THE SLIDERS returned for 2024 as the football world put the BIG in Big Freeze for 2024.

The 10th annual Big Freeze game at the MCG ahead of the King's Birthday clash between Collingwood and Melbourne was one to remember as some of the biggest names in Australian sport went down the slide to raise money for Fight MND.

With the great Neale Daniher watching on, football and sporting royalty donned their best outfits (with a rock star theme) and slid into a pool of icy cold water, just what was needed on a chilly Melbourne June day.

Daniher, the former Demons coach who was diagnosed with MND in 2013, paid a visit to his former club this week as they look for circuit breaker after a horror loss to Fremantle in round 12.

"Neale kind of was that for us. We're lucky that this is the week," Dees captain Max Gawn said.

"To be able to see him on Tuesday puts a lot of things into perspective about how we're actually going in life and football.

"With the week that we've had you can get in your own head and talk a lot, and there's a lot of talk within our four walls about how we're going to fix what went on on the weekend.

Bec and Neale Daniher at the 2024 Big Freeze at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

"But in the end it's what Neale says, it's action (that counts). It really does speak true this week and that's what we have to do."

This year, Fight MND is aiming to raise an extra $3 million. Investing in research continues to be the best weapon against motor neurone disease, but it's expensive and it takes time.

