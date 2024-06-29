Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Riley Thilthorpe, Ned Moyle, Colby McKercher. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, SANFL and WAFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Glenelg v Adelaide at Stratarama Stadium, Saturday June 29, 2.20pm ACST

Key forward Riley Thilthorpe made an impressive return from injury as the Crows upset Glenelg by 39 points on the road.

The 21-year-old had been among the club's best pre-season performers before hurting his knee in the club's last trial match in March.

Crows coach Matthew Nicks said during the week that Thilthorpe had "done everything we've asked of him" during his rehab, and would have been especially pleased as he kicked three goals from nine disposals and five marks.

Fellow forward Chris Burgess added three goals of his own in the win, while Lachie Gollant booted four.

After being dropped before the AFL side's bye, Brodie Smith gathered 26 disposals – including 24 kicks – while ruckman Kieran Strachan had 18 touches and 41 hitouts.

Pick No.27 in last year's national draft, Oscar Ryan, had 20 touches, with highly rated defender Dan Curtin having 13 disposals and seven marks.

Harry Schoenberg (17), Luke Pedlar (12), Charlie Edwards (10 and one goal) and Ned McHenry (nine and one) were also among the AFL-listed players in action.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Coburg at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday June 29, 12.05pm AEST

A few Lions impressed in Brisbane's 48-point win over Coburg on Saturday, keeping pressure on selectors for a spot in the resurgent senior side.

Mid-season draftee Luke Beecken shone with 29 disposals and 13 marks, with fellow mid-season selections Darcy Craven (15 touches) and Will McLachlan (11) each kicking two goals.

Darcy Craven walks it in to make it three in the opening five minutes of the second term for the Lions 🦁



James Tunstill was as good as any, finishing with 27 disposals, nine clearances and two goals.

Second-choice ruckman Darcy Fort also slotted two goals from 15 disposals and 30 hitouts.

Veteran Jarryd Lyons was as good as ever at the level, kicking one goal from his 23 disposals and eight clearances, while Harry Sharp also slotted a major among 21 touches.

Deven Robertson was busy with 19 disposals, Shadeau Brain had 17, James Madden 16 and Jaxon Prior 15, with Henry Smith grabbing 15 touches, 15 hitouts and one goal.

Brandon Ryan (13 disposals) and Luke Lloyd (nine) also kicked a goal apiece.

Other senior Lions in action included Reece Torrent (12 disposals), Carter Michael (nine) and Kalin Lane (four).

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Carlton at Swinburne Centre, Sunday June 30, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Collingwood at Windy Hill, Saturday June 29, 1.05pm AEST

Plenty of AFL-listed Pies hit the scoreboard in the club’s VFL loss to Essendon on Saturday.

Jack Bytel was busy in the engine room with 28 disposals and eight clearances, while key forward Reef McInnes kicked two goals

Pre-season pick-up Josh Eyre also found the big sticks with two goals, while out-of-favour forward Ash Johnson kicked two of his own.

Midfielder Ned Long kicked two goals from 13 disposals, but was also busy around the ball with five clearances and six tackles, while Fin Macrae kicked a goal to go along with his 24 disposals and five clearances.

Non-preferred foot?



No issue for Fin Macrae 👌



Tew Jiath responded to his axing with 16 touches and three clearances, while midfielder Harry DeMattia had 19 touches and four tackles

Midfielder Ed Allan had 16 touches and two clearances, while defender Jakob Ryan had seven disposals and took one mark.

A checkside from 50m 🤯



Unreal from Ned Long.



State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Collingwood at Windy Hill, Saturday June 29, 1.05pm AEST

Plenty of Bombers impressed as the club’s VFL side took out a 35-point win over Collingwood on Saturday.

Second-year player Elijah Tsatas made a strong case for a senior recall with 37 touches and 11 clearances.

Out-of-favour midfielder Dylan Shiel also put his hand up for selection, with 32 disposals, six tackles and six clearances.

Nick Bryan dominated in the ruck with 45 clearances and 13 hitouts while also rolling forward to kick a goal.

Dylan Shiel with the outstanding assist for Jack Jedwab 🤝



Midfielder Will Setterfield had 26 disposals and six tackles, while untried draftee Archie Roberts kicked a goal and had 24 touches.

Small forward Jayden Davey kicked a goal from nine disposals, while twin brother Alwyn Davey jnr had 10 touches.

Untried forward Vigo Visentini had 12 disposals while also pinch-hitting in the ruck, while Tex Wanganeen had 10 touches and took four marks.

