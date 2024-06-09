The teams are in for the King's Birthday blockbuster between the Magpies and Demons

Ash Johnson, Shane McAdam and Nathan Kreuger. Pictures: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has swung the axe and made four changes after its heavy loss to Fremantle last week, while Collingwood's Nathan Kreuger will play his first senior game in more than a year in Monday's King's Birthday blockbuster at the MCG.

Smarting from a record-breaking loss last week to the Dockers, the Demons have dropped recruit Shane McAdam, defender Adam Tomlinson and versatile youngster Taj Woewodin, while veteran Lachie Hunter is out with a calf injury.

It means recalls for former St Kilda wingman Jack Billings, defender Blake Howes and forward Bailey Laurie, while Jacob van Rooyen is back after an adductor issue.

Billings and Howes had both been dropped after the loss to West Coast three weeks ago, while Laurie has either been the sub or been subbed out of the three senior games he has played this year.

Kreuger, who has had a horror run of injuries in recent years, is ironically fit for a recall as the Magpies deal with an injury crisis that sees them with 13 players on their injury list.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Nathan Kreuger of Collingwood celebrates a goal during the VFL Wildcard Round match between Collingwood and Richmond at The Swinburne Centre on August 27, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/AFL Photos)

The 24-year-old will play his first senior game since round seven last year and just his 10th at AFL level, while Will Hoskin-Elliott is also fit again after a hamstring issue.

Ash Johnson and Wil Parker have been dropped, while there is no room for forward Reef McInnes, who also played in the VFL on Sunday.

MONDAY, JUNE 10

Collingwood v Melbourne at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: W.Hoskin-Elliott, N.Kreuger

Out: A.Johnson (omitted), W.Parker (omitted)

Last week's sub: Wil Parker

MELBOURNE

In: J.van Rooyen, J.Billings, B.Laurie, B.Howes

Out: A.Tomlinson (omitted), L.Hunter (calf), T.Woewodin (omitted), S.McAdam (omitted)

Last week's sub: Taj Woewodin