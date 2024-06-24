Check out how your club's fixture so far compares, and what's ahead heading into the business end of the season

Marcus Bontempelli in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Melbourne in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FINALS credentials of the Western Bulldogs and Melbourne are set to be put to the test in the next five weeks, while there may be no slowing down Sydney and Carlton.

The Bulldogs (7-7) and Demons (8-6) face two of the four hardest runs from rounds 16 to 20 in what shape as season-defining fixtures.

The average ladder position of the Dogs' next five opponents is 7.2, while the Dees' is 8, ranked third and fourth hardest respectively.

Only lowly Richmond (5) and North Melbourne (6.6) have harder runs.

The Dogs come off their bye with a clash against the Roos before facing four consecutive top-eight teams in Port Adelaide, Carlton, Geelong and Sydney.

The Dees, who just held on to beat the Roos on Saturday night, play three top-eight teams in their next five.

And one of the teams outside the eight is the resurgent Brisbane at the Gabba on Friday night, with matches against West Coast, Essendon, Fremantle and Greater Western Sydney to follow.

Already sitting as the top two on the ladder, the Swans and Blues have an opportunity to consolidate those spots.

Only one of Sydney's next five opponents – Fremantle – is currently in the top eight, while Carlton faces two, in Greater Western Sydney and Port Adelaide.

It comes after tough starts to the season, particularly for the Blues.

The Blues' opening 14 games are rated as the equal second hardest of any club, while the Swans' are equal sixth.

However, from round 16 to the end of the season, Carlton meets just three more teams sitting in the top eight as it stands.

Third-placed Essendon has faced the easiest run to date, with the average ladder position of its opponents so far being 10.9, ahead of Fremantle (10.6), Melbourne (10.1) and Brisbane (10.1).

If the ladder was unchanged from here, the easiest fixtures for the season as a whole would be held by Geelong (10.3), the Bombers (10), Gold Coast (10), Carlton (10) and the Dockers (9.9).

Each club's degree of difficulty is the average ladder position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be

R16: v Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide Oval

R17: v Brisbane, Gabba

R18: v St Kilda, Adelaide Oval

R19: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

R20: v Hawthorn, Adelaide Oval

Current ladder position: 15th (4-9-1)

Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 8.9 (Equal fourth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 9.2 (Equal sixth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 6.8 (Equal third hardest)

The Crows have faced a tough run so far in 2024, with their first 14 games ranked the equal fourth hardest. Things don't get much easier, although three of their next five games are at Adelaide Oval. Clashes against the Giants and Lions will be tough before they face the Saints, Bombers and Hawks.

Sam Durham and Jordan Dawson compete for the ball during Essendon's clash against Adelaide in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

R16: v Melbourne, Gabba

R17: v Adelaide, Gabba

R18: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R19: v Sydney, Gabba

R20: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium

Current ladder position: 10th (7-6-1)

Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 10.1 (Equal 15th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 10.6 (14th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 6.8 (Equal third hardest)

The Lions have a great chance to climb up the ladder in the next five weeks. They will only leave Queensland once and that's to face the Eagles in Perth in round 18. Before that, they have hugely winnable games at home to the Demons and the Crows. After making the trip to Perth, Brisbane hosts high-flying Sydney, before another QClash against the Suns.

Lachie Neale is tackled by Max Gawn during Brisbane's clash against Melbourne in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

R16: v Richmond, MCG

R17: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium

R18: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R19: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R20: v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 2nd (10-4)

Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 8.7 (Equal second hardest)

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 12 (18th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 11.8 (14th hardest)

Despite a brutal run in the opening 15 rounds (ranked the equal second hardest) the Blues are still flying in second spot on the ladder. Now, with players having returned or on the verge of returning from injury, Carlton has a nice run of games. The Blues take on the Tigers before its only trip outside of Victoria to take on the Giants. Then, the Blues have three straight games at Marvel Stadium against the Bulldogs, Kangaroos and Power.

Patrick Cripps and Dion Prestia compete for the ball during the match between Carlton and Richmond at the MCG in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

R16: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium

R17: v Essendon, MCG

R18: v Geelong, MCG

R19: v Hawthorn, MCG

R20: v Richmond, MCG

Current ladder position: 4th (8-4-2)

Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 9.4 (Ninth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 10.4 (13th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 5.5 (Hardest)

The Magpies have a good chance to cement a top-four spot in the coming weeks, with troops also set to return. After a trip to People First Stadium to take on the Suns, Collingwood has four straight games at the MCG. It meets old rival Essendon, Geelong, Hawthorn and Richmond in a run of winnable games.

