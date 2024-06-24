The Magpies are set to regain two important players for their clash against the Suns

Scott Pendlebury celebrates a goal during the match between Collingwood and Kuwarna (Adelaide) at the MCG on May 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD will be boosted by the inclusion of veteran Scott Pendlebury and key forward Brody Mihocek for this weekend's trip to the Gold Coast, but Category B rookie Wil Parker has undergone knee surgery and will be sidelined for up to six weeks.

Both Pendlebury and Mihocek haven't played since suffering injuries in the draw against Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round 11, but the pair have been cleared to face the Suns at People First Stadium on Saturday.

Pendlebury has recovered from a bicep tendon injury and will be scheduled to reach the 400-game milestone against Carlton on the Saturday night of round 21, after missing three games before the bye.

Mihocek could have faced North Melbourne in round 14, but after suffering a second hamstring strain in the space of a month, the Magpies opted to take a conservative approach with the Tasmanian.

Jordan De Goey is also pushing to be available for the second time since Anzac Day – he played against Adelaide in round 10 – following a groin and abdominal tendon tear, but the 28-year-old still needs to tick off a few boxes at training this week before he is cleared to return.

Joe Richards hasn't played since his third AFL appearance back in round 11, but the former country footy star is a chance to be available for the trip to Queensland if he passes a fitness test on Thursday, after suffering a fractured metatarsal against the Dockers.

Parker underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus during the mid-season bye after reporting knee soreness following the loss to North Melbourne's reserves.

The cricket convert, who joined the club in February and played twice as the sub, has been ruled out for at least the next month.

Premiership defender Oleg Markov will be available against Damien Hardwick's side, having missed the one-point win over the Kangaroos after jarring his back leading into the game.

Mid-season recruit Ned Long has recovered from a strained calf and will be available for the first time since being selected with Collingwood's second pick in the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft last month.