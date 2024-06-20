Everything you need to know ahead of round 15 of AFL Fantasy

Connor Rozee looks on after the R14 clash between Port Adelaide and GWS at Engie Stadium on June 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

EVERYONE, pat yourself on the back … we did it. Round 15 is the final bye round of the season before everything returns to normal.

This is the week where you can right your wrongs with any failed experiments you trialled over the last few weeks. We all have players that we 'hoped' might have been better and if they have their bye this week … now is the time to part ways. Players like Jake Soligo, Will Day and Jack Macrae can all now be moved to bigger and better things.

Before you finalise your trades this week, do a quick count. Make sure you are set up ready for next week when we return to 22 players on field. Make sure you don't have nine premium midfielders and only five forwards. Make sure you have the balance you aimed when the bye rounds started and hopefully the team you desired at the end.

Who's on the bye?

R15: Adelaide, Collingwood, Hawthorn, Richmond, St Kilda and the Bulldogs

Trap or treat?

Chasing players coming off their bye is the right play this week. So how will you use your three trades? Here are some traps to avoid and some treats worth considering.

Connor Rozee (MID, $712,000) – TRAP

Listed as a 'trap' last week and he's unfortunately here again. The value in Rozee cannot be denied but he is coming off 72 from just 14 disposals. I need to see a decent score before launching.

Christian Salem (DEF/MID, $706,000) - TREAT

This short-term play is definitely worth considering. Salem has now averaged 105 in his last three games, but we all know how this story can end. Fingers crossed he stay fit.

Christian Salem in action during the R13 match between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG on June 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Colby McKercher (DEF/MID, $592,000) – TREAT

Our boy Colby is back after missing the last five weeks. His price allows you to get another rookie off your field and at the same time, trade in a player capable of averaging 85-plus.

Jy Simpkin (MID/FWD, $580,000) – TRAP

Simpkin scored 132 … and then was a late out with a hamstring. Prior to his 132, Simpkin was only averaging 57. I'm a huge fan of Simpkin but I've read this book before and the ending is predictable.

Kynan Brown (MID/FWD, $200,000) – TREAT

Any $200k rookie at this stage of the year is a Fantasy gift. Brown has averaged 73 in the VFL this year and although Brown might start as the sub or be a one-week wonder… beggars can't be choosers.

Live Teams Show

The Traders will be live tonight to cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Tag Watch

The old-school tag is back and it's causing problems. This week, expect James Jordon to tag Lachie Whitfield just like he did in round eight when he held him to just 48 points. Jordon has restricted several half-backs this year and after this week, he'll have his sights set on Jordan Clark or Luke Ryan in round 16.

GWS and Toby Bedford surprised everyone last week with lockdown his role on Zak Butters (67 points). If the Giants run with the same strategy this week, maybe Isaac Heeney or the dangerous Chad Warner could be in danger.

Most traded in

Zach Merrett (MID, $898,000)

Christian Salem (DEF/MID, $706,000)

Arie Schoenmaker (DEF, $236,000)

Sam Walsh (MID, $931,000)

Connor Rozee (MID, $712,000)

The most traded-in player and fresh off his bye is Zach Merrett (MID, $898,000). Merrett has averaged 108 in his last three games and is prime for the picking this week. With the highest midfielder only averaging 110 this year, picking up Merrett at this price is nothing but a steal.

Even though he has the bye this week, it's perfectly fine to go early on Arie Schoenmaker (DEF, $236,000) … if you have enough players to cover him this week.

Zach Merrett celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against Adelaide in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Jack Steele (MID, $852,000)

Joel Freijah (MID/FWD, $410,000)

Darcy Wilson (MID/FWD, $590,000)

Kane McAuliffe (MID, $338,000)

Jeremy Sharp (MID, $689,000)

In any other week we wouldn't be encouraging coaches to trade out premiums like Jack Steele (MID, $852,000). However, the bye rounds provide us with the opportunity to not only trade in a player who will play an extra game, but to also offload those ‘premiums' who haven't been pulling their weight. Steele is coming off scores of 84 and 74, and now is the time to act on your frustration.

To find the cash to recruit premium players, you will need to offload rookies and that is exactly what coaches are doing in the final bye round. Even though players like Darcy Wilson (MID/FWD, $590,000) have been more than serviceable, he has his bye and was never targeted to be a keeper.

Jack Steele is tackled by Will Graham during the R13 match between St Kilda and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on June 8, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and over the bye period we need all the points we can get.

