The Bulldogs' Rhylee West and West Coast's Harley Reid face the Tribunal on Tuesday night

Rhylee West during the Western Bulldogs' game against Fremantle in R7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs forward Rhylee West is free to play against Brisbane on Friday night after his one-match ban for rough conduct was overturned at the Tribunal on Tuesday.

West Coast is up next at the Tribunal to challenge the severity of No.1 draft pick Harley Reid's two-game ban for rough conduct.

The League's Match Review Officer charged West for his bump on Collingwood defender Jeremy Howe which occurred during the second quarter of the Bulldogs' 18-point win over the Magpies on Friday night.

West was running at pace into the goalsquare and collected Howe high as he attempted to take possession of the ball in, with the incident graded careless, medium impact and high contact.

However the Tribunal ruled that West was not attempting to bump Howe, but rather trying to tackle Brayden Maynard before bracing at the last minute for contact with Howe, who turned towards him.

Meanwhile, Reid is next up to fight the grading of his rough conduct charge in a bid to have his two-match suspension halved.

Reid faces the first ban of his fledgling career after being cited for slinging St Kilda's Darcy Wilson to the ground during the Eagles' 14-point loss at Optus Stadium on Saturday.

The force and slinging nature of the tackle resulted in the back of Wilson's head hitting the turf, but he was cleared of concussion and returned to the field.

The match review officer graded the incident as careless, high impact and high contact.

If Reid fails to halve his two-match ban, he will end up spending almost the entirety of June without playing - after taking on North Melbourne at home this Saturday, West Coast has a bye and then an away match against Essendon.

A two-match ban would rule him out until the Eagles' June 30 home clash with Hawthorn.

