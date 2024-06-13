Blake Hardwick has put pen to paper on a new deal to stay at Hawthorn until at least the end of 2029

Blake Hardwick celebrates a goal during the R10 match between Hawthorn and Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide) at Adelaide Oval on May 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BLAKE Hardwick has turned his back on free agency to ink a five-year contract extension to remain at Hawthorn.

As flagged on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable last week, the new deal will see the 27-year-old in brown and gold until at least the end of 2029.

It's a significant signing for the rebuilding Hawks, who are just a game outside the top eight after winning five of their past six matches.

Since being selected with pick No.44 in the 2015 AFL Draft, Hardwick - who was a restricted free agent this year - has become one of the club's most consistent and durable players.

He has finished in the top five of the Peter Crimmins Medal four times, including a pair of runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2021, having missed just three games since round four in 2017.

Hardwick has been a critical part of Sam Mitchell's plans with his ability to play at both ends of the ground.

As well as being able to lock down some of the opposition's best small forwards, Hardwick has also kicked 12 goals this season, including a five-goal haul against Port Adelaide and four against Collingwood in Gather Round.

List boss Mark McKenzie said Hardwick's signature was an important one as the club continues its resurgence.

"'Dimma' has certainly cemented himself as one of our most reliable performers at our club, and we're thrilled that he's going to continue for several years to come," McKenzie said.

Sam Mitchell and Blake Hardwick embrace after the R11 match between Hawthorn and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on May 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Ever since being drafted, Dimma has been the ultimate clubman, demonstrating a team-first and selfless attitude that has made him such a popular member among his peers.

"As a defender, his ability to shut-down his opponent whilst also generating offence through his intercepting and elite disposal is a rare commodity, which we rate highly.

"What's even more impressive recently has been his versatility to go forward when called upon and have a genuine influence, both on the scoreboard, and bringing his teammates into the game."

The Hawks take on Richmond on Saturday in what will be Dustin Martin's 300 AFL appearance.