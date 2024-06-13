Tune in for the latest Fantasy news with The Traders

IS IT time to pay up or are we still searching for value?

Errol Gulden (MID, $968,000), Luke Ryan (MID, $1,022,000) and Dayne Zorko (MID/FWD, $998,000) are popular trade ins this week, but so is Jy Simpkin (MID/FWD, $580,000).

The Traders talk you through the trade priorities and answer plenty of your questions.

Plus, the latest teams, trades, captains, potential subs and more.

Also in The Traders' podcast feed, Ryan Daniels from Channel 7 sits down with Warnie for a chat about Fantasy.

