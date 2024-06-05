THE ANNUAL King's Birthday blockbuster is set to be a mouth-watering clash, but most of our tipsters see just one winner.
Melbourne may be coming off a 92-point loss to Fremantle, but our experts expect the Demons to beat Collingwood.
Every game has one team earning at least nine tips, with Richmond, North Melbourne, Geelong and Essendon getting no love.
The tipping leader, Damian Barrett, is the only one predicting a St Kilda win over Gold Coast.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Adelaide - 7 points
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
St Kilda
Sydney
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 3
Total: 74
SARAH OLLE
Adelaide - 28 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Gold Coast
Sydney
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 3
Total: 72
CALLUM TWOMEY
Adelaide - 20 points
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
West Coast
Gold Coast
Sydney
Carlton
Collingwood
Last week: 2
Total: 72
SARAH BLACK
Adelaide - 17 points
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
West Coast
Gold Coast
Sydney
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 3
Total: 71
KANE CORNES
Adelaide - 51 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Gold Coast
Sydney
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 4
Total: 70
JOSH GABELICH
Adelaide - 12 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Gold Coast
Sydney
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 70
MATTHEW LLOYD
Adelaide - 26 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Gold Coast
Sydney
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 4
Total: 69
MICHAEL WHITING
Adelaide - 35 points
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Gold Coast
Sydney
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 2
Total: 69
NAT EDWARDS
Adelaide - 15 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Gold Coast
Sydney
Carlton
Collingwood
Last week: 2
Total: 67
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Adelaide - 32 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Gold Coast
Sydney
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 3
Total: 66
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Adelaide - 36 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Gold Coast
Sydney
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 3
Total: 65
TOTALS
Adelaide 11-0 Richmond
Western Bulldogs 9-2 Brisbane
Hawthorn 2-9 Greater Western Sydney
West Coast 11-0 North Melbourne
St Kilda 1-10 Gold Coast
Sydney 11-0 Geelong
Essendon 0-11 Carlton
Collingwood 2-9 Melbourne
Byes: Port Adelaide, Fremantle