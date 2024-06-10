The Pies have claimed an impressive win over the Demons

Nathan Kreuger celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Melbourne in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FROM bad to even worse.

Melbourne heads to the bye with its season on the ropes after being comprehensively beaten by an undermanned and inexperienced Collingwood in the traditional King's Birthday blockbuster.

Eight days after being embarrassed by Fremantle in Alice Springs, the Demons couldn't produce a sustained response, despite the Magpies missing six premiership players – Jordan De Goey, Scott Pendlebury, Tom Mitchell, Jamie Elliott, Brody Mihocek and Mason Cox – falling by 38 points at the MCG.

Simon Goodwin's side has now dropped four of its past five games to remain outside the eight and looking far more like pretenders than contenders in 2024, recording a season-low six goals in the 14.5 (89) to 6.15 (51) loss in front of 84,659 people.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:30 Howe sweet it is: Jeremy flies high Jeremy Home reels in a superb speccy in the final term to add to the Magpies’ domination

00:34 Magpies make Daicos sub after shin knock A sore Nick Daicos finds himself subbed out of the contest after copping a blow to his shin in the third term

00:55 Sidebottom’s up: All smiles after Steele’s speccy Collingwood coach Craig McRae can’t hold his excitement after a rare high-flying grab from veteran Steele Sidebottom

00:37 Billy bobs up for sweet snap after Beau’s fortune Billy Frampton slots a slick goal following a fortuitous soccer from Beau McCreery

00:56 Brave Petracca subbed after nasty rib injury The Demons eventually make the call to sub star midfielder Christian Petracca out of the contest following a brutal knee to his ribs

00:38 When there’s a Will, there’s a way: Pies open show Collingwood gets off to a flyer as Will Hoskin-Elliott snares an exciting opening goal

13:42 Big Freeze 10: Check out all the action from the slide Watch all the action from the Big Freeze 10 slide

The Demons lost star Christian Petracca at half-time after he was kneed in the ribs late in the first quarter and was significantly hampered in the second quarter before being replaced.

Collingwood star Nick Daicos also didn't finish the contest after being substituted out of the game in the fourth quarter with a leg injury, after being clamped by Alex Neal-Bullen, who restricted the Brownlow Medal contender to a season-low 15 touches in a tagging masterclass.

Josh Daicos and Jack Crisp stepped up in the middle to lead the way, Nathan Kreuger and Harvey Harrison kicked three goals each, while Jeremy Howe, Brayden Maynard and John Noble were brilliant behind the ball.

The Magpies led from the moment Will Hoskin-Elliott kicked the first just 50 seconds into the game and never relinquished the advantage, swatting away every challenge in the second half.

Melbourne wasted its first four chances, hitting the post twice before Daniel Turner pulled a gettable shot across the face and out on the full. Then Kysaiah Pickett appeared to have finally got some reward but it was overturned a minute later in the ARC. Kreuger made Melbourne pay for its inaccuracy when Bobby Hill centred a ball from the boundary to bank a third goal against the flow and hold the Demons goalless.

By the time Petracca went down, Jacob van Rooyen had finally put the Demons on the board after taking a big mark at the Ponsford End before slotting the goal from 45m. He added a second minutes later after taking a contested grab over Darcy Moore to give the Demons a kickstart.

Neal-Bullen followed Nick Daicos around like a caravan, with a moment halfway through the second quarter summing up the match-up when the Demon went stride for stride all the way from the centre circle to the goalsquare to prevent a goal.

After the Pies defended a barrage of Melbourne entries, Harrison kicked an important goal against momentum. Kreuger threaded the needle from the pocket for his second, before Hoskin-Elliott kicked a goal after the siren to extend the Magpies' lead to 27 points at half-time.

Forward van Rooyen made the most of his next chance a minute into the second half, again getting off Moore to kick his third. But it didn't last. Billy Frampton responded almost immediately, before Darcy Cameron nailed a set shot from outside the boundary to almost put the game beyond reach at that point.

Melbourne threw some punches, but with Maynard in a ruthless mood, controlling his aggression to be an enforcer, it never threatened the Magpies.

COLLINGWOOD 3.1 7.3 11.3 14.5 (89)

MELBOURNE 0.4 2.6 4.11 6.15 (51)

GOALS

Collingwood: Kreuger 3, Harrison 3, Hoskin-Elliott 2, Schultz, Macrae, Lipinski, Frampton, N.Daicos, Cameron

Melbourne: van Rooyen 3, Pickett 2, Fritsch

INJURIES

Collingwood: N.Daicos (leg)

Melbourne: Petracca (ribs)

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Jack Bytel (replaced Nick Daicos in the fourth quarter)

Melbourne: Jack Billings (replaced Christian Petracca in the third quarter)

Crowd: 84,659 at the MCG