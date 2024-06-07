GEELONG has suffered a double injury blow ahead of Sunday's clash with Sydney at the SCG, losing veteran defender Zach Tuohy and young ruckman Toby Conway.
Tuohy (knee) and Conway (hip) join forward Ollie Henry on the sidelines, with Mark Blicavs, Rhys Stanley and young midfielder Jhye Clark returning to the side.
The Swans welcome back Tom McCartin, having suffered a concussion in round eight, with Aaron Francis going out.
>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE INS AND OUTS OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS
In Sunday's King's Birthday Eve blockbuster at the MCG, Essendon regains veteran ruckman Todd Goldstein and inside midfielder Will Setterfield, but defender Mason Redman is out with a hamstring strain.
Carlton has made just the one change, with the injured Orazio Fantasia (shoulder) replaced by fellow small forward Corey Durdin.
The teams for Monday's King's Birthday clash at the MCG between Collingwood and Melbourne will be released at 6.20pm AEST on Sunday.
SUNDAY, JUNE 9
Sydney v Geelong at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: T.McCartin
Out: A.Francis (omitted)
Round 11 sub: Matt Roberts
GEELONG
In: M.Blicavs, J.Clark, R.Stanley
Out: O.Henry (hamstring), Z.Tuohy (knee), T.Conway (hip)
Last week's sub: Gary Rohan
Essendon v Carlton at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: T.Goldstein, W.Setterfield
Out: M.Redman (hamstring), N.Bryan (omitted)
Last week's sub: Elijah Tsatas
CARLTON
In: C.Durdin
Out: O.Fantasia (shoulder)
Last week's sub: Jack Carroll