SYDNEY star Isaac Heeney has extended his lead atop the AFL Coaches Association's champion player of the year award as Nick Daicos' streak came to an end.
Heeney polled nine votes in the Swans' win over Geelong on Sunday to move onto 80 overall, now sitting 13 clear of Daicos.
Tagged by Alex Neal-Bullen, and later subbed due to a corked shin, in Collingwood's King's Birthday win over Melbourne, Daicos failed to poll after his extraordinary run.
Daicos had picked up 47 of a possible 50 votes heading into round 13, which was the equal most ever gained in a five-game span of matches.
There were six perfect 10s in round 13.
Lachie Neale, Will Day, Jy Simpkin, Jack Sinclair, Tom De Koning and Jack Crisp earned maximum votes.
Adelaide v Richmond
5 Shai Bolton (RICH)
5 Jayden Short (RICH)
5 Noah Balta (RICH)
4 Tim Taranto (RICH)
4 Toby Nankervis (RICH)
3 Luke Nankervis (ADEL)
3 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
1 Liam Baker (RICH)
Western Bulldogs v Brisbane
10 Lachie Neale (BL)
6 Eric Hipwood (BL)
4 Dayne Zorko (BL)
3 Jarrod Berry (BL)
3 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
2 Harris Andrews (BL)
1 Oscar McInerney (BL)
1 Cameron Rayner (BL)
Hawthorn v Greater Western Sydney
10 Will Day (HAW)
6 Joshua Weddle (HAW)
5 Xavier O'Halloran (GWS)
3 Finn Callaghan (GWS)
3 James Sicily (HAW)
2 Massimo D'Ambrosio (HAW)
1 Mabior Chol (HAW)
West Coast v North Melbourne
10 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)
7 Nick Larkey (NMFC)
4 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
4 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)
4 Elliot Yeo (WCE)
1 Jamie Cripps (WCE)
St Kilda v Gold Coast
10 Jack Sinclair (STK)
7 Josh Battle (STK)
6 Bodhi Uwland (GCFC)
5 Sam Collins (GCFC)
1 Sam Flanders (GCFC)
1 Marcus Windhager (STK)
Sydney v Geelong
9 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
8 Errol Gulden (SYD)
7 Chad Warner (SYD)
3 Tom Papley (SYD)
2 Brodie Grundy (SYD)
1 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
Essendon v Carlton
10 Tom De Koning (CARL)
7 Elijah Hollands (CARL)
5 Nic Martin (ESS)
3 George Hewett (CARL)
2 Alex Cincotta (CARL)
2 Samuel Durham (ESS)
1 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
Collingwood v Melbourne
10 Jack Crisp (COLL)
7 Jeremy Howe (COLL)
7 Josh Daicos (COLL)
4 Max Gawn (MELB)
1 Brayden Maynard (COLL)
1 Alex Neal-Bullen (MELB)
LEADERBOARD
80 Isaac Heeney SYD
67 Nick Daicos COLL
59 Caleb Serong FRE
55 Chad Warner SYD
53 Marcus Bontempelli WB
51 Zach Merrett ESS
50 Max Gawn MELB
49 Patrick Cripps CARL
48 Errol Gulden SYD
46 Sam Walsh CARL
45 Noah Anderson GCFC
45 Jordan Dawson ADEL
45 Matt Rowell GCFC
43 Zak Butters PORT
43 Lachie Neale BL
43 Adam Treloar WB
41 Jason Horne-Francis PORT
40 Max Holmes GEEL
36 Christian Petracca MELB
36 Elliot Yeo WCE