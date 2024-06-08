It went down to the wire at Marvel Stadium as Gold Coast just fell short of a rare road win

Dan Butler during the round 13 match between St Kilda and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on June 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has missed another chance to log a crucial away win, going down 7.9 (51) to 7.6 (48) to St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

The Suns have a perfect record at home in 2024, but are yet to register a win on the road and will head to their mid-season bye outside the top eight as Damien Hardwick strives to take the club to its first ever finals series.

SAINTS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

The Saints took the ascendency early although they failed to make the most of their dominance on the scoreboard, having a 25-17 inside 50 balance at half-time but sitting just 14 points in front.

Learn More 00:41

Momentum then turned as the Suns took control for most of the third quarter, but in a mirror image of the first half, they failed to reap the rewards from their time in control, moving just one goal closer at the final break.

The contest continued to be an arm wrestle through the fourth quarter with Gold Coast cranking up the pressure early, kicking the first two goals of the term to take the lead before an off-the-ball free to Max King put the home team back in front.

The ball spent the last couple of minutes in the Suns' forward half but they couldn't get through a desperate Saints defence, falling short yet again of an all-important road win.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:37 Captain Miller lifts his team with electrifying snap Touk Miller kicks a brilliant running snap goal to put Gold Coast in front for the first time for the match

00:37 Rowell pounces and delivers a beauty Former No.1 draft pick Matt Rowell nails a great running snap to keep the pressure on

00:41 Higgins completes seamless Saints transition Jack Higgins kicks an easy major from the goalsquare after St Kilda bounces out of half-back with pace

00:41 Butler's stunning snap defies all odds Dan Butler lands a wild major after brushing off a tackle and getting the perfect bounce

Windhager does it again

Just when taggers seemed to be a thing of the past Marcus Windhager has resurrected the art. Last week he moved onto Harley Reid after the 19-year-old dominated the first half, and on Saturday he got the role on Suns ball magnet Touk Miller. The Suns' co-captain had 28 disposals in Gold Coast's win against Essendon last round, just above his 2024 average of 27 touches, but Windhager went to Miller at the first bounce and stayed with him all night, keeping him to 14 disposals for the match. Unfortunately for the young Saint, one of Miller's few touches included the fourth-quarter goal that put the Suns in front, but it all ended well.

Learn More 00:37

Only one King gets the King's birthday gift

With the Suns three points ahead and just minutes on the clock, the ball was in Saints' hands in the middle of the ground when a whistle blew. A holding free was paid against Mac Andrew at the top of the St Kilda goalsquare with Max King the recipient, the big full-forward slotting the goal and snatching back the lead for his side. But 60 seconds later his brother had a chance to return the favour after marking 50 metres out, near the boundary. Unfortunately for Ben and the Suns, his shot fell short and was cleared with a second chance not presenting itself.

Dan Butler, Max King and Liam Henry during the round 13 match between St Kilda and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, June 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA 3.1 4.5 6.7 7.9 (51)

GOLD COAST 1.1 2.3 5.5 7.6 (48)

GOALS

St Kilda: Butler 3, Higgins 2, King 2

Gold Coast: King 2, Rowell, Ainsworth, Long, Swallow, Miller

BEST

St Kilda: Battle, Sinclair, Marshall, Wanganeen-Milera,

Gold Coast: Collins, Flanders, Long, Jeffrey, Uwland

INJURIES

St Kilda: Dougal Howard (hamstring)

Gold Coast: TBC

SUBSTITUTES

St Kilda: Seb Ross, replaced Dougal Howard in the first quarter

Gold Coast: David Swallow, replaced Brayden Fiorini in the third quarter

Crowd: 17,992 at Marvel Stadium