THE FINALS credentials of the Western Bulldogs and Melbourne are set to be put to the test in the next five weeks, while there may be no slowing down Sydney and Carlton.
The Bulldogs (7-7) and Demons (8-6) face two of the four hardest runs from rounds 16 to 20 in what shape as season-defining fixtures.
The average ladder position of the Dogs' next five opponents is 7.2, while the Dees' is 8, ranked third and fourth hardest respectively.
Only lowly Richmond (5) and North Melbourne (6.6) have harder runs.
The Dogs come off their bye with a clash against the Roos before facing four consecutive top-eight teams in Port Adelaide, Carlton, Geelong and Sydney.
The Dees, who just held on to beat the Roos on Saturday night, play three top-eight teams in their next five.
And one of the teams outside the eight is the resurgent Brisbane at the Gabba on Friday night, with matches against West Coast, Essendon, Fremantle and Greater Western Sydney to follow.
Already sitting as the top two on the ladder, the Swans and Blues have an opportunity to consolidate those spots.
Only one of Sydney's next five opponents – Fremantle – is currently in the top eight, while Carlton faces two, in Greater Western Sydney and Port Adelaide.
It comes after tough starts to the season, particularly for the Blues.
The Blues' opening 14 games are rated as the equal second hardest of any club, while the Swans' are equal sixth.
However, from round 16 to the end of the season, Carlton meets just three more teams sitting in the top eight as it stands.
Third-placed Essendon has faced the easiest run to date, with the average ladder position of its opponents so far being 10.9, ahead of Fremantle (10.6), Melbourne (10.1) and Brisbane (10.1).
If the ladder was unchanged from here, the easiest fixtures for the season as a whole would be held by Geelong (10.3), the Bombers (10), Gold Coast (10), Carlton (10) and the Dockers (9.9).
Each club's degree of difficulty is the average ladder position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be
R16: v Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide Oval
R17: v Brisbane, Gabba
R18: v St Kilda, Adelaide Oval
R19: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
R20: v Hawthorn, Adelaide Oval
Current ladder position: 15th (4-9-1)
Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 8.9 (Equal fourth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 9.2 (Equal sixth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 6.8 (Equal third hardest)
The Crows have faced a tough run so far in 2024, with their first 14 games ranked the equal fourth hardest. Things don't get much easier, although three of their next five games are at Adelaide Oval. Clashes against the Giants and Lions will be tough before they face the Saints, Bombers and Hawks.
R16: v Melbourne, Gabba
R17: v Adelaide, Gabba
R18: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
R19: v Sydney, Gabba
R20: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium
Current ladder position: 10th (7-6-1)
Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 10.1 (Equal 15th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 10.6 (14th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 6.8 (Equal third hardest)
The Lions have a great chance to climb up the ladder in the next five weeks. They will only leave Queensland once and that's to face the Eagles in Perth in round 18. Before that, they have hugely winnable games at home to the Demons and the Crows. After making the trip to Perth, Brisbane hosts high-flying Sydney, before another QClash against the Suns.
R16: v Richmond, MCG
R17: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium
R18: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R19: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R20: v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 2nd (10-4)
Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 8.7 (Equal second hardest)
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 12 (18th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 11.8 (14th hardest)
Despite a brutal run in the opening 15 rounds (ranked the equal second hardest) the Blues are still flying in second spot on the ladder. Now, with players having returned or on the verge of returning from injury, Carlton has a nice run of games. The Blues take on the Tigers before its only trip outside of Victoria to take on the Giants. Then, the Blues have three straight games at Marvel Stadium against the Bulldogs, Kangaroos and Power.
R16: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium
R17: v Essendon, MCG
R18: v Geelong, MCG
R19: v Hawthorn, MCG
R20: v Richmond, MCG
Current ladder position: 4th (8-4-2)
Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 9.4 (Ninth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 10.4 (13th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 5.5 (Hardest)
The Magpies have a good chance to cement a top-four spot in the coming weeks, with troops also set to return. After a trip to People First Stadium to take on the Suns, Collingwood has four straight games at the MCG. It meets old rival Essendon, Geelong, Hawthorn and Richmond in a run of winnable games.
