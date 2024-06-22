WA's Kayle Gerreyn and Vic Metro's Murphy Reid. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships continue on Sunday when Western Australia hosts Vic Metro at Optus Stadium from 10.35am AWST (12.35pm AEST)

West Coast and AFL Academy member Malakai Champion, tall forward Kayle Gerreyn, fresh from a four-goal haul against South Australia, and midfield powerhouse Bo Allan are among the WA players to keep an eye on.

Vic Metro's top prospects are largely in the midfield, where Josh Smillie, Jagga Smith, Murphy Reid, Levi Ashcroft and Christian Moraes will all be hoping to push their case as first-round selections in this year's Telstra AFL Draft. Key defender Luke Trainor is another to watch as a potential early selection.

The championships will be played through May, June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania).

All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner. The Allies are the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time.

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

1 Cody Angove 2 Luke Urquhart 3 Malakai Champion 5 Will Hayes 6 Blake Kelly 8 Charlie Banfield 10 Austin van der Struyf 11 Hamish Davis 12 Bo Allan 13 Jaxon Artemis 16 Loch Mactaggart 17 Max Rohr 18 Clancy Dennis 19 Koby Evans 20 Cody Curtin 21 Darcy Petersen 23 Charlie Burke 24 Fred Rodriguez 26 Kayle Gerreyn 27 Trent Hiscock 28 Hugh Boxshall 29 Aiden Riddle 30 Jaxon Douglas 36 Andre Gulluni (emg) 22 Toby Whan 39 Hudson Pivac (emg)

