Griffin Logue will play limited minutes in the VFL this weekend as he begins his comeback from an ACL injury

Griffin Logue warms up ahead of the match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round 12, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne defender Griffin Logue is closing on a long-awaited return from an ACL injury, with the Kangaroos hopeful he will make his comeback through the VFL this weekend.

Logue is expected to see managed minutes when North Melbourne's reserves side plays the Casey Demons on Sunday, almost a full year after rupturing his ACL playing against Geelong on July 9 last season.

The 26-year-old's impending return will provide an improving Kangaroos side with a massive boost, with coach Alastair Clarkson light on key defensive options in Logue's ongoing absence.

Logue underwent a full knee reconstruction after suffering the significant injury midway through last season, before his return was hampered by a hamstring issue sustained during his recovery back in May.

However, North Melbourne's medical team is confident Logue will be fit to return through the VFL this weekend before stepping up to the senior side in the coming weeks.

Logue played just 15 games for his new side last season, having crossed from Fremantle alongside teammate Darcy Tucker for a series of second, third and fourth-round picks in 2022, before hurting his knee at GMHBA Stadium.

Griffin Logue during North Melbourne's training session at Arden Street Ground on March 28, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

His absence has forced the Kangaroos to rely on a rotating cast of key defenders including mid-season recruit Kallan Dawson, delisted free agent Toby Pink, converted forward Charlie Comben and former Richmond youngster Bigoa Nyuon.

The Kangaroos have found success in settling on a key defensive partnership of Comben and Aidan Corr in recent weeks, with Pink playing forward, helping Clarkson's team to improved performances against the Eagles and the Magpies.

North Melbourne secured its first victory in 11 matches when it defeated West Coast at Optus Stadium a fortnight ago, before suffering a heartbreaking one-point defeat to reigning premier Collingwood last Sunday.