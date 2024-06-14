BRISBANE has overcome a fast-finishing St Kilda to move within half a game of the top eight after its 20-point victory at the Gabba on Friday night.
The Saints came home with a wet sail, kicking six of the first seven goals of the final term to set up the grandstand finish, but the Lions rallied with three late goals of their own to secure the 19.12 (126) to 16.10 (106) win.
LIONS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats
Spearhead Joe Daniher bagged five goals in the win, while Saints small forward Jack Higgins kicked an equal-career best five goals.
As expected, Saints tagger Marcus Windhager went straight to Lachie Neale and kept the hard nut to three disposals in the opening term and nine to half-time.
The Brownlow Medallist worked his way into the game in the second half, finishing with 20 touches (13 contested) and seven clearances.
The close attention didn't go unnoticed, with Neale awarded three free kicks in second term alone and another late in the third, which resulted in a goal for the Lions.
Brisbane also opted for a run-with role, with Jarrod Berry locking down St Kilda skipper Jack Steele.
Saints small forward Dan Butler was reported in the first quarter after appearing to trip Lions defender Ryan Lester following a gut-busting chase through the middle of the ground.
More to come
BRISBANE 7.2 10.5 15.9 19.12 (126)
ST KILDA 2.1 6.6 9.8 16.10 (106)
GOALS
Brisbane: Daniher 5, Morris 3, Hipwood 2, Lohmann 2, McCluggage 2, Ah Chee, Cameron, McInerney, Rayner, Starcevich
St Kilda: Higgins 5, King 3, Butler 2, Henry 2, Owens 2, Wilson, Wood
BEST
Brisbane: Zorko, Daniher, McCluggage, Wilmot, Berry, Lester
St Kilda: Sinclair, Higgins, Wood, Henry, Wilkie, Wilson
LATE CHANGES
Brisbane: Nil
St Kilda: Cooper Sharman, replaced in the selected side by Tom Campbell
INJURIES
Brisbane: Nil
St Kilda: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
Brisbane: Noah Answerth (replaced Conor McKenna at three-quarter time)
St Kilda: Zac Jones (replaced Zaine Cordy in the third quarter)
Crowd: 27,445 at the Gabba