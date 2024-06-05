Our footy experts have made the call on round 13

THE ANNUAL King's Birthday blockbuster is set to be a mouth-watering clash, but most of our tipsters see just one winner.

Melbourne may be coming off a 92-point loss to Fremantle, but our experts expect the Demons to beat Collingwood.

Every game has one team earning at least nine tips, with Richmond, North Melbourne, Geelong and Essendon getting no love.

The tipping leader, Damian Barrett, is the only one predicting a St Kilda win over Gold Coast.

Check out all the R13 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call

DAMIAN BARRETT

Adelaide - 7 points

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

St Kilda

Sydney

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 3

Total: 74

SARAH OLLE

Adelaide - 28 points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Gold Coast

Sydney

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 3

Total: 72

CALLUM TWOMEY

Adelaide - 20 points

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

West Coast

Gold Coast

Sydney

Carlton

Collingwood

Last week: 2

Total: 72

SARAH BLACK

Adelaide - 17 points

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

West Coast

Gold Coast

Sydney

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 3

Total: 71

KANE CORNES

Adelaide - 51 points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Gold Coast

Sydney

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 4

Total: 70

JOSH GABELICH

Adelaide - 12 points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Gold Coast

Sydney

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 70

MATTHEW LLOYD

Adelaide - 26 points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Gold Coast

Sydney

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 4

Total: 69

MICHAEL WHITING

Adelaide - 35 points

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Gold Coast

Sydney

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 2

Total: 69

NAT EDWARDS

Adelaide - 15 points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Gold Coast

Sydney

Carlton

Collingwood

Last week: 2

Total: 67

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Adelaide - 32 points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Gold Coast

Sydney

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 3

Total: 66

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Adelaide - 36 points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Gold Coast

Sydney

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 3

Total: 65

TOTALS

Adelaide 11-0 Richmond

Western Bulldogs 9-2 Brisbane

Hawthorn 2-9 Greater Western Sydney

West Coast 11-0 North Melbourne

St Kilda 1-10 Gold Coast

Sydney 11-0 Geelong

Essendon 0-11 Carlton

Collingwood 2-9 Melbourne

Byes: Port Adelaide, Fremantle