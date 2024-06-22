THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships continue on Sunday when Western Australia hosts Vic Metro at Optus Stadium from 10.35am AWST (12.35pm AEST)
West Coast and AFL Academy member Malakai Champion, tall forward Kayle Gerreyn, fresh from a four-goal haul against South Australia, and midfield powerhouse Bo Allan are among the WA players to keep an eye on.
Vic Metro's top prospects are largely in the midfield, where Josh Smillie, Jagga Smith, Murphy Reid, Levi Ashcroft and Christian Moraes will all be hoping to push their case as first-round selections in this year's Telstra AFL Draft. Key defender Luke Trainor is another to watch as a potential early selection.
The championships will be played through May, June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania).
All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner. The Allies are the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time.
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
|1
|Cody Angove
|2
|Luke Urquhart
|3
|Malakai Champion
|5
|Will Hayes
|6
|Blake Kelly
|8
|Charlie Banfield
|10
|Austin van der Struyf
|11
|Hamish Davis
|12
|Bo Allan
|13
|Jaxon Artemis
|16
|Loch Mactaggart
|17
|Max Rohr
|18
|Clancy Dennis
|19
|Koby Evans
|20
|Cody Curtin
|21
|Darcy Petersen
|23
|Charlie Burke
|24
|Fred Rodriguez
|26
|Kayle Gerreyn
|27
|Trent Hiscock
|28
|Hugh Boxshall
|29
|Aiden Riddle
|30
|Jaxon Douglas
|36
|Andre Gulluni (emg)
|22
|Toby Whan
|39
|Hudson Pivac (emg)
VIC METRO
|No
|Player Name
|1
|Isaac Kako
|2
|Jayden Nguyen
|3
|Jesse Dattoli
|4
|Joshua Dolan
|7
|Harrison Oliver
|8
|Murphy Reid
|9
|Jagga Smith
|10
|Levi Ashcroft
|11
|Christian Moraes
|14
|Nash King
|15
|Tom Gross
|16
|Lucca Grego
|17
|Zak Johnson
|18
|Patrick Retschko
|19
|Charlie Richardson
|22
|Harry Armstrong
|24
|Josh Smillie
|25
|Gabriel Stumpf
|26
|Luke Trainor
|27
|Harry O'Farrell
|32
|Adrian Cole
|35
|Thomas Sims
|37
|Lucas Impey
|5
|Damon Hollow (emg)
|21
|Lennox Hofmann (emg)
|33
|Louis Emmett (emg)