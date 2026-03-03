The 18 skippers have had their say on the 2025 season ahead of Opening Round

Harris Andrews (right) and Marcus Bontempelli pose for a photo during AFL Captains Day on February 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE is the team to beat in 2026, with 11 of the AFL's captains predicting the Lions to reach the Toyota AFL Grand Final.

For the second year in a row, Collingwood star Nick Daicos is tipped to win the Brownlow Medal, while Carlton young gun Jagga Smith is the hot favourite to take out the Telstra AFL Rising Star.

Melbourne's Kysaiah Pickett has been backed to take out both the Coles Goal of the Year and Virgin Australia Mark of the Year, while the QClash is the match-up most captains are excited to watch.

All the skippers were surveyed ahead of Opening Round of the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership season, with some interesting results.

AFL captains pose for a photo during Captains Day on February 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

How the captains voted

Which club aside from your own is most likely to reach the Toyota AFL Grand Final?

(In 2025, nine captains correctly predicted eventual premiers the Brisbane Lions to reach the Toyota AFL Grand Final)

11 – Brisbane Lions

2 – Geelong Cats, Sydney Swans

1 – Adelaide Crows, Gold Coast SUNS, Hawthorn

Who will win the Brownlow Medal?

(In 2025, no captains predicted eventual Brownlow medallist Matt Rowell)

8 – Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

5 – Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

1 – Zak Butters (Port Adelaide), Errol Gulden (Sydney Swans), Isaac Heeney (Sydney Swans), Dylan Moore (Hawthorn), Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (St Kilda)

Who will win the Coleman Medal?

(In 2025, five captains correctly predicted eventual Coleman Medallist Jeremy Cameron)

4 – Charlie Curnow (Sydney Swans)

3 – Ben King (Gold Coast SUNS)

2 – Jeremy Cameron (Geelong Cats), Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs), Ben King (Gold Coast SUNS), Harry McKay (Carlton)

1 – Mitch Georgiades (Port Adelaide), Jesse Hogan (GWS GIANTS), Josh Treacy (Fremantle), Jake Waterman (West Coast Eagles), Nick Watson (Hawthorn)

Who will win the Telstra AFL Rising Star?

(In 2025, no captains predicted eventual Telstra AFL Rising Star Murphy Reid)

10 – Jagga Smith (Carlton)

2 – Sam Lalor* (Richmond)

1 – Cooper Duff-Tytler (West Coast Eagles), Lachy Dovaston (North Melbourne), Willem Duursma (West Coast Eagles), Jacob Farrow (Essendon), Taj Hotton (Richmond), Cameron Nairn (Hawthorn)

Who is most likely to take the Virgin Australia AFL Mark of the Year?

3 – Kysaiah Pickett (Melbourne), Liam Ryan (St Kilda)

1 – Charlie Cameron (Brisbane Lions), Nate Caddy (Essendon), Mabior Chol (Hawthorn), Joe Fonti (GWS GIANTS), Mitch Georgiades (Port Adelaide), Isaac Heeney (Sydney Swans), Jeremy Howe (Collingwood), Ben King (Gold Coast SUNS), Finnbar Maley (Adelaide Crows), Aaron Naughton (Western Bulldogs), Harley Reid (West Coast Eagles), Alix Tauru (St Kilda)

Who is most likely to kick the Coles AFL Goal of the Year?

5 – Kysaiah Pickett (Melbourne), Izak Rankine (Adelaide Crows)

2 – Charlie Cameron (Brisbane Lions)

1 – Shai Bolton (Fremantle), Paul Curtis (North Melbourne), Nick Daicos (Collingwood), Toby Greene (GWS GIANTS), Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (St Kilda), Nick Watson (Hawthorn)

Which clubs are you most looking forward to watching match up this year?

6 – Brisbane Lions vs Gold Coast SUNS (QClash)

3 – Carlton vs Sydney Swans

2 – Adelaide Crows vs Port Adelaide (The Showdown)

1 – Brisbane Lions vs Geelong (Grand Final Replay), Carlton vs Collingwood, Collingwood vs West Coast Eagles, Essendon vs Hawthorn, GWS GIANTS vs Sydney Swans, GWS GIANTS vs Western Bulldogs, North Melbourne vs West Coast Eagles

Who would you love to see perform at the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment this year's Grand Final?

2 – Luke Combs, Oasis, Robbie Williams

1 – Angine de Poitrine, Bruce Springsteen, Creed, Dua Lipa, Eminem, Jet, Kings of Leon, Men at Work, Mumford & Sons, Pitbull, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Sub Focus

*To be eligible for the Telstra AFL Rising Star, each year’s nominated players must be under the age of 21 on January 1 and have played no more than 10 AFL games prior to the start of the season. Sam Lalor has played 11 AFL games and is therefore not eligible.