R16: v Geelong, MCG
R17: v Collingwood, MCG
R18: v Melbourne, MCG
R19: v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
R20: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 3rd (9-4-1)
Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 10.9 (18th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 9.8 (Equal 10th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 0
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 7 (Fifth hardest)
The Bombers' run through the first 15 rounds has been ranked the easiest of all 18 clubs and while they do face a slightly trickier run in the next five weeks, but they won't leave Victoria for the rest of the year, having played five of their first 12 matches interstate. Their next three are at the 'G against the Cats, Pies and Demons before they host the Crows and Saints at Marvel Stadium.
R16: v Sydney, SCG
R17: v Richmond, Optus Stadium
R18: v Hawthorn, UTAS Stadium
R19: v Melbourne, Optus Stadium
R20: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
Current ladder position: 5th (8-5-1)
Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 10.6 (17th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 9.2 (Equal sixth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 6 (Second hardest)
Having had the 17th hardest fixture so far, the Dockers face some tougher tests in the coming weeks. A trip to the SCG to face the Swans will be difficult, but three of their four after that are at Optus Stadium against the Tigers, Demons and Eagles, with a trip to Tasmania to take on the in-form Hawks to come in round 18.
R16: v Essendon, MCG
R17: v Hawthorn, GMHBA Stadium
R18: v Collingwood, MCG
R19: v Western Bulldogs, GMHBA Stadium
R20: v North Melbourne, Blundstone Arena
Current ladder position: 7th (8-6)
Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 9.9 (Equal 11th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 9.8 (Equal 10th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 12.5 (16th hardest)
The Cats have a friendly run from rounds 21 to 24, but it is a little trickier in the next five weeks. They meet the Bombers at the MCG and host the Hawks at GMHBA Stadium before returning to the 'G to take on the Magpies. The Dogs make the trip to Geelong in round 19 before the Cats head to Tasmania to meet the Kangaroos in round 20.
R16: v Collingwood, People First Stadium
R17: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R18: v Port Adelaide, People First Stadium
R19: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium
R20: v Brisbane, People First Stadium
Current ladder position: 12th (7-7)
Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 9.9 (Equal 11th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 9.2 (Equal sixth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 11.3 (13th hardest)
The Suns' finals credentials will face a few tests in the next five weeks. They will be glad three of those games are at home – against the Magpies, Power and the Lions – but there are also trips to Marvel Stadium (to meet the Roos) and Engie Stadium (to meet the Giants) to come.
R16: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R17: v Carlton, Engie Stadium
R18: v Richmond, MCG
R19: v Gold Coast, Engie Stadium
R20: v Melbourne, MCG
Current ladder position: 6th (8-6)
Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 8.6 (Hardest)
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 11 (15th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 9.8 (Equal 10th hardest)
The Giants' run so far this season has been the hardest in the competition and while they get a reprieve in the coming weeks, their five-game stretch includes three interstate trips. After heading to Adelaide to take on the Crows, GWS returns home to meet the Blues. Either side of hosting the Suns, it goes to the MCG to meet the Tigers and Demons.
R16: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
R17: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium
R18: v Fremantle, UTAS Stadium
R19: v Collingwood, MCG
R20: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
Current ladder position: 13th (7-7)
Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 9.6 (10th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 9.4 (Ninth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 10.8 (12th hardest)
The Hawks will continue their finals push amid a hot run of form. Round 16 sees them head west to meet the Eagles before a trip to Geelong. They host the Dockers in Tasmania, face the Magpies at the MCG and take on the Crows at the Adelaide Oval.
R16: v Brisbane, Gabba
R17: v West Coast, MCG
R18: v Essendon, MCG
R19: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
R20: v Greater Western Sydney, MCG
Current ladder position: 9th (8-6)
Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 10.1 (Equal 15th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 8 (Fourth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 8.8 (Eighth hardest)
The Dees have had a relatively friendly run so far, ranked the equal 15th hardest, but things are set to get much, much harder just as their form starts to drop. It begins with a trip to the Gabba to meet the Lions before the Dees return to the MCG to take on the Eagles and Bombers. Melbourne then heads west to face the Dockers before a meeting with the Giants at the 'G.