Defensive duo Lewis Hayes and Luamon Lual had 17 touches and five marks, and 17 touches and four marks respectively.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v Subiaco at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday June 29, 2.30pm AWST

Peel Thunder remans in top spot on the ladder despite a shock six-point loss to seventh-placed Subiaco.

Midfielder Will Brodie put his name in the ring for a senior call-up with a prolific 34-disposal, seven-clearance and eight-mark outing.

Karl Worner responded to his omission from the senior side with a commanding 29 touches and five marks, while Neil Erasmus could also be in line for a recall after his 27-disposal, 10-clearance effort.

Ethan Hughes was a brick wall in defence, taking 13 marks along with his 23 disposals, and Liam Reidy dominated proceedings in the ruck with a game-high 44 hitouts and five tackles.

Key forwards Matt Taberner (two goals, seven marks) and Brennan Cox (18 disposals, eight marks) fired, while young midfielder Ethan Stanley (20 disposals, two clearances) and untried foreard Jack Delean (one goal) also played their part.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Sandringham at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday June 30, 12.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Gold Coast at Kinetic Stadium, Saturday June 29, 12.05pm AEST

Ned Moyle must have come close to a record with a massive 70 hitouts in Gold Coast's 33-point win over Frankston on Saturday.

The ruckman also had a game-high 12 clearances, 21 disposals and two goals to round out an amazing performance that may have Damien Hardwick wondering if it's time to run a two-ruck system at AFL level.

Rory Atkins was busy with 30 disposals and nine marks.

The Suns got plenty of early usage of the ball with midfielders Brayden Fiorini (19 touches, 11 tackles, seven clearances), James Tsitas (21 disposals, one goal, eight clearances) and Alex Davies (23 disposals, eight clearances) dominating at the stoppages.

Veteran forward Levi Casboult kicked two goals from 14 touches, with rookie Will Rowlands and draftee Ethan Read also slotting two goals each.

Casboult slides it through 🌊



Read's fellow 2023 Academy selections Jed Walter (eight disposals, one goal) and Jake Rogers (eight disposals) were quieter.

Connor Budarick (15 disposals) and Oskar Faulkhead (18) were both busy, while Jack Mahony finished with 13 touches and six tackles.

Other Suns in action included Hewago Oea (10 disposals), Sean Lemmens (10), Jy Farrar (nine), Lloyd Johnston (five), Sandy Brock (six) and Caleb Graham (four).

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Greater Western Sydney at Fankhauser Reserve, Saturday June 29, 11.05am AEST

Former number one draft pick Aaron Cadman has responded well to being sent back to the state league with a five-goal haul in the Giants' 27-point win over Southport on Saturday.

Cadman's bag came from 16 disposals and nine marks.

Lachie Keefe also got among the goals with three from 12 touches, while Jacob Wehr (20 disposals, eight marks), Phoenix Gothard (19 disposals) and Darcy Jones (16) each kicked two goals.

James Peatling was Greater Western Sydney's biggest ballwinner with 35 disposals, including a team-high seven clearances and one goal.

Xavier O'Halloran was hard at it with an impressive 14 tackles to go with 27 touches and half a dozen clearances.

Plenty of other Giants got their hands on the ball, including James Leake (23 disposals, seven marks), Conor Stone (21, eight), Adam Kennedy (19, eight) and Wade Derksen (19 touches).

Teenage pair Nathan Wardius (11 disposals, one goal) and Joe Fonti (15 disposals) also showed a bit.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Port Melbourne at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday June 29, 2.05pm AEST

Mitch Lewis looks poised to return to the senior line-up after a solid performance in his second game back from injury.

The key forward, who missed 10 weeks with a knee issue, booted two goals on a tough day for Box Hill, which squandered an opportunity to move into the top four with a seven-point loss.

Lewis competed well for the Hawks, taking six marks and laying two tackles.

Mid-season signing Jasper Scaife also kicked two goals.

The Hawks aren't done yet!



Jasper Scaife snags one from the pocket to cut the deficit to 11.



Smooth-moving midfielder Henry Hustwaite was the leading disposal-winner on the ground with 34 touches and 11 tackles, while Josh Ward continued his strong run of form in the VFL with 29 disposals, eight clearances and nine tackles.

Defenders Jai Serong (22), Seamus Mitchell (21) and Ethan Phillips (17) all got plenty of the ball.

Max Ramsden impressed with 14 disposals, a goal and 48 hitouts. Youngster Bailey Macdonald had 11 touches, Bodie Ryan nine and Josh Bennetts seven and one goal. Cooper Stephens played a half for 12 disposals.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Casey Demons at Genis Steel Oval, Saturday June 29, 1.05pm AEST

With the senior side in a slump a few Demons put their hands up for promotion in Casey's 28-point win over the Northern Bullants.

