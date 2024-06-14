Chris Fagan says Brisbane needs to play bold and fearless footy to continue its surge towards finals

AFTER floundering in the bottom six for much of the season, Brisbane is suddenly on a charge, with optimistic coach Chris Fagan imploring his team to play "fearless" footy for the remainder of 2024.

Friday night's 20-point win over St Kilda means the Lions now have a record of six wins, six losses and a draw to move them closer to the top eight.

It's the first time this year they have reached parity on the win-loss ledger.

Scoring 126 points against the usually stingy Saints a week after kicking 114 against the Western Bulldogs, Brisbane seems to have regained the attacking flair that took it all the way to a Grand Final last season.

Despite being a little disappointed with the Lions' team defence against the Saints, Fagan said it was a brand of football he hoped to continue.

"At times tonight we were probably a bit too bold and fearless, but that's how I want us to play," he said.

"If we're going to get back into the season, we're not going to do it by defending our way to it, we're going to have to attack, so that's what we'll keep doing."

A week after Eric Hipwood kicked six goals against the Dogs, it was Joe Daniher's turn to get amongst the spoils, kicking five, with teenager Logan Morris adding three of his own.

Brisbane is almost back to full strength, of the players available this season, with Brandon Starcevich and Zac Bailey rejoining in recent weeks and Will Ashcroft not far away.

The Lions have now won four of their past six matches, along with a draw against Adelaide, to roar back into the finals picture.

"Our form has improved," Fagan said.

"We paid a price for a slow start - two wins and five losses after seven rounds. We're starting to correct that.

"It's a big game next weekend against Port Adelaide, over there. The ball's in our court. We are playing well at the moment."

St Kilda coach Ross Lyon was not impressed with his team's performance, despite kicking their highest score of the season.

Often criticised for their lack of endeavour with ball in hand, the Saints kicked 16 goals and got within seven points during a frantic final-quarter comeback.

However, when asked about his team's attacking flair, Lyon was at his cheeky best.

"Oh yeah, I'm going to go and light a candle. It's fantastic," he said.

"Get a birthday cake out and go 'Yippee'.

"I don't want to be flippant. I've got all the Saints fans saying 'That was good'.

"We felt we had opportunities like that last week to be honest. We didn't connect and just slaughtered them (chances)."

Lyon's frustration was with his team's defence, allowing Brisbane a staggering 151 marks as they methodically moved the ball forward.

"Some teams that have beaten them have been able to take their marks off them and we just let them out way too easily," he said.

"That's the frustration.

"It can be as simple as off a kick-in and someone letting someone out a foot and then whoever rolls out and kicks it over the shoulder and next minute Daniher is taking a mark.

"We don't want to live in that space."

Liam Henry went off in the final minute with what appeared an ankle injury, but Lyon said he was "optimistic" the speed utility would be ok.