R16: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R17: v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium
R18: v Sydney, SCG
R19: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
R20: v Geelong, Blundstone Arena
Current ladder position: 18th (1-13)
Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 8.9 (Equal fourth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 6.6 (Second hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 14.3 (Equal 17th hardest)
As they show some signs of improvement, the Roos face a brutal run in the next five weeks, which is rated the second hardest in the competition. North meets a group of teams either chasing finals spots or already cemented in the top eight - the Bulldogs, Suns, Swans, Blues and Cats - in its next five games.
R16: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R17: v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval
R18: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium
R19: v Richmond, Adelaide Oval
R20: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 8th (8-6)
Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 9.9 (Equal 11th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 11.2 (16th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 7.5 (Equal sixth hardest)
Port's run so far is rated the equal 11th hardest in the League and is friendly through the next five games, although that includes three interstate trips. The Power face the Saints before hosting the Bulldogs, prior to a trip to Queensland to take on the Suns. Then, they are back at home to host the Tigers before a huge clash against the Blues at Marvel Stadium.
R16: v Carlton, MCG
R17: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
R18: v Greater Western Sydney, MCG
R19: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R20: v Collingwood, MCG
Current ladder position: 17th (2-12)
Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 9 (Equal sixth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 5 (Hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 5
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 14.3 (Equal 17th hardest)
Richmond's next five games are rated the hardest in the competition and for good reason. The Tigers meet teams in the top eight in the Blues (2nd), Dockers (5th), Giants (6th), Power (8th) and Magpies (4th) to continue a tough season for Adem Yze's side.
R16: v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
R17: v Sydney, Marvel Stadium
R18: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R19: v West Coast, Marvel Stadium
R20: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 14th (5-9)
Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 9.9 (Equal 11th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 8.6 (Fifth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 9 (Ninth hardest)
With their fixture so far rated the equal 11th hardest, the average ladder position of the Saints' next five opponents is 8.6. But four of those games are at Marvel Stadium, with the Power, Swans and Eagles visiting before a clash against the Bombers. St Kilda's only interstate trip through this run is to Adelaide in round 18.
R16: v Fremantle, SCG
R17: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R18: v North Melbourne, SCG
R19: v Brisbane, Gabba
R20: v Western Bulldogs, SCG
Current ladder position: 1st (13-1)
Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 9 (Equal sixth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 11.6 (17th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 7.5 (Equal sixth hardest)
The Swans' flying run doesn't look like ending any time soon. Sydney's next five games are rated the second easiest in the competition and three of them are at the SCG. After hosting the Dockers, the Swans meet the Saints before welcoming the Roos to the SCG. A trip to the Gabba to meet the Lions could be tricky before they return to the SCG again to take on the Bulldogs.
R16: v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium
R17: v Melbourne, MCG
R18: v Brisbane, Optus Stadium
R19: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R20: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
Current ladder position: 16th (3-11)
Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 9 (Equal sixth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 10.2 (12th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 9.8 (Equal 10th hardest)
The Eagles have faced a tough run so far – the equal sixth hardest – but have some winnable games coming up, including three at Optus Stadium. The Hawks and Lions make the trip west, while there is another Western Derby in round 20, with West Coast's two interstate trips seeing it take on the Demons and Saints in Melbourne.
R16: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R17: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R18: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
R19: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium
R20: v Sydney, SCG
Current ladder position: 11th (7-7)
Degree of difficulty OR-R15: 8.7 (Equal second hardest)
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 7.2 (Third hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 4
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 12 (15th hardest)
The Bulldogs' finals credentials will be put to the test in the next five weeks. After hosting the Roos at Marvel Stadium, the Bulldogs meet Port (8th), Carlton (2nd), Geelong (7th) and Sydney (1st) in a run that could shape the rest of their season and those of the clubs above them.