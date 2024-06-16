Collingwood break North Melbourne hearts to find a way onto the list of the biggest comeback wins this century

Ash McGrath and Nick Daicos. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD'S extraordinary comeback win over North Melbourne on Sunday won't be forgotten anytime soon, with the Pies writing their names in the history books.

The 54-point deficit that the Pies overcame at Marvel Stadium makes it the equal seventh biggest comeback win in VFL/AFL history, a list that is headed by Essendon's legendary win over - you guessed it - North Melbourne in 2001, after the Bombers had trailed by 69 points in the second quarter.

Learn More 03:05

It is also the equal third biggest comeback win this century and the biggest of 2024 after Carlton's stunning 46-point turnaround against Brisbane in Opening Round.

This century, Brisbane's 'Miracle on Grass' in 2013 – capped off by Ash McGrath's famous winner – now ranks fifth behind St Kilda's stunning victory over the Western Bulldogs in 2015, when the Saints trailed by 55 points early in the third quarter before rattling off seven straight goals to kickstart a stunning win.

>>> SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH THE BIGGEST COMEBACK WINS

West Coast's road victory over Geelong in 2006, in which Dean Cox, Daniel Kerr and Ben Cousins engineered a win from 54 points down with 11 minutes gone in the third quarter, is third on the list, tied with Collingwood's heroics on Sunday.

Remarkably, the Lions have emerged on the winning side of three of the top 10 biggest comeback wins since 2000, with the loss to Carlton in March the first time they've tasted bitter defeat having led by such a margin.

Learn More 03:57

Biggest comeback wins VFL/AFL history

Deficit Side Opponent Round Final Margin -69 Essendon North Melbourne Round 16, 2001 12 -63 Hawthorn St Kilda Round 12, 1999 13 -60 Collingwood St Kilda Round 10, 1970 7 -56 Hawthorn Geelong Round 6, 1989 8 -55 St Kilda Western Bulldogs Round 6, 2015 7 -55 St Kilda Hawthorn Round 2, 1937 13 -54 Collingwood North Melbourne Round 14, 2024 1 -54 West Coast Geelong Round 10, 2006 3 -52 Brisbane Geelong Round 13, 2013 5 -52 Footscray Essendon Round 5, 1978 17

Biggest comeback wins this century

Essendon v North Melbourne, R16, 2001

Learn More 13:27

St Kilda v Western Bulldogs, R6, 2015

Learn More 06:23

West Coast v Geelong, R10, 2006

Learn More 06:27

Brisbane v Geelong, R13, 2013

Learn More 05:02

Melbourne v Fremantle, R7, 2008

Learn More 07:26

Richmond v Hawthorn, R5, 2003