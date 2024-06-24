Ned Moyle has turned down rival interest to recommit to the Suns

Ned Moyle in action during Gold Coast's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast ruckman Ned Moyle has turned his back on rival interest to sign a four-year contract extension with the Suns that ties him to the club until the end of 2028.

As reported by AFL.com.au's Inside Trading last week, Moyle had interest from Adelaide, St Kilda and Collingwood, but was keen to stay at Carrara to develop his ruck craft beneath co-captain Jarrod Witts.

The 22-year-old said he wanted to remain loyal to the club that took him with pick No.5 in the 2021 mid-season draft.

"My aim is to be a consistent AFL ruckman and being able to work with Jarrod and learn all the intricacies of ruck craft off him every day has been an incredible development opportunity that I wouldn't be able to get anywhere else," Moyle said.

"Jarrod has been huge on helping me continue to grow as a player and I am excited to continue to work hard for an opportunity to become a regular AFL player."

Moyle has played four of his six AFL matches in 2024, filling in for Witts on those occasions and performing well.