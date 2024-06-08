Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Jarryd Lyons, Brad Crouch, Levi Casboult. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, SANFL and WAFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: South Adelaide v Adelaide at Flinders University Stadium, Saturday June 8, 1.10pm ACST

A fast-finishing Adelaide has fallen just short of a third win of the season in a seven-point loss to South Adelaide on Saturday.

Ruckman Reilly O'Brien responded to his shock omission from the senior side with a dominant outing for the Crows, finishing with 32 hitouts and four clearances.

Mid-season draftee Toby Murray, young brother of Nick, provided solid back-up for O'Brien with nine hitouts and two clearances, while also kicking an equal-team high two goals.

Older brother Nick Murray was one of the Crows' best, collecting 22 disposals along with nine marks and four tackles.

Midfielder Charlie Edwards also booted two majors, while Luke Pedlar (26 disposals, five marks, nine clearances) and Zac Taylor (18 disposals, six tackles, nine clearances) both found plenty of the ball.

Forward Ned McHenry was important with 17 touches and four clearances, Lachlan Gollant contributed a goal and took six marks.

First-year players Dan Curtin (13 touches) and Oscar Ryan (seven, four tackles), untried defender Hugh Bond (12 touches) and Category B rookie Karl Gallagher (five) all contributed in the narrow loss.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Brisbane at Whitten Oval, Friday June 7, 3.05pm AEST

Jarryd Lyons starred again and a couple of mid-season recruits impressed as Brisbane handed Footscray its first loss with an 18-point win on Friday.

Lyons was instrumental in the Lions' victory, gathering 32 disposals and nine clearances while kicking three goals.

Selected in the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, Luke Beecken and Will McLachlan made their mark.

Beecken had 20 disposals and McLachlan kicked two goals from his 11 touches.

The Lions' other mid-season recruit, Darcy Craven, had nine disposals and kicked a major.

Jaxon Prior was busy with 29 disposals and 11 marks and Henry Smith had a big outing with 12 disposals, 26 hitouts and three goals.

Deven Robertson (26 disposals and seven clearances), Brandon Ryan (14 and three goals) and Harry Sharp (16 and a goal) were also important.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Carlton at Windy Hill, Sunday June 9, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Collingwood at Casey Fields, Sunday June 9, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Carlton at Windy Hill, Sunday June 9, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Geelong at the SCG, Sunday June 9, 11.35am AEST

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Gold Coast at RSEA Park, Saturday June 8, 12.05pm AEST

There were some huge performances from senior Suns in their VFL draw with Sandringham on Saturday.

Forward Levi Casboult made sure he wasn't a forgotten man, kicking a bag of five goals, with Jy Farrar slotting three.

Midfielders Rory Atkins (42 disposals, 14 marks) and James Tsitas (42 disposals, 12 marks, one goal) brought their own balls to RSEA Park, while veteran Brandon Ellis also had his share of touches with 29, though they couldn't prevent a late Sandringham fightback.

Top-10 draft pick Ethan Read kicked a goal from his 23 disposals as well as racking up 18 hitouts, with fellow 2023 first-round selection Jake Rogers gathering 21 touches and an equal team-high six clearances.

Darcy Macpherson (24 disposals), Connor Budarick (24, 11 marks), Caleb Graham (20, 14) and Alex Davies (21 disposals) were all busy.

Malcolm Rosas kicked one goal from 13 touches, Hewago Oea finished with 17 disposals, while rookies Sandy Brock (13 disposals), Jack Mahony (10) and Will Rowlands (14) all did their bit.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Greater Western Sydney at Box Hill City Oval, Sunday June 9, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Greater Western Sydney at Box Hill City Oval, Sunday June 9, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Collingwood at Casey Fields, Sunday June 9, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Coburg at Arden Street Oval, Saturday June 8, 12.05pm AEST

Charlie Lazzaro returned to state league level but did his best to make it a short stay, racking up 33 disposals in North Melbourne's six-point win against Coburg on Saturday.

Veteran Hugh Greenwood is another fighting to get back to the AFL and did his chances no harm with 27 touches, 12 tackles and a typical game-high eight tackles, while Tyler Sellers added three goals.

