Tom Seccull joins Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge on Gettable

LEADING player agent Tom Seccull is on Gettable this week.

Seccull, from Hemisphere Management Group, talks us through Max Holmes' call to commit his long-term future to Geelong and whether star midfielder Finn Callaghan will do similar at Greater Western Sydney.

He also goes into detail on why Jacob van Rooyen signed through until free agency at Melbourne, a contract decision for a West Coast co-captain, and a gun youngster who could be heading to Collingwood.

Learn More 28:50

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also provide updates on a Gold Coast free agent, a pair of Geelong defenders, and list the six clubs they believe will be the biggest movers and shakers in this year's Trade Period.

Watch Gettable now or download and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.