Bailey Laurie laid 10 tackles alongside 23 disposals, while Blake Howes had 22 touches and rookie Kynan Brown finished with 20.

Former Brisbane key forward Tom Fullarton spent most of his time in the ruck, racking up 29 hitouts to go with 20 disposals.

Shane McAdam was the Demons' main goalkicker with three, while Oliver Sestan and Matthew Jefferson kicked two each.

Josh Schache (14 disposals) and Jack Billings (19) slotted one goal apiece.

Veteran Lachie Hunter finished with 14 touches, Jed Adams had 10 and mid-season draftee Luker Kentfield was quiet with four.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Footscray at Arden Street Oval, Saturday June 29, 2.05pm AEST

Several Roos performed well in North Melbourne’s 34-point VFL loss to Footscray.

Charlie Lazzaro was everywhere with 25 disposals, 10 tackles and 12 clearances, while first-year midfielder Colby McKercher kicked two goals while also picking up 26 disposals.

Veteran Hugh Greenwood was similarly busy with 22 disposals, 12 tackles and 11 clearances, while Griffin Logue took four marks and had nine disposals in his second VFL game back from an ACL injury.

Forward Jaidyn Stephenson had 19 touches, six tackles and six marks, while untried key forward Finbarr Maley kicked two goals

Enjoy @NMFCOfficial fans 💥



Colby McKercher launches the first goal at Arden Street Oval.



Goalsneak Robert Hansen jnr kicked a goal from nine disposals, while Miller Bergman had 15 disposals and three tackles.

Untried ruck Hamish Free had 34 hitouts and six clearances, while offsider Taylor Goad had 13 hitouts.

Small forward Zane Duursma picked up 13 touches and three clearances while kicking 0.2, while forward Cooper Harvey kicked a goal from 16 disposals and Tyler Sellers kicked a goal of his own.

Defender Riley Hardeman had 14 touches, while Biggie Nyuon took four marks and laid two tackles in his nine-disposal performance.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Central District at Alberton Oval, Saturday June 29, 2.10pm ACST

Port Adelaide fell 25 points short of Central District on Saturday afternoon to remain anchored to the bottom of the SANFL ladder.

Dante Visentini put on a ruck masterclass with 44 hitouts, five clearances and a goal to go with his 19 disposals.

Francis Evans was a presence up forward with a team-high two goals from five scoring shots, eight tackles and three clearances.

Midfielder Hugh Jackson brought the pressure with an equal game-high nine tackles from his 14 disposals, while Jed McEntee, who was omitted from the senior side this week, also finished with nine tackles along with five clearances and 15 disposals.

Key defender Tom Clurey (14 disposals, five marks), tall forward Thomas Scully (four tackles, three marks) and Tom Anastasopoulos (one goal, six touches) were busy.

Xavier Walsh (nine disposals), Lachlan Charleson (eight) and Tom McCallum ( seven) were other senior-listed Port players in action.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Carlton at Swinburne Centre, Sunday June 30, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Sandringham at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday June 30, 12.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Werribee at Tramway Oval, Sunday June 30, 12.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Swan Districts v West Coast at Steel Blue Oval, Sunday June 30, 1.10pm AWST

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Footscray at Arden Street Oval, Saturday June 29, 2.05pm AEST

Father-son Bulldog Jordan Croft kicked three goals in Footscray’s 34-point win over North Melbourne’s VFL side on Saturday afternoon.

Premiership midfielder Caleb Daniel responded to his axing with two goals, 20 disposals and seven tackles, while goalsneak Arthur Jones kicked a goal from 10 disposals.

Off-season recruit Nick Coffield was solid in his return from a shoulder injury with 20 disposals and nine marks, while Jedd Busslinger kicked his first VFL goal while also taking seven marks and amassing 24 disposals.

Jedd Busslinger's first VFL goal is one to remember 🤩



Lachie McNeill kicked two goals from 19 disposals, while Anthony Scott kicked one from 20.

Forward Charlie Clarke kicked two goals from 11 disposals and laid four tackles, while midfielder James Harmes had 20 disposals, seven tackles and six clearances.

Caleb Poulter was busy around the ball with nine clearances and 21 disposals, while Riley Garcia had 21 disposals, five tackles and six clearances.

Ruck Lachie Smith had 33 hitouts and four clearances while first-year defender Luke Cleary had 19 disposals and six marks.

Mid-season draftee Kelsey Rypstra kicked a goal from 11 disposals and also laid four tackles, while defender Buku Khamis had 12 touches and four marks.