Ken Hinkley says it's a reality of the job after he was jeered by Port Adelaide fans after the club's 79-point loss to Brisbane

Ken Hinkley leaves the ground after Port Adelaide's loss to Brisbane at Adelaide Oval in round 15, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide's season hit rock bottom on Saturday afternoon with home fans booing coach Ken Hinkley following the team's 79-point loss to Brisbane.

Hinkley was jeered by Port supporters during the second half when his face flashed up on the big screen and then again after the final siren.

It was a sour note on a day that his team lost a third straight match, and, in the coach's words, again showed they were off the pace of the competition's best teams.

Hinkley, now in his 12th season at the helm, described the performance as "really really poor", conceding Port was outplayed in all facets of the game.

"It was disappointing to lose that way," Hinkley said.

"We know where we sit and where we're at, and we got another reminder today what the better teams can do.

"When the gears got shifted by Brisbane, we were unable to go with them.

"We were quite reactive to them. We just looked second to the ball today."

Brisbane's 152 points was the most conceded by Hinkley during his reign, and also the most scored by a non-South Australian team at Adelaide Oval.

Port's coach was stoic about the fan reaction, saying it went with the territory.

"It's part of what goes with this job, it's always been the same," he said.

"The disappointment comes out in many different ways. No-one's more disappointed than us inside the football club.

"I get the reaction. I've been around for a long time."

Hinkley said the only solution was to turn up and get back to work. Despite losses to Carlton, Greater Western Sydney and Brisbane – all of which made at least a preliminary final last year – Port still has eight wins from 14 matches this season.

"It's the reality of my job," Hinkley said.

"If you can't cope with it, you shouldn't be in my job. I can cope with it."

Hinkley found an ally in Brisbane coach Chris Fagan, who said he had "an enormous amount" of sympathy for the embattled Power coach.

"I've got a bit of an idea of Ken Hinkley's win-loss record (almost 60 per cent from 262 matches) as coach, it's an extraordinary record he's got," Fagan said.

"So for me, if there's one disappointment about winning today's game, it's the fact he got booed off the ground.

"I don't like that.

"Coaching's a hard caper. He would have put everything into trying to win this game, it didn't quite work out for him.

"It was our day. We had big motivation because Harris Andrews was playing his 200th game.

"I'm a big supporter of all coaches, but his record at this club is extraordinary and he shouldn't be judged on one performance."

Fagan was delighted with his team's showing, saying it continued a good run of form following wins over the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda after its mid-season bye.

"There's a long way to go, so I'm not getting too excited, but I loved the way we played today," he said.

Fagan saved special praise for Andrews, the club's co-captain and first player from any of the four northern Academies to play 200 games.

"If you had a son, you'd like him," Fagan said.

"He's one of the most dedicated people I've ever come across, he's one of the most selfless people I've come across in footy.

"He's always giving to others at the club, that's why him and Lachie are co-captains.

"He could easily be a three or four time All Australian and he's on target for that type of performance this year.

"He's perfect in many ways.

"I feel privileged to coach him, to be honest. When I look when my coaching days are over, I'll think he's definitely one of the best players I've coached. One of the best people too."