Elijah Hollands, Harry Perryman, Will Graham. Pictures: AFL Photos

BLUES LOOK TO LOCK IN RECRUIT

CARLTON will kickstart contract talks with gun addition Elijah Hollands in the coming weeks, following a series of impressive performances through the first half of the season.

Hollands only signed a one-year contract when joining the Blues last year, having initially agreed on a longer deal, after informing the club of an illicit drugs breach in the midst of his trade from the Suns.

However, Hollands hasn't missed a beat since serving a two-match ban to start the year and enjoyed his best performance yet on Sunday evening when he finished with 19 disposals and three goals to inspire Carlton's victory over Essendon.

The Blues are now expected to pick up discussions with Hollands' management in the coming weeks around extending the former top-10 pick's deal beyond the 2024 campaign, just reward for his form this season.

As revealed on AFL.com.au's Gettable earlier this week, Carlton has also now formally put forward a long-term offer to extend star defender Jacob Weitering's contract a season before he becomes a free agent in 2025.

Talks around Weitering's future are set to ramp up in the coming weeks amid significant interest from rival clubs, with his signature set to follow deals signed by fellow Blues Lachie Fogarty, Corey Durdin and Jordan Boyd in recent weeks. – Riley Beveridge

SUN SIGNS ON

GOLD Coast has locked away the second of its four first-round picks from 2023, with Academy graduate Will Graham agreeing to terms on a new two-year deal.

The Palm Beach Currumbin product will continue his time at People First Stadium until at least the end of 2027.

Graham made his debut for the Suns in round four and has played seven games to date, quickly building a reputation for his tackling after laying 14 in his second League appearance and 11 against West Coast.

Will Graham in action during the match between Gold Coast and Essendon at People First Stadium in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast secured the signature of pick No.9 Ethan Read earlier in the season and have now re-signed the first two players from last year's draft class. Graham joined the AFL program in Carrara via pick No.26 after the Suns selected Jed Walter with pick No.3 and Jake Rogers at No.14.

Under the new collective bargaining agreement, players recruited inside the first 20 picks sign three-year contracts, up from the two-year deal previously. Those taken from pick No.21 onwards are paid the same base salary in season three should they re-sign in line with the top 20 picks for the third year, with rising match payments based on games experience. – Josh Gabelich

GIANT YET TO DECIDE ON FUTURE

HARRY Perryman continues to work through an intriguing free agency decision, as a host of clubs circle the versatile Greater Western Sydney star.

As revealed by AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable earlier this year, Perryman has attracted significant interest from Port Adelaide, Adelaide, Hawthorn and Essendon throughout the year.

The tough defender also has a five-year offer on the table to stay at the Giants, but the club cannot match a rival bid for Perryman if he opts to leave due to his standing as an unrestricted free agent.

Harry Perryman celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Brisbane in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Speaking on Gettable this week, leading player agent Scott Lucas from Phoenix Management Group – who looks after Perryman – said the 25-year-old was working through his final call as he recovers from a hamstring setback.

"It's an interesting process in a sense," Lucas said.

"You probably add that extra layer that Harry was drafted as a midfielder. I think he'd be an extremely talented midfielder. But such is the depth at the Giants, that he plays a critical role for them at half-back. I think that adds to his attraction for clubs.

"Of course, there has been some interest because he is extremely versatile. He's going well. He's really happy at the Giants, we'll put that on the table. There's no issue there. We'll just work through that. He's injured at the moment."

The Giants recently extended star defender Sam Taylor through until 2032 a year before he became a free agent, while the club is expected to kickstart talks with fellow defender and free agent Isaac Cumming when he returns from a hamstring injury in the coming weeks.

However, Perryman remains the club's top free agency priority having established himself as a key member of the side's backline through his first 118 games in club colours.

"Harry's an extremely loyal kid. He was in the Academy at the Giants, which is important to note. He's loved his time there. But it's something to work through at the same time," Lucas said. – Riley Beveridge

DOG DEAL DONE

HARVEY Gallagher has been rewarded for a strong start to 2024 by securing a new two-year deal this week.

The 20-year-old will remain at the Western Bulldogs until at least the end of 2026.

Harvey Gallagher in action during the match between Fremantle and the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

After enduring an interrupted first season at the Whitten Oval, Gallagher was rewarded for an impressive pre-season with a debut against Melbourne in round one.

The former Bendigo Pioneers captain has played all 13 games to start the season, quickly becoming a reliable option for Luke Beveridge.

Western Bulldogs list manager Sam Power is still working through contract negotiations with All-Australian ruckman Tim English, former first-round pick Jedd Busslinger, and Rhylee West, among other contract decisions. – Josh Gabelich

BATTLE LOOMS FOR FATHER-SON

CARLTON and Richmond will both have priority access to exciting under-16s talent Cody Walker, the son of former Blues star Andrew.

