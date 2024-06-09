Vic Country has recorded a win over South Australia despite Tyler Welsh's strong performance

Tobie Travaglia kicks the ball during Vic Country's Marsh Under-18 Championships clash against South Australia on June 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A LATE charge from Adelaide father-son prospect Tyler Welsh wasn't enough to see South Australia overcome Vic Country in the second game of the Marsh Under-18 Championships doubleheader on Sunday.

The strong-marking and accurate-kicking Welsh booted three second-half goals – to finish with four majors – as Vic Country held on for an eight-point win over South Australia.

Vic Country had a more rounded group of performers across the high-scoring 13.9 (87) to 11.13 (79) clash, with Dandenong Stingrays midfielder Harvey Langford excellent with 26 disposals and six clearances and Geelong Falcon Xavier Ivisic also boosting his draft stocks with 27 disposals and a goal.

Tobie Travaglia once again showed his dash off half-back and intercepting qualities with 24 disposals to push his claims as a potential first-round pick, while crafty forward pair Joe Berry and Jasper Alger both kicked three goals.

Previous Next 02:03 Langford looks sharp in quality performance Harvey Langford shows plenty of poise for Vic Country with some handy kicking

01:53 Welsh works through four in towering showing Father-son prospect Tyler Welsh takes some cracking clunks and boots four goals in another impressive outing

05:56 U18 Boys National Champs Highlights: Vic Country v SA Vic Country and South Australia clash in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys Championships

00:33 Alger’s got plenty of tricks in this tantalising third Jasper Alger brings up his third goal of the contest in some style

00:32 Welsh gets to work with trusty hands Father-son prospect Tyler Welsh reels in a strong mark before converting truly

River Stevens, the son of former North Melbourne midfielder Anthony, kicked two goals from 12 disposals in a classy showing, with the Roos having father-son access on Stevens this season.

Powerful midfielder/forward Cooper Hynes used his strength to bust through stoppages and finished with 19 disposals, while Harry Charleson, the brother of Port Adelaide's Lachie, had 23 touches.

Vic Country established a buffer for most of the game and controlled proceedings in the third term with a four-goal quarter before South Australia's late rush of the final three goals put them within striking distance.

Potential top-five choice Sid Draper grew into the contest well and finished with 26 disposals, Carlton father-son Ben Camporeale collected 27 disposals and five clearances and exciting key forward Charlie Nicholls had opportunities but kicked 1.3.

Forward Jacob Newton was also lively with 3.2 from 13 disposals for SA to show his wares in front of recruiters, while Louie Montgomery, who is eligible to Port Adelaide under father-son rules where his dad Brett played, had 15 touches.

VIC COUNTRY 4.2 6.6 10.8 13.9 (87)

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 2.2 4.6 7.11 11.13 (79)

Goals

Vic Country: Alger 3, Berry 3, Barrat 2, Stevens 2, Day-Wicks, Ivisic, J.Whitlock

South Australia: Welsh 4, Newton 3, Bowman, Bradley, Nicholls, Rosenzweig