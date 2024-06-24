The coaches' votes are in for the round 15 games

Errol Gulden celebrates a goal for Sydney against Greater Western Sydney in R15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

TOM DE Koning's stunning performance against Geelong on Friday night was not enough to be voted the best on ground by the coaches, with Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps getting nine votes to De Koning's seven.

De Koning (25 disposals, 34 hitouts, seven clearances, four marks and a goal) enjoyed a standout game against the Cats but Cripps (41 disposals, 14 clearances) got more votes from the coaches, with Sam Walsh (33 disposals, nine clearances and a goal) matching De Koning in getting seven votes in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player Award.

North Melbourne's Luke Davies-Uniacke (nine votes) could also be considered unlucky to not get a perfect 10 votes from his side's narrow loss to Melbourne, with Dees pair Steven May (eight) and Jack Viney (seven) also getting some love from the coaches.

Brisbane ruckman Oscar McInerney, Essendon's Sam Durham and Fremantle's Hayden Young each got a perfect 10 votes in their clubs' wins in round 15.

Sydney star Errol Gulden picked up nine votes (along with teammate James Rowbottom) to move into the top five on the leaderboard, while Isaac Heeney picked up four to stretch his lead over Collingwood's Nick Daicos to 15 votes.

Carlton v Geelong

9 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

7 Tom De Koning (CARL)

7 Sam Walsh (CARL)

4 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

2 Alex Cincotta (CARL)

1 Matthew Kennedy (CARL)

Port Adelaide v Brisbane

10 Oscar McInerney (BL)

8 Lachie Neale (BL)

6 Eric Hipwood (BL)

4 Josh Dunkley (BL)

1 Zak Butters (PORT)

1 Cameron Rayner (BL)

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney

9 Errol Gulden (SYD)

9 James Rowbottom (SYD)

6 Brodie Grundy (SYD)

4 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

2 Tom Green (GWS)

Melbourne v North Melbourne

9 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

8 Steven May (MELB)

7 Jack Viney (MELB)

3 Cameron Zurhaar (NMFC)

2 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

1 Trent Rivers (MELB)

Essendon v West Coast

10 Samuel Durham (ESS)

6 Jake Stringer (ESS)

4 Zach Merrett (ESS)

3 Jye Caldwell (ESS)

3 Tom Barrass (WCE)

2 Liam Ryan (WCE)

2 Jamie Cripps (WCE)

10 Hayden Young (FRE)

7 Sean Darcy (FRE)

6 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

3 Caleb Serong (FRE)

2 Josh Treacy (FRE)

1 Wil Powell (GCFC)

1 Heath Chapman (FRE)

LEADERBOARD

89 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

74 Nick Daicos (COLL)

63 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

62 Errol Gulden (SYD)

62 Caleb Serong (FRE)

58 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

55 Zach Merrett (ESS)

55 Chad Warner (SYD)

53 Sam Walsh (CARL)

51 Lachie Neale (BL)

50 Max Gawn (MELB)

48 Adam Treloar (WB)

45 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

45 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

45 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

44 Zak Butters (PORT)

44 Hayden Young (FRE)

41 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

40 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

40 Brodie Grundy (SYD)

40 Max Holmes (GEEL)