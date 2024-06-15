The Pies have been forced into a change for their meeting with the Kangaroos

Oleg Markov in action during Collingwood's clash against Adelaide in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

OLEG Markov has been ruled out of Collingwood's clash against North Melbourne on Sunday.

Markov missed training on Friday after jarring his back before the session.

While he was named in the Pies' side, the club withdrew the premiership defender from its squad on Saturday.

Reef McInnes has come into Collingwood's 23-man squad, with Ash Johnson now named among the emergencies.

Markov has played eight games in 2024 as the Pies push for a top-four finish.

Collingwood will finish round 14 in the top four if it beats the Kangaroos at Marvel Stadium.