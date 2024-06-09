A LATE charge from Adelaide father-son prospect Tyler Welsh wasn't enough to see South Australia overcome Vic Country in the second game of the Marsh Under-18 Championships doubleheader on Sunday.
The strong-marking and accurate-kicking Welsh booted three second-half goals – to finish with four majors – as Vic Country held on for an eight-point win over South Australia.
VIC COUNTRY v SOUTH AUSTRALIA Full match coverage and stats
Vic Country had a more rounded group of performers across the high-scoring 13.9 (87) to 11.13 (79) clash, with Dandenong Stingrays midfielder Harvey Langford excellent with 26 disposals and six clearances and Geelong Falcon Xavier Ivisic also boosting his draft stocks with 27 disposals and a goal.
Tobie Travaglia once again showed his dash off half-back and intercepting qualities with 24 disposals to push his claims as a potential first-round pick, while crafty forward pair Joe Berry and Jasper Alger both kicked three goals.
River Stevens, the son of former North Melbourne midfielder Anthony, kicked two goals from 12 disposals in a classy showing, with the Roos having father-son access on Stevens this season.
Powerful midfielder/forward Cooper Hynes used his strength to bust through stoppages and finished with 19 disposals, while Harry Charleson, the brother of Port Adelaide's Lachie, had 23 touches.
Vic Country established a buffer for most of the game and controlled proceedings in the third term with a four-goal quarter before South Australia's late rush of the final three goals put them within striking distance.
Potential top-five choice Sid Draper grew into the contest well and finished with 26 disposals, Carlton father-son Ben Camporeale collected 27 disposals and five clearances and exciting key forward Charlie Nicholls had opportunities but kicked 1.3.
Forward Jacob Newton was also lively with 3.2 from 13 disposals for SA to show his wares in front of recruiters, while Louie Montgomery, who is eligible to Port Adelaide under father-son rules where his dad Brett played, had 15 touches.
VIC COUNTRY 4.2 6.6 10.8 13.9 (87)
SOUTH AUSTRALIA 2.2 4.6 7.11 11.13 (79)
Goals
Vic Country: Alger 3, Berry 3, Barrat 2, Stevens 2, Day-Wicks, Ivisic, J.Whitlock
South Australia: Welsh 4, Newton 3, Bowman, Bradley, Nicholls, Rosenzweig