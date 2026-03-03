Adam Sweid during Fremantle's official team photo day at Cockburn ARC on February 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE players have all committed to sacrificing something for the period of Ramadan in support of first-year Docker Adam Sweid, who is observing the holy month of fasting through his Muslim faith.

Sweid joined the Dockers at last year's draft after Essendon chose not to match the pick No.25 bid on its Next Generation Academy prospect, with the Calder Cannons product heading west.

Fremantle researched how Sweid would fare in coping through Ramadan away from his family before the club selected him, particularly given the heat in Western Australia and the intense training conditions during the month, and AFL.com.au can reveal his Dockers teammates have also joined in support.

Muslims fast during the 30-day Ramadan period, which began this year on February 18 and runs through to March 20. It requires those practicing to abstain from eating and drinking (including water) from dawn to sunset, as well as other spiritual aspects such as prayers and reflections.

With Sweid, 18, in the pointy end of the pre-season at the Dockers, his forwards development coach Chris Mayne has undertaken fasting at times as well and helped educate the playing group on the unique challenge faced by Sweid ahead of the start of Fremantle's season.

Fremantle skipper Alex Pearce and Mayne spoke about ways they could assist Sweid, leading to Pearce setting up a whiteboard outside their team room at their Cockburn headquarters where every player has committed to giving up something during the Ramadan month.

Adam Sweid poses for a photo during an AFL Draft Media Opportunity at Marvel Stadium on November 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Whether it has been players' mobile phones, social media, gaming, alcohol or even different periods of fasting, each player has joined in by not doing something they enjoy, with coaches and support staff also on board.

While some players have done morning fasts, the Dockers have restricted that for days separate to main sessions, with fuelling and nutrition remaining an important part of the high performance program at this stage of a long off-season and with round one in sight.

Sweid's loads have been managed at times as the Dockers keep a close eye on him under the Perth heat, with the club's approach part of a wider policy to help their interstate recruits fit in as best possible to assist retention. The club has also worked closely with Sweid's host family across the period.

Learn More 03:20

Essendon's Saad El-Hawli last year became just the sixth Muslim to play in the AFL, with the Bomber being a mentor to Sweid through his junior career.

Sweid underwent a knee reconstruction that ruled him out of his 2024 season but his consistent form with the Cannons and Vic Metro last year put him on the map of recruiters, with the ball-winner telling AFL.com.au he had turned to his faith to help get through the long injury recovery.

"I think it [knee reconstruction] made me better. As a Muslim, you go back to your faith, you go back to God, and he always says stay humble. We all have a story, and everyone's story is written, everyone's story is different," Sweid said.