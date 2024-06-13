Christian Petracca will miss the rest of the 2024 season

Christian Petracca leaves the field in pain during Melbourne's loss to Collingwood in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE superstar Christian Petracca will miss the rest of the 2024 season after undergoing surgery following a collision during the Demons' King's Birthday loss to Collingwood on Monday.

Petracca was taken to hospital after the game, following a marking contest late in the first quarter where he was kneed in the ribs by Magpies captain Darcy Moore.

Scans revealed Petracca had suffered four broken ribs, a lacerated spleen and a small puncture to his lung in the incident.

He underwent surgery on Monday evening and on Thursday confirmed via his Instagram page that he will miss the rest of the season.

"Thankful for all the love and support I've received these past few days," Petracca wrote.

"While my season may have come to an end, I'm grateful I still have the opportunity to give it my all again in 2025. In the meantime, Ill be cheering the boys on from the sidelines and making some tasty meals in the kitchen."

In an update on Wednesday, the Demons said Petracca was expected to be moved out of ICU on Thursday morning and discharged from hospital in the coming days.

Having been assessed at quarter-time after the collision with Moore, Petracca was given pain relief and returned to the field in the second quarter.

However, he was too restricted to continue playing and was subbed out of the game at half-time. With his pain levels increasing at the main break, he was taken to hospital for scans, where the extent of the damage was revealed.

Alan Richardson, the club's GM of Football, has backed the club's medical team for their treatment of Petracca.

"I want to make it clear that we have full confidence in how our medical team responded and the procedures they followed. Their expertise and swift actions have been crucial in managing Christian's injury and subsequent recovery," he said.

The injury has ended Petracca's remarkable streak of 145 consecutive games, stretching back to round seven, 2018.

The 10th-placed Demons, who have lost four of their past five games, have the bye this weekend before facing North Melbourne in round 15, followed by a trip to the Gabba to play Brisbane in round 16.

