WA's Kayle Gerreyn and Vic Metro's Murphy Reid. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships continue on Sunday when Western Australia hosts Vic Metro at Optus Stadium from 10.35am AWST (12.35pm AEST) 

West Coast and AFL Academy member Malakai Champion, tall forward Kayle Gerreyn, fresh from a four-goal haul against South Australia, and midfield powerhouse Bo Allan are among the WA players to keep an eye on.

Vic Metro's top prospects are largely in the midfield, where Josh Smillie, Jagga Smith, Murphy Reid, Levi Ashcroft and Christian Moraes will all be hoping to push their case as first-round selections in this year's Telstra AFL Draft. Key defender Luke Trainor is another to watch as a potential early selection. 

LIVE from 10.35am AWST

U18s: Western Australia v Vic Metro

The championships will be played through May, June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania). 

All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner. The Allies are the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time. 

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

1 Cody Angove
2 Luke Urquhart
3 Malakai Champion
5 Will Hayes
6 Blake Kelly
8 Charlie Banfield
10 Austin van der Struyf
11 Hamish Davis
12 Bo Allan
13 Jaxon Artemis
16 Loch Mactaggart
17 Max Rohr
18 Clancy Dennis
19 Koby Evans
20 Cody Curtin
21 Darcy Petersen
23 Charlie Burke
24 Fred Rodriguez
26 Kayle Gerreyn
27 Trent Hiscock
28 Hugh Boxshall
29 Aiden Riddle
30 Jaxon Douglas
36 Andre Gulluni (emg)
22 Toby Whan
39 Hudson Pivac (emg)

VIC METRO

No Player Name
1 Isaac Kako
2 Jayden Nguyen
3 Jesse Dattoli
4 Joshua Dolan
7 Harrison Oliver
8 Murphy Reid
9 Jagga Smith
10 Levi Ashcroft
11 Christian Moraes
14 Nash King
15 Tom Gross
16 Lucca Grego
17 Zak Johnson
18 Patrick Retschko
19 Charlie Richardson
22 Harry Armstrong
24 Josh Smillie
25 Gabriel Stumpf
26 Luke Trainor
27 Harry O'Farrell
32 Adrian Cole
35 Thomas Sims
37 Lucas Impey
5 Damon Hollow (emg)
21 Lennox Hofmann (emg)
33 Louis Emmett (emg)