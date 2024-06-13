Brady Hough has become one of the best small defenders in the League, and he's enjoying the challenge of taking on the most dangerous goalsneaks

Brady Hough gets a handball away during round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast defender Brady Hough keeps racking up the victims, and he rates Shai Bolton, Toby Greene and Tom Papley as the toughest of the lot.

Hough, taken with pick No.31 in the 2021 draft, has quickly become one of West Coast's most reliable and consistent players.

The 21-year-old has made such big strides since his debut in 2022 that he is now given the opposition's best small forward every week.

Port Adelaide speedster Willie Rioli, Greater Wester Sydney captain Greene, Western Bulldogs forward Cody Weightman, Sydney star Papley, Richmond's Bolton, Fremantle veteran Michael Walters and Melbourne premiership goalsneak Kysaiah Pickett have all been among Hough's opponents this year.

Out of that list, only Bolton could walk away saying he clearly came up trumps.

The Richmond star tallied three goals from 21 disposals in an energetic effort against Hough, but West Coast were still able to walk away with a 39-point win.

Brady Hough is tackled by Shai Bolton during the match between West Coast and Richmond at Optus Stadium in R18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

When Hough was asked about his toughest opponents this year, he had plenty of quality options to choose from.

"There's been a few. They're all really quality forwards," he said.

"Shai Bolton has been good - Toby Greene, Tom Papley.

"It's been great. I've gotten some exposure to some of the best small forwards in the comp and I'm learning a lot off that, during the game and after.

"It's been good for my development."

Learn More 05:48

Hough has continued to flourish this year alongside a settled West Coast backline.

Jeremy McGovern and Tom Barrass are the anchors, with Liam Duggan, Hough and Tom Cole also reliable.

"We're such a connected group," Hough said.

"Whenever I'm not on the field or I can't get to my player, the boys help me out a lot.

"Hopefully I can keep developing, learning off so many experienced defenders down there and picking their brain."

Learn More 27:46

West Coast has improved dramatically this year, but has been left disappointed by home losses to St Kilda and North Melbourne over the past fortnight.

The defeat to the Kangaroos was particularly hard to take, given West Coast sprayed 2.15 up until three-quarter time before eventually springing to life.

The Eagles came from 33 points down in the final quarter to hit the lead, only for a controversial holding-the-ball decision against Elliot Yeo to hand the momentum back to North Melbourne.

Learn More 03:05

The Eagles have the bye this week, and they could welcome back skipper Oscar Allen for the round 15 clash with Essendon at Marvel Stadium.

Allen hasn't played since injuring his knee in round one, and West Coast may opt to take a conservative approach by bringing him back through the WAFL.

Tim Kelly (hip/knee) is on track to return against Essendon, but Harley Reid still has one more week of his suspension to serve.

Duggan is in some doubt for next week after being heavily concussed during the loss to North Melbourne.