Zach Merrett and Darcy Moore in action during Essendon's Anzac Day clash with Collingwood in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

R16: v Geelong, MCG

R17: v Collingwood, MCG

R18: v Melbourne, MCG

R19: v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

R20: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 3rd (9-4-1)

Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 10.9 (18th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 9.8 (Equal 10th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 0

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 7 (Fifth hardest)

The Bombers' run through the first 15 rounds has been ranked the easiest of all 18 clubs and while they do face a slightly trickier run in the next five weeks, but they won't leave Victoria for the rest of the year, having played five of their first 12 matches interstate. Their next three are at the 'G against the Cats, Pies and Demons before they host the Crows and Saints at Marvel Stadium.

Jack Steele tackles Sam Durham during St Kilda's clash against Essendon in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

R16: v Sydney, SCG

R17: v Richmond, Optus Stadium

R18: v Hawthorn, UTAS Stadium

R19: v Melbourne, Optus Stadium

R20: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

Current ladder position: 5th (8-5-1)

Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 10.6 (17th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 9.2 (Equal sixth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 6 (Second hardest)

Having had the 17th hardest fixture so far, the Dockers face some tougher tests in the coming weeks. A trip to the SCG to face the Swans will be difficult, but three of their four after that are at Optus Stadium against the Tigers, Demons and Eagles, with a trip to Tasmania to take on the in-form Hawks to come in round 18.

Nat Fyfe is wrapped up by Harley Reid, Reuben Ginbey and Tim Kelly during the R6 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on April 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

R16: v Essendon, MCG

R17: v Hawthorn, GMHBA Stadium

R18: v Collingwood, MCG

R19: v Western Bulldogs, GMHBA Stadium

R20: v North Melbourne, Blundstone Arena

Current ladder position: 7th (8-6)

Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 9.9 (Equal 11th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 9.8 (Equal 10th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 12.5 (16th hardest)

The Cats have a friendly run from rounds 21 to 24, but it is a little trickier in the next five weeks. They meet the Bombers at the MCG and host the Hawks at GMHBA Stadium before returning to the 'G to take on the Magpies. The Dogs make the trip to Geelong in round 19 before the Cats head to Tasmania to meet the Kangaroos in round 20.

Jhye Clark breaks away from James Worpel during the round three match between Hawthorn and Geelong at the MCG, April 1, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

R16: v Collingwood, People First Stadium

R17: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R18: v Port Adelaide, People First Stadium

R19: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium

R20: v Brisbane, People First Stadium

Current ladder position: 12th (7-7)

Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 9.9 (Equal 11th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 9.2 (Equal sixth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 11.3 (13th hardest)

The Suns' finals credentials will face a few tests in the next five weeks. They will be glad three of those games are at home – against the Magpies, Power and the Lions – but there are also trips to Marvel Stadium (to meet the Roos) and Engie Stadium (to meet the Giants) to come.

Bruce Reville and Sam Clohesy compete for the ball during Brisbane's clash against Gold Coast in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

R16: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R17: v Carlton, Engie Stadium

R18: v Richmond, MCG

R19: v Gold Coast, Engie Stadium

R20: v Melbourne, MCG

Current ladder position: 6th (8-6)

Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 8.6 (Hardest)

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 11 (15th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 9.8 (Equal 10th hardest)

The Giants' run so far this season has been the hardest in the competition and while they get a reprieve in the coming weeks, their five-game stretch includes three interstate trips. After heading to Adelaide to take on the Crows, GWS returns home to meet the Blues. Either side of hosting the Suns, it goes to the MCG to meet the Tigers and Demons.

Sam Walsh is tackled by Tom Green during Carlton's win over GWS in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

R16: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R17: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

R18: v Fremantle, UTAS Stadium

R19: v Collingwood, MCG

R20: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

Current ladder position: 13th (7-7)

Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 9.6 (10th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 9.4 (Ninth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 10.8 (12th hardest)

The Hawks will continue their finals push amid a hot run of form. Round 16 sees them head west to meet the Eagles before a trip to Geelong. They host the Dockers in Tasmania, face the Magpies at the MCG and take on the Crows at the Adelaide Oval.

Conor Nash tackles Gryan Miers during Hawthorn's clash against Geelong in round three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

R16: v Brisbane, Gabba

R17: v West Coast, MCG

R18: v Essendon, MCG

R19: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R20: v Greater Western Sydney, MCG

Current ladder position: 9th (8-6)

Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 10.1 (Equal 15th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 8 (Fourth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 8.8 (Eighth hardest)

The Dees have had a relatively friendly run so far, ranked the equal 15th hardest, but things are set to get much, much harder just as their form starts to drop. It begins with a trip to the Gabba to meet the Lions before the Dees return to the MCG to take on the Eagles and Bombers. Melbourne then heads west to face the Dockers before a meeting with the Giants at the 'G.

