preuss Hamstring TBC Nathan Wardius Shin 1-2 weeks Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants will regain Callan Ward (illness) and Callum Brown (suspension) for Saturday's clash with the Hawks. However, Preuss has undergone surgery to repair a chronic back injury and looks set for another long stint on the sidelines. Buckley isn't ready yet, while Cumming and Kelly are among a host of players closing on a return. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Knee Season Sam Butler Leg Season Mitch Lewis Knee 1-2 weeks Will McCabe Back 1-2 weeks Lloyd Meek Ankle Test Jack O'Sullivan Hamstring 1-2 weeks Ethan Phillips Knee TBC Jai Serong Concussion Test Cooper Stephens Achilles 4-5 weeks Clay Tucker Concussion 1 week Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

Lewis could return as soon as next weekend after missing the past nine games due to a lingering knee cartilage issue. Meek is no guarantee to return down in Launceston this weekend. Phillips will be sidelined in the short-term due to a knee injury that flared up last week. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Calf 1-2 weeks Lachie Hunter Calf 4-6 weeks Jake Lever Knee 2-3 weeks Jake Melksham Knee 2-4 weeks Josh Schache Foot 1-2 weeks Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite Charlie Spargo Achilles TBC Jacob van Rooyen Adductor Test Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

Young forward van Rooyen (adductor) pulled up sore after the Demons' clash with St Kilda and didn't play against Fremantle, however the Demons are hopeful he will be fit to face Collingwood on King's Birthday. Hunter re-injured his calf against the Dockers and faces a 4-6 week stint on the sidelines. The luckless winger was plagued by the same injury across the summer and for the opening rounds of the season. Daniel Turner (calf) and Tom Fullarton (hamstring) both made successful returns from injury at the weekend, the latter at VFL level. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miller Bergman Hamstring 1 week Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season Josh Goater Achilles Season Griffin Logue Knee 2 weeks Colby McKercher Foot TBC Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas have cleared co-captain Jy Simpkin (quad) and veteran Hugh Greenwood (Achilles) to play in Saturday's clash with the Eagles. But youngster McKercher remains sidelined and still doesn't have a definitive timeline for his return. Logue is finally expected to make his return from an ACL injury through the VFL within the next fortnight. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachie Charleson Knee 2-4 weeks Hugh Jackson Hip 1-3 weeks Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Willie Rioli Calf 1-2 weeks Connor Rozee Ankle Test Josh Sinn Collarbone 4 weeks Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

The week off has come at a good time for Rozee who has missed three of the past four matches with hamstring and ankle problems. He should be right to return for Port's next match against Greater Western Sydney in round 14, while Rioli will likely be a test. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Back TBC Liam Fawcett Back TBC Josh Gibcus ACL Season Dylan Grimes Back TBC Jacob Hopper Hamstring 2 weeks Mykelti Lefau ACL Season Tom Lynch Hamstring 1 week Dustin Martin Managed 1 week Sam Naismith ACL Season Marlion Pickett Calf 3-4 weeks Maurice Rioli jnr Ankle 4-6 weeks Jack Ross Foot 6-8 weeks Tylar Young ACL Season Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

Richmond fans won't see one of the rare bright spots of this season, Lefau, until mid-next year after he ruptured his ACL, the opposite side to the same injury suffered several years ago. Pickett also pulled up sore and will miss the next 3-4 weeks. Shai Bolton (concussion), Dion Prestia (managed) and Tim Taranto (wrist) are all available, while Lynch will be back next week. Ross has been sitting around the eight-week mark since round six. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Hayes Knee 5 weeks Isaac Keeler Knee Test Max King Knee Test Liam Stocker Abdomen 2-3 weeks James Van Es Ankle Season Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

King will need to prove his fitness later in the week after being subbed out of the win over West Coast due to a jarred knee. Stocker will miss at least the next fortnight after missing the game in Perth due to an abdominal injury. Keeler also hurt his knee on the weekend. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Arnold Back 4-6 weeks Jack Buller Back Season Will Edwards Leg 1 week Robbie Fox Shoulder 1-2 weeks Callum Mills Shoulder/calf 2-3 weeks Luke Parker Suspension Round 18 Sam Reid Foot 2-4 weeks Angus Sheldrick Ankle 8 weeks Corey Warner Ankle 3-4 weeks Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

McCartin had been cleared to face Geelong this week after suffering a concussion in round eight, while a handful of other key players are closing in on full fitness. Fox will miss at least another week with a shoulder issue, while Mills is building his training levels and could be ready for a senior return inside the next month. Reid is expected to return to team training over the next fortnight, while Corey Warner will be sidelined for up to a another month. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Knee 1-2 weeks Rhett Bazzo Groin 3-5 weeks Luke Edwards Concussion 1 week Elijah Hewett Foot 5-7 weeks Jayden Hunt Toe 2-3 weeks Tim Kelly Hip 1-2 weeks Noah Long Knee Season Jake Waterman Shoulder Test Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

Kelly has been ruled out for a second week with a hip injury, but there is hope Waterman can resume given he was close to being cleared in round 12. Hunt is being given an extra week to recover from a toe issue to then capitalise on the bye, with Edwards also missing due to concussion but able to complete modified training. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Coffield Shoulder 3-5 weeks Ryan Gardner Wrist 10-12 weeks James Harmes Hamstring 2-4 weeks Jason Johannisen Hamstring 5-6 weeks Tom Liberatore Concussion Test Aaron Naughton Knee 3-5 weeks Ed Richards Concussion Test Anthony Scott Concussion Test Bailey Smith Knee Season Cody Weightman Elbow 2-4 weeks Laitham Vandermeer Hamstring Test Updated: June 4, 2024

Early prognosis

Liberatore and Richards are both expected to return against Brisbane this Friday night after dealing with recent concussion issues. Scott is also a chance to be available if he can pass concussion protocols. Vandermeer will need to prove his fitness after injuring his hamstring against Collingwood. Harmes won't be available until after the bye after straining his hamstring last Friday night. – Josh Gabelich