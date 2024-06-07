The teams are in for Sunday's round 13 games

L-R: Zach Tuohy, Todd Goldstein, Tom McCartin. Pictures: AFL Photos

GEELONG has suffered a double injury blow ahead of Sunday's clash with Sydney at the SCG, losing veteran defender Zach Tuohy and young ruckman Toby Conway.

Tuohy (knee) and Conway (hip) join forward Ollie Henry on the sidelines, with Mark Blicavs, Rhys Stanley and young midfielder Jhye Clark returning to the side.

The Swans welcome back Tom McCartin, having suffered a concussion in round eight, with Aaron Francis going out.

In Sunday's King's Birthday Eve blockbuster at the MCG, Essendon regains veteran ruckman Todd Goldstein and inside midfielder Will Setterfield, but defender Mason Redman is out with a hamstring strain.

Carlton has made just the one change, with the injured Orazio Fantasia (shoulder) replaced by fellow small forward Corey Durdin.

The teams for Monday's King's Birthday clash at the MCG between Collingwood and Melbourne will be released at 6.20pm AEST on Sunday.

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

Sydney v Geelong at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: T.McCartin

Out: A.Francis (omitted)

Round 11 sub: Matt Roberts

GEELONG

In: M.Blicavs, J.Clark, R.Stanley

Out: O.Henry (hamstring), Z.Tuohy (knee), T.Conway (hip)

Last week's sub: Gary Rohan

Essendon v Carlton at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: T.Goldstein, W.Setterfield

Out: M.Redman (hamstring), N.Bryan (omitted)

Last week's sub: Elijah Tsatas

CARLTON

In: C.Durdin

Out: O.Fantasia (shoulder)

Last week's sub: Jack Carroll