Walker qualifies as a father-son to the Blues where his dad was a former No.2 draft pick and played 202 games with the club.

But the 2026 draft prospect, who starred in Saturday's under-16s clash for Vic Country with two goals and plenty of highlights, is also in Richmond's Next Generation Academy given the Indigenous youngster is in the Tigers' Murray Bushrangers zone.

Cody Walker celebrates a goal during the 2024 Under 16 Boys Championships match between Vic Metro and Vic Country at Trevor Barker Beach Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

The draftee gets to choose which club he nominates for under AFL rules, with similar circumstances happening for other players in the past, including Maurice Rioli jnr, who was eligible to Richmond and Fremantle as a father-son and also Essendon as a NGA player but ultimately nominated as a father-son with the Tigers.

Walker played as a half-forward/midfielder and booted two long goals, showing his speed and class as a standout talent in the carnival.

Carlton already has two father-son prospects coming through this year, with twins Ben and Lucas Camporeale proving to be consistent ball-getters. Ben also gathered a game-high 28 disposals for South Australia on Sunday in his side's eight-point loss to Vic Country in the Marsh AFL Under-18 Championships.

Ben and Lucas Camporeal during the 2024 AFL National Academy jumper presentation. Picture: AFL Photos

The Blues expect it to become clearer through the carnival where the pair could attract bids.

"They've been going really well. They've been able to impact at SANFL level early in the season and with SA as well. Both are part of the leadership group with SA so that's really exciting. Their progression through our Academy has been a great success and we're really proud of how they've gone so far and they should be proud of themselves," Blues recruiting manager Mick Agresta told Gettable last month.

Carlton sourced more picks last off-season to prepare for matching bids for the father-son duo, holding their own round one and two picks as well as three fourth-round picks – tied to the Western Bulldogs, Fremantle and Gold Coast.

"They're both so different, so it is so difficult [to know] where they fit in. Time will tell. This national championships is pretty significant for them and for most boys who are coming through the draft," Agresta said. – Callum Twomey

NO RUSH FOR TASSIE PAIR

TALKS haven't picked up yet on extensions for Tasmanian pair Colby McKercher and Ryley Sanders as the pair begin exciting AFL careers.

The duo, both top-five picks last year to North Melbourne (McKercher) and the Western Bulldogs (Sanders), have impressed in their debut seasons.

Colby McKercher during the round nine match between Gold Coast and North Melbourne at TIO Stadium in Darwin, May 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Their initial standard three-year deal expires at the end of 2026, with the Tasmanian Devils due to come into the competition in 2028.

But the pair's agent Nick Gieschen from Connors Sports Management, who also manages West Coast's Harley Reid, Melbourne's Caleb Windsor and Hawthorn's Nick Watson as top-10 picks from the 2023 draft, said there was no rush on kickstarting discussions on McKercher and Sanders.

"Not really, to be honest. I've had brief chats with the clubs on both of them, but same as Harley, there's no rush. They've got time," Gieschen told Gettable, AFL.com.au's trade and draft show.

"If you compare it to [other] AFL players, like someone who has two and a half years to go on their contract, it is early. Normally those talks start to happen 18 months out, so I feel the clubs are comfortable with where these guys are sitting.

"They're all playing, they've all played the majority of the footy in their first season, so I'm sure individually there'll be a time to look at all those guys. I'm happy to start whenever the clubs are wanting to start but for now I think everyone's happy for them to keep playing footy."

Ryley Sanders in action during the match between Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Under the new rules, draftees could only extend their deals once round six had passed. Only one top-10 pick – Gold Coast's Ethan Read – has penned an extension so far. – Callum Twomey

BO BACK IN ACTION

WESTERN Australia's leading draft hopeful Bo Allan will return from injury this week to play his first game of the under-18 championships.

Allan missed Western Australia's first game of the carnival, a trip to Sydney to face the Allies, due to a back issue but has trained well this week and is set to face South Australia at Alberton Oval on Sunday.

Bo Allan in action for Western Australia against the Allies during the 2023 U18 Championships at Thebarton Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

The rangey tall defender has had a couple of injury disruptions this season but shapes as the likely first prospect picked from Western Australia this season. He is a member of the AFL Academy and impressed last year as a bottom-ager.

Western Australia will come up against South Australia, who returned home after a tight eight-point defeat to Vic Country last week.

South Australian ruckman Alex Dodson, a gun basketballer, emerged as a buzz player out of the game, with the athletic big man rising in draft estimations with a standout showing including 19 disposals, 19 hitouts and three clearances.

Alex Dodson handpasses during the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships under-18 match between Vic Country and South Australia at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

The Sturt talent and 203cm prospect is weighing a promising basketball career, with AFL club recruiters hoping he pursues football and adds to the group of talls in this year's crop. – Callum Twomey