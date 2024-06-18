Join Josh Gabelich, Sarah Olle, Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett for AFL Round Table ahead of another huge round of footy

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal for the Western Bulldogs against Fremantle in R14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL DAILY Round Table returns for another week and no one's holding back.

Join Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich, Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett as they dissect footy's biggest questions heading into round 15.

AFL Daily Round Table is a new in-depth podcast offering, dissecting the week that was and looking ahead to the upcoming round.

Check back on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App every Tuesday to accompany the regular Daily drops every morning.

This week's Round Table topics include:

* Box-office Bontempelli, the most universally loved player of the modern era

* George Wardlaw has the ability to 'save' the Telstra Rising Star award this year

* Bobby or Jamie - which Magpie high-flyer was better?

* Do the Swans deserve more credit than they're getting?

* Should Melbourne have traded Brodie Grundy with Sydney

* Damo is positive on Mabior Chol and the Hawks

* Friday night footy is one you cannot afford to miss

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.