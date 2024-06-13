Everything you need to know ahead of round 13 of AFL Fantasy

Errol Gulden in action during the match between Sydney and Geelong at the SCG in round 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THIS season has been a battle and we have two more bye rounds to navigate.

However, when you think about it we are becoming pretty good at these after managing six bye rounds so far this season.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

This week we welcome back our Fremantle and Port Adelaide players but with six teams on the bye this week and in round 15, we are confronted with the two hardest bye rounds of the year.

Who's on the bye?

R14: Carlton, Essendon, Geelong, Gold Coast, Melbourne and West Coast

Carlton, Essendon, Geelong, Gold Coast, Melbourne and West Coast R15: Adelaide, Collingwood, Hawthorn, Richmond, St Kilda and the Bulldogs

Learn More 06:50

Trap or treat?

Chasing players coming off their bye is the right play this week. So how will you use your three trades? Here are some traps to avoid and some treats worth considering.

Errol Gulden (MID, $968,000) - TREAT

Gulden has averaged 129 in his last three games and after his bye last season he averaged 118. This is the time of year Gulden explodes and very soon he'll be worth over a million dollars once again.

Connor Rozee (MID, $771,000) – TRAP

Rozee is $185k under his starting price. Coming off his bye he plays the Giants and only had 59 against them last year in the semi-final. He has a breakeven of 159 and he'll be a "treat" next week.

Jy Simpkin (MID/FWD, $580,000) – TREAT

I was torn on Simpkin, but it all depends on how you are using him and who he replaces. Don't expect scores like 132 from last week, but if you're happy with scores around 80 then he's a treat over the next two weeks.

Jy Simpkin celebrates during the round 12 match between West Coast and North Melbourne at Optus Stadium on June 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

James Peatling (MID/FWD, $552,000) – TRAP

I love Peatling but the Giants' coaching staff do not share the same feelings. Peatling is coming off a nice 98 but has been a whipping boy at the club this season, starting as the sub in half of his games.

Arie Schoenmaker (DEF, $200,000) – TREAT

The third of the Launceston draftees will debut this week after averaging 97 in the VFL with some big scores of 137, 113 and 105. An injury to Dougal Howard could keep him in the team for the short-term.

Live Teams Show

The Traders will be live tonight to cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Dusty's 300

With Dustin Martin's 300th game happening this weekend, it's time to reflect on his Fantasy career.

Back in 2010, Martin debuted against the Blues and scored 62 in his first game on the big stage. 24 games later, Martin scored his first ton with 113 against Collingwood. In 2017 he had his career-best average in his Brownlow year with 113.6.

Dusty's three biggest Fantasy scores:

164pts against North Melbourne in 2017 with 38 disposals and two goals.

161pts against Essendon in 2016 with 43 disposals and two goals.

150pts against West Coast in 2015 with 31 disposals and three goals.

Dustin Martin celebrates a goal during the Grand Final between Richmond and Geelong at the Gabba on October 24, 2020. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Most traded in

Billy Dowling (MID/FWD, $247,000)

Nathan Kreuger (RUC/FWD, $295,000)

Errol Gulden (MID, $968,000)

Jordan Clark (DEF, $891,000)

Jy Simpkin (MID/FWD, $580,000)

Billy Dowling (MID/FWD, $247,000) sits at the top of table this week after scoring 79 on debut with a very impressive last quarter that saw him have eight disposals and four marks for 41 points. Rumours have been circulating though that he might start as the substitute on Saturday night. Surely this isn't the case, but if it is, Adelaide and Fantasy fans will be ready to riot.

Shopping for a premium this week? It's very hard to look past Jordan Clark (DEF, $891,000) who is still value for someone who has averaged 140 in his last three games. He has scored 141 and 99 under the Marvel roof this year and is prime for the picking.

Jordan Clark in action during the match between Melbourne and Fremantle at TIO Traeger Park in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Sam Clohesy (DEF/MID, $564,000)

Clayton Oliver (MID, $744,000)

Darcy Wilson (MID/FWD, $614,000)

Riley Bonner (DEF/MID, $719,000)

Touk Miller (MID, $784,000)

Bye preparation is critical over the next two weeks and this week it is ok to not only trade out players on their bye this week, but to also look at trading out players who have their bye next week… especially if you're heavy with those players in round 15.

St Kilda have their bye next week, but coaches are still sending Riley Bonner (DEF/MID, $719,000) and Darcy Wilson (MID/FWD, $614,000) packing. Both have been outstanding this year but after scoring in the 30s last week, now is the time to trade.

Darcy Wilson celebrate a goal during the match between West Coast and St Kilda at Optus Stadium in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and over the bye period we need all the points we can get. Make sure you tune in tonight when the Traders go live at 6:15pm on AFL.com.au or via the AFL Live Official App to see who Calvin has in his top five and who the Traders are locking in as their captain options for the round ahead.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.