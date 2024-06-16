Ash McGrath and Nick Daicos. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD'S extraordinary comeback win over North Melbourne on Sunday won't be forgotten anytime soon, with the Pies writing their names in the history books.

The 54-point deficit that the Pies overcame at Marvel Stadium makes it the equal seventh biggest comeback win in VFL/AFL history, a list that is headed by Essendon's legendary win over - you guessed it - North Melbourne in 2001, after the Bombers had trailed by 69 points in the second quarter.

03:05

Last two mins: Pies win as Roo's late shot drifts wide

Enjoy the thrilling final moments of Collingwood's one-point win over North Melbourne

It is also the equal third biggest comeback win this century and the biggest of 2024 after Carlton's stunning 46-point turnaround against Brisbane in Opening Round.

This century, Brisbane's 'Miracle on Grass' in 2013 – capped off by Ash McGrath's famous winner – now ranks fifth behind St Kilda's stunning victory over the Western Bulldogs in 2015, when the Saints trailed by 55 points early in the third quarter before rattling off seven straight goals to kickstart a stunning win.

>>> SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH THE BIGGEST COMEBACK WINS

West Coast's road victory over Geelong in 2006, in which Dean Cox, Daniel Kerr and Ben Cousins engineered a win from 54 points down with 11 minutes gone in the third quarter, is third on the list, tied with Collingwood's heroics on Sunday.

Remarkably, the Lions have emerged on the winning side of three of the top 10 biggest comeback wins since 2000, with the loss to Carlton in March the first time they've tasted bitter defeat having led by such a margin.

03:57

Last two mins: Blues come from clouds to deny Lions

The thrilling final moments between the Lions and the Blues in Opening Round

Biggest comeback wins VFL/AFL history

Deficit

Side

Opponent

Round

Final Margin

-69

Essendon

North Melbourne

Round 16, 2001

12

-63

Hawthorn

St Kilda

Round 12, 1999

13

-60

Collingwood

St Kilda

Round 10, 1970

7

-56

Hawthorn

Geelong

Round 6, 1989

8

-55

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Round 6, 2015

7

-55

St Kilda

Hawthorn

Round 2, 1937

13

-54

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Round 14, 2024

1

-54

West Coast

Geelong

Round 10, 2006

3

-52

Brisbane

Geelong

Round 13, 2013

5

-52

Footscray

Essendon

Round 5, 1978

17

Biggest comeback wins this century

Deficit

Side

Opponent

Round

Final Margin

-69

Essendon

North Melbourne

Round 16, 2001

12

-55

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Round 6, 2015

7

-54

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Round 14, 2024

1

-54

West Coast

Geelong

Round 10, 2006

3

-52

Brisbane

Geelong

Round 13, 2013

5

-51

Melbourne

Fremantle

Round 7, 2008

6

-51

Richmond

Hawthorn

Round 5, 2003

20

-48

Carlton

Essendon

Round 3, 2007

3

-47

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Round 4, 2008

20

-47

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Round 12, 2001

7

-47

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Round 21, 2009

15

Essendon v North Melbourne, R16, 2001

13:27

Biggest comeback in AFL history - Ess v NM, 2001

One of the most remarkable games ever seen as the Bombers hunt down the Kangaroos' 69-point lead in round 16, 2001. The sides kicked 52 goals between them to produce the seventh-highest scoring game

St Kilda v Western Bulldogs, R6, 2015

06:23

Staunch Saints erase 55-point deficit - WB v StK, 2015

Talk about a game of two halves! St Kilda recovers from an unenviable task to kick 12 of the last 14 goals against the Western Bulldogs in round six, 2015

West Coast v Geelong, R10, 2006

06:27

Eagles' flag intent at the Cattery - Geel v WCE, 2006

Trailing by 54 points on enemy territory, West Coast proves its premiership credentials in Round 10, 2006 and overpower Geelong in magnificent style

Brisbane v Geelong, R13, 2013

05:02

The 'miracle on grass' - Bris v Geel, 2013

Iconic commentary from Anthony Hudson at the Gabba, where Lions' veteran Ash McGrath completes a 52-point turnaround after the siren against the second-placed Cats in round 13, 2013

Melbourne v Fremantle, R7, 2008

07:26

Dees on a second-half mission - Melb v Frem, 2008

No Demons side had ever overcome a half-time deficit of more than 37 points, until Austin Wonaeamirri inspired a 50-point comeback in round 7, 2008

Richmond v Hawthorn, R5, 2003

07:03

Roaring Tigers claim 14 unanswered goals - Haw v Rich, 2003

Richmond creates club history, fighting back from 51 points down to kick 14 goals in a row at the MCG in round five, 2003 against a stunned Hawthorn side