Brisbane has secured a gutsy 20-point win over a fast-finishing St Kilda to keep its finals hopes alive

Brandon Starcevich celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Brisbane and St Kilda at the Gabba in round 14, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE has overcome a fast-finishing St Kilda to move within half a game of the top eight after its 20-point victory at the Gabba on Friday night.

The Saints came home with a wet sail, kicking six of the first seven goals of the final term to set up the grandstand finish, but the Lions rallied with three late goals of their own to secure the 19.12 (126) to 16.10 (106) win.

LIONS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

Spearhead Joe Daniher bagged five goals in the win, while Saints small forward Jack Higgins kicked an equal-career best five goals.

As expected, Saints tagger Marcus Windhager went straight to Lachie Neale and kept the hard nut to three disposals in the opening term and nine to half-time.

The Brownlow Medallist worked his way into the game in the second half, finishing with 20 touches (13 contested) and seven clearances.

The close attention didn't go unnoticed, with Neale awarded three free kicks in second term alone and another late in the third, which resulted in a goal for the Lions.

Brisbane also opted for a run-with role, with Jarrod Berry locking down St Kilda skipper Jack Steele.

Saints small forward Dan Butler was reported in the first quarter after appearing to trip Lions defender Ryan Lester following a gut-busting chase through the middle of the ground.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:39 Henry’s electric double gets Saints fired up St Kilda recruit Liam Henry comes up with two huge majors in the final term as his side mounts an impressive comeback

00:56 Higgins hat-trick gives Saints some spark Jack Higgins brilliantly pops up for three goals in the term to breathe life into St Kilda

00:38 McCluggage magic strikes twice as Lions look on Brisbane runs riot in the first term as Hugh McCluggage chimes in with two flashy goals

00:55 Butler trips up: Saints small reported for lunging effort Dan Butler goes in the book after appearing to trip Ryan Lester following a gut-busting chase

00:37 Daniher’s dazzling clunk capped off in style Joe Daniher rises for a super speccy before finishing from a tough angle to earn an eye-catching opener

BRISBANE 7.2 10.5 15.9 19.12 (126)

ST KILDA 2.1 6.6 9.8 16.10 (106)

GOALS

Brisbane: Daniher 5, Morris 3, Hipwood 2, Lohmann 2, McCluggage 2, Ah Chee, Cameron, McInerney, Rayner, Starcevich

St Kilda: Higgins 5, King 3, Butler 2, Henry 2, Owens 2, Wilson, Wood

BEST

Brisbane: Zorko, Daniher, McCluggage, Wilmot, Berry, Lester

St Kilda: Sinclair, Higgins, Wood, Henry, Wilkie, Wilson

LATE CHANGES

Brisbane: Nil

St Kilda: Cooper Sharman, replaced in the selected side by Tom Campbell

INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

St Kilda: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Noah Answerth (replaced Conor McKenna at three-quarter time)

St Kilda: Zac Jones (replaced Zaine Cordy in the third quarter)

Crowd: 27,445 at the Gabba