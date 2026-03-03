Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera poses for a photo during St Kilda's official team photo day on January 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ONE OF the best days on the pre-season calendar is AFL Fantasy Draft day.

Commissioners (the most organised in a group of mates) will have created or regenerated a league, invited their mates, tweaked the settings and locked in a date to draft squads for the season ahead.

The Traders have been involved in a few from their long-running Bacon Cup with their friends, work colleagues and others with members of the Fantasy community (plus some mock drafts).

Harry Sheezel has been the first pick off the board in just about all of them; however, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera holds the ADP (average draft pick) of No.1.

Harry Sheezel poses during North Melbourne's 2026 team photo day at Arden Street. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin, Roy and Warnie give tips for coaches participating in their drafts this week as we lead into round one. Later-round picks such as Caleb Windsor, Murphy Reid and Elijah Hollands, who produced great numbers during the AAMI Community Series, and other previously high scorers with nice roles like Hayden Young and Jordan De Goey, could be value selections later in drafts.

There's plenty to consider as you get set for the live draft. Advice such as participating in mock drafts, setting pre-draft lists or copying an expert and downloading The Traders' Draft Kit can help you dominate this season.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:30 - Get prepared with a mock draft and the Draft Kit.

5:00 - The first round and drafting strategy.

8:30 - Where should you draft a ruck?

12:15 - Are midfielders an issue this year?

15:00 - Where do the top defenders go?

16:30 - Late-round picks.

21:30 - More tips including pre-draft lists.

