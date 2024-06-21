In the latest episode of AFL Play's new podcast, Isaac Smith chats with GWS senior coach Adam Kingsley

Adam Kingsley ahead of the 2024 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

WANT to get the inside word on coaching from some of the greats of the game?

Four-time premiership player Isaac Smith has you covered in the new podcast Inside with Issie, brought to you by AFL Play.

In this new monthly series, Smith chats all things coaching with a range of guests, including current AFL coaches, on topics including the six key coaching competencies, problem-solving and issues that affect footy from the elite level to the grassroots.

>> LISTEN TO INSIDE WITH ISSIE IN THE PLAYER BELOW

In the latest episode, Smith chats with Port Adelaide premiership player and GWS senior coach Adam Kingsley.

Kingsley, who was a member of the Power's one and only flag in 2004 before a long and successful career as an assistant coach at three clubs, speaks about his own coaching philosophy and the challenges of growing the game in western Sydney.

He also reveals how his coaching mentors have helped shape him, building relationships at the Giants, and how close he came to being delisted.

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to Inside with Issie NOW at Spotify, Google or at play.AFL.