Blake Howes is tackled during Narrm's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

R16: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R17: v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium

R18: v Sydney, SCG

R19: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

R20: v Geelong, Blundstone Arena

Current ladder position: 18th (1-13)

Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 8.9 (Equal fourth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 6.6 (Second hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 14.3 (Equal 17th hardest)

As they show some signs of improvement, the Roos face a brutal run in the next five weeks, which is rated the second hardest in the competition. North meets a group of teams either chasing finals spots or already cemented in the top eight - the Bulldogs, Suns, Swans, Blues and Cats - in its next five games.

Zac Fisher is put under pressure by Matt Owies during North Melbourne's clash against Carlton in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

R16: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R17: v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval

R18: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium

R19: v Richmond, Adelaide Oval

R20: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 8th (8-6)

Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 9.9 (Equal 11th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 11.2 (16th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 7.5 (Equal sixth hardest)

Port's run so far is rated the equal 11th hardest in the League and is friendly through the next five games, although that includes three interstate trips. The Power face the Saints before hosting the Bulldogs, prior to a trip to Queensland to take on the Suns. Then, they are back at home to host the Tigers before a huge clash against the Blues at Marvel Stadium.

Travis Boak kicks the ball during Port Adelaide's clash against Carlton in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

R16: v Carlton, MCG

R17: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R18: v Greater Western Sydney, MCG

R19: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R20: v Collingwood, MCG

Current ladder position: 17th (2-12)

Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 9 (Equal sixth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 5 (Hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 5

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 14.3 (Equal 17th hardest)

Richmond's next five games are rated the hardest in the competition and for good reason. The Tigers meet teams in the top eight in the Blues (2nd), Dockers (5th), Giants (6th), Power (8th) and Magpies (4th) to continue a tough season for Adem Yze's side.

Dustin Martin in action during the R2 match between Richmond and Port Adelaide at the MCG on March 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

R16: v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

R17: v Sydney, Marvel Stadium

R18: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R19: v West Coast, Marvel Stadium

R20: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 14th (5-9)

Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 9.9 (Equal 11th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 8.6 (Fifth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 9 (Ninth hardest)

With their fixture so far rated the equal 11th hardest, the average ladder position of the Saints' next five opponents is 8.6. But four of those games are at Marvel Stadium, with the Power, Swans and Eagles visiting before a clash against the Bombers. St Kilda's only interstate trip through this run is to Adelaide in round 18.

Bradley Hill celebrates during the round seven match between Port Adelaide and St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, April 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

R16: v Fremantle, SCG

R17: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R18: v North Melbourne, SCG

R19: v Brisbane, Gabba

R20: v Western Bulldogs, SCG

Current ladder position: 1st (13-1)

Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 9 (Equal sixth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 11.6 (17th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 7.5 (Equal sixth hardest)

The Swans' flying run doesn't look like ending any time soon. Sydney's next five games are rated the second easiest in the competition and three of them are at the SCG. After hosting the Dockers, the Swans meet the Saints before welcoming the Roos to the SCG. A trip to the Gabba to meet the Lions could be tricky before they return to the SCG again to take on the Bulldogs.

Tim English and Brodie Grundy compete in the ruck during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Sydney in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

R16: v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium

R17: v Melbourne, MCG

R18: v Brisbane, Optus Stadium

R19: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R20: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

Current ladder position: 16th (3-11)

Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 9 (Equal sixth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 10.2 (12th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 9.8 (Equal 10th hardest)

The Eagles have faced a tough run so far – the equal sixth hardest – but have some winnable games coming up, including three at Optus Stadium. The Hawks and Lions make the trip west, while there is another Western Derby in round 20, with West Coast's two interstate trips seeing it take on the Demons and Saints in Melbourne.

Harley Reid tackles Nat Fyfe during West Coast's win over Fremantle in round six, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

R16: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R17: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R18: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

R19: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

R20: v Sydney, SCG

Current ladder position: 11th (7-7)

Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 8.7 (Equal second hardest)

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 7.2 (Third hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 4

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 12 (15th hardest)

The Bulldogs' finals credentials will be put to the test in the next five weeks. After hosting the Roos at Marvel Stadium, the Bulldogs meet Port (8th), Carlton (2nd), Geelong (7th) and Sydney (1st) in a run that could shape the rest of their season and those of the clubs above them.