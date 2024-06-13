Big forward set to play for the first time in 10 weeks as hype builds for superstar's milestone

Tom Lynch celebrates a goal during Richmond's clash with Carlton in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND is set to be boosted by the return of star key forward Tom Lynch for Dustin Martin's 300th game against Hawthorn at the MCG on Saturday.

The 31-year-old hasn't played since suffering a hamstring tendon injury late in the win over Sydney in round three, three games into his return from a long-term foot injury.

After missing the last 10 weeks, including last Thursday night's win over Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Lynch has completed his rehabilitation program and will face the Hawks if he completes training on Thursday.

Richmond coach Adem Yze said the All-Australian forward hasn't raced back to play in the milestone game and was essentially ready to return for last week's trip to South Australia.

"He is going to be out there today and if he gets through today, he is going to play," Yze told reporters on Thursday morning.

"He had a great block of work. He was putting his hand up to play last week. We held that back, so he is ready to go. He'll do a big session today. If he trains fully, he will play.

"He has pushed to play because he is ready. As I said, he was ready last week as well. We wouldn't push him any earlier.

"We've got a bye coming up after this game, so if there was any risk around playing Tom Lynch, we wouldn't do that. We held him an extra week, another week of training and he'll play if he gets through today."

Lynch managed only four games in 2023 after breaking his foot in round four and trained away from the main group for most of the pre-season before returning against Carlton in round one.

Martin will become the seventh player in Richmond's history to reach 300 games this weekend, joining former teammates Trent Cotchin, Jack Riewoldt and Shane Edwards, plus famous Tigers Kevin Bartlett, Francis Bourke and Jack Dyer.

Dustin Martin (centre) with fellow 300-game Tigers Kevin Bartlett, Shane Edwards, Trent Cotchin, Jack Riewoldt and Francis Bourke, under the statue of Jack Dyer. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

Yze defended Martin's decision to not speak to the media in the lead-up to his milestone and pointed to the club's documentary, indicating that the Brownlow medallist could be available post-game.

"I don't think it's a silent lead-up, there is a lot of (content) that's out there around Dusty with the highlights and the things our club has put out there," he said.

"Leading into a big game, you've got to perform, so leading into a Grand Final I don't think you would have a press conference leading into a Grand Final after a Brownlow.

"Post-game, if we have a great win, he will be available to the media. The thing about Dusty is he wants to perform on the big stage. After the Norm Smith he sat there and spoke to the media; that's after the event; he wants to go out there and perform first."

Yze dismissed any fears the 32-year-old will retire after playing his 300th game this weekend, adamant Martin will see out the final year of the seven-year deal he signed back in 2017 before becoming a three-time premiership player and three-time Norm Smith medallist.

"100 per cent (it won't be his last game for the club on Saturday)," he said. "He has committed for the season. if you watched his last three weeks, he is committed and playing really good footy. I've got no doubt he will finish the season."