Mid-season draftee Brynn Teakle kicked a goal to go with 14 disposals and nine hitouts, with fellow ruckman Hamish Free also slotting one from 17 touches, 28 hitouts and six clearances.

The Roos' other mid-season rookie, No.1 pick Geordie Payne, had nine disposals.

Will Phillips (17 disposals, six tackles) and Robert Hansen jnr (seven disposals) each kicked one goal, while first-round draftee Riley Hardeman was busy with 22 touches.

Other senior-listed players in action included Cooper Harvey (10 disposals), Finnbar Maley (nine), Brayden George (six).

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Richmond at ETU Stadium, Friday June 7, 7.35pm AEST

Sam Banks had a huge performance as Richmond recorded a 49-point win over Port Melbourne on Friday night.

Banks had 37 disposals and kicked a goal in the Tigers' strong victory.

Fresh off making his AFL debut, Kaleb Smith had 22 disposals and seven marks, while Steely Green gathered 15 touches and kicked a goal.

In his first official match for the Tigers, Category B rookie Oliver Hayes-Brown was important in the ruck with 13 disposals and 43 hitouts.

Jacob Blight had 18 disposals and six marks and fellow mid-season recruit Campbell Gray kicked one goal from six disposals, while Matthew Coulthard had 19 touches.

Jacob Bauer had 11 kicks and four marks and James Trezise had 11 disposals.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Gold Coast at RSEA Park, Saturday June 8, 12.05pm AEST

A senior recall can't be far away for Brad Crouch after he again performed strongly for Sandringham, gathering 27 disposals, six tackles and six clearances in Sandringham's monumental draw with Gold Coast.

Journeyman Tom Campbell also showed he's ready to step up if Rowan Marshall needs a hand, the former Bulldog and Roo finishing with 29 touches, 31 hitouts, seven tackles and a game-high 12 tackles.

Hugo Garcia (15 disposals, seven tackles) and Cooper Sharman (18 disposals) each finished with three goals - two apiece in the final term as the Zebras came back from four goals down to secure equal points - while small forward Lance Collard slotted two majors.

Ryan Byrnes kicked one goal from his 21 disposals, while Zak Jones (29 touches), Ben Paton (23) and Mattaes Phillipou (20, nine tackles) were all busy.

Also getting plenty of the ball was key defender Zaine Cordy who finished with 18 disposals.

Rookie ruckman Max Heath kicked one goal, with others in action including Olli Hotton (12 disposals), Liam O'Connell (seven), Matthew Allison (four) and mid-season pick up Max Hall (11).

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Geelong at the SCG, Sunday June 9, 11.35am AEST

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Subiaco v West Coast at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, Saturday June 8, 10am AWST

It wasn't a great day for the Eagles, going down to Subiaco by 65 points, but Zane Trew did his best to get a recall for his first senior game of the season, finishing with 25 disposals.

Clay Hall (24 disposals, eight clearances) and Josh Rotham (23 disposals) also got plenty of the ball.

Former Hawk Tyler Brockman (16 touches) and teen ruckman Coen Livingstone (14 disposals, 15 hitouts) each kicked a goal, with fellow young ruckman Harry Barnett (11 disposals, 26 hitouts) doing most of the tap work.

Tyrell Dewar also slotted a goal from his 15 touches and a game-high nine marks.

Rookie Jordan Baker (15 disposals), Harvey Johnston (11) and Callum Jamieson (11) got involved, but it was a quieter day for Archer Reid (six touches, six hitouts) and Jack Williams (eight disposals, four hitouts).

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Brisbane at Whitten Oval, Friday June 7, 3.05pm AEST

Anthony Scott and Oskar Baker put in strong showings in bids to be recalled to the senior side but it wasn't enough as the Dogs fell to their first loss of the VFL season.

Scott, who suffered a concussion in the opening minutes of his first senior game of the year against Sydney in round 12, gathered 29 disposals and kicked a goal while Baker matched those numbers to be among the team's best players.

Jedd Busslinger was busy again with 27 touches and 10 marks, while Caleb Poulter also did some nice things in a 18-disposals, six-mark performance.

Mid-season recruit Kelsey Rypstra booted an early goal but was otherwise quiet with six touches.

Arthur Jones and Charlie Clarke also got their names on the scoresheet.

Luke Cleary and Jordan Croft suffered concussions during the loss.