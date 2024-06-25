Christian Salem leaves the field injured during Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Crouch Shoulder Season
Wayne Milera Knee Season
Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season
Riley Thilthorpe Knee Test
Taylor Walker Back Test
Josh Worrell Arm 4-6 weeks
Updated: June 25, 2024

Early prognosis

Walker enjoyed an extra break over the bye to recover from his back injury and has trained strongly since. Thilthorpe is also in full training and a chance to play at some level this week. Himmelberg has received final approval from his surgeon to play after suffering a fractured cheekbone. Smith suffered a knee issue in the SANFL before the bye but is expected to be available. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Noah Answerth Shoulder 3-5 weeks
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Tom Doedee Knee Season
Darcy Gardiner Knee Season
Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season
Updated: June 25, 2024

Early prognosis

The Lions' list is almost in as good a shape as it can be for 2024 with Will Ashcroft (knee) back from his year-long absence and defender Carter Michael (quad/knee) to play his first game in the VFL for the year. Josh Dunkley had a scan on his glute earlier in the week but got the all clear and will face Melbourne on Friday night. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite
Adam Cerra Hamstring Test
Matt Cottrell Foot 1-2 weeks
Sam Docherty Knee Season
Jack Martin Calf 2 weeks
Hudson O'Keefe Hamstring 2-4 weeks
Jack Silvagni Knee Season
Billy Wilson Knee 1 week
Updated: June 25, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues will put Cerra through a fitness test later this week to determine whether he meets the Tigers on Sunday, but Martin and Cottrell both likely remain another fortnight away. David Cuningham (calf) and Marc Pittonet (finger) made their respective comebacks through the VFL over the weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Aiden Begg Knee Season
Josh Carmichael Concussion TBC
Mason Cox Knee 3-5 weeks
Jordan De Goey  Groin Test
Jamie Elliott Vascular 3-5 weeks
Dan McStay Knee TBC
Tom Mitchell Foot 3-5 weeks
Wil Parker Knee 4-6 weeks
Joe Richards Foot Test
Oscar Steene Toe 4-6 weeks
Updated: June 25, 2024

Early prognosis

Collingwood will finally get some players back with Scott Pendlebury, Brody Mihocek and Oleg Markov all available for the trip to the Gold Coast. De Goey and Richards could both be available for selection, while Category B rookie Parker has undergone knee surgery and will miss at least the next month.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kaine Baldwin Foot 3-6 weeks
Saad El-Hawli Ankle 6 weeks
Jaiden Hunter Knee Season
Darcy Parish Calf 3 weeks
Zach Reid Pectoral TBC
Sam Weideman Suspension Round 18
Updated: June 25, 2024

Early prognosis

The Bombers regained Sam Draper, Xavier Duursma and Mason Redman from injury last week, while Ben Hobbs made his return through the VFL. They await the return of important midfielder Parish, who is still a few weeks away. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Will Brodie Foot Test
Josh Corbett Hip Season
Sebit Kuek Knee 1-2 weeks
Oscar McDonald Knee 8-9 weeks
Nathan O'Driscoll Knee 1-2 weeks
Ollie Murphy Abdomen TBC
Alex Pearce Arm 3-4 weeks
Brandon Walker Illness Test
Michael Walters Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Updated: June 25, 2024

Early prognosis

Pearce will undergo surgery later this week to stabilise a left forearm fracture having avoided a season-ending injury. Brodie suffered a foot injury in the WAFL but is a chance to play this week. Murphy underwent an abdominal procedure on Monday, with a timeline for his return not yet clear. Brennan Cox will progress to WAFL league minutes this week as he returns from a hamstring injury. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tanner Bruhn Scaphoid 3-5 weeks
Patrick Dangerfield Suspension Round 17
Cam Guthrie Achilles 1-2 weeks
Tom Hawkins Foot 6-8 weeks
Oli Wiltshire Pelvis 1-3 weeks
Updated: June 25, 2024

Early prognosis

Hawkins remains a chance to return this season after suffering a mid-foot injury involving the joint and ligaments, although it could be a close-run thing given there are only nine games remaining in the home and away season. Guthrie remains at least a week away from his return from a lingering Achilles problem, while Bruhn could still be a month away with his wrist injury. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Brandon Ellis Calf 4 weeks
Ben King Knee Test
Malcolm Rosas jnr Calf 1 week
Lachie Weller Knee 3 weeks
Updated: June 25, 2024

Early prognosis

For the second straight week, King will need to get through Thursday's main session to be available for Saturday's sold out match against Collingwood. Ellis and Rosas have both received further setbacks to interrupted seasons. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Stephen Coniglio Shoulder Test
Josh Fahey Foot 12 weeks
Cooper Hamilton Ankle 3-4 weeks
Nick Haynes Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Nick Madden Ankle 4-6 weeks
Harry Perryman Hamstring Test
Braydon Preuss  Hamstring Indefinite
Sam Taylor Testicle Indefinite
Updated: June 25, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants are hopeful that Coniglio and Perryman will return for Saturday night's clash with the Crows, but both will need to undergo fitness tests later this week. Taylor will also meet with specialists later this week to determine a timeline for his return. Adam Kennedy (knee), Darcy Jones (hamstring) and James Leake (quad) made their comebacks through the VFL over the weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
James Blanck Knee Season
Sam Butler Leg Season
Bailey Macdonald Hip Test
Will McCabe Back 1 week
Ned Reeves Back Test
Jack O'Sullivan Hamstring Test
Cooper Stephens Achilles Test
Chad Wingard Calf Test
Updated: June 25, 2024

Early prognosis

Hawthorn veteran Wingard is a chance to resume his season after being sidelined with calf tightness before the mid-season bye. Reeves will need to prove his fitness later in the week after being sidelined with back spasms. McCabe is at least another week away from returning from a long-term back injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Ben Brown Knee TBC
Marty Hore Calf 1 week
Jake Melksham Knee 1-2 weeks
Christian Petracca Ribs, spleen Indefinite
Christian Salem Knee Test
Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite
Charlie Spargo Achilles TBC
Will Verrall Concussion 1-2 weeks
Updated: June 25, 2024

Early prognosis

Lever is a near-certainty to face Brisbane on Friday night in his first game since round 10, but Hunter will return from his calf strain via the VFL. Salem sustained a knock at training ahead of the North Melbourne clash and was subbed out in the last quarter, but the club is confident he will play. Brown suffered "minor knee pain" after a training incident last week and has been cleared of major damage, but his recovery timeline is unclear. Melksham is closing on a playing return from his ACL rupture and could play VFL as soon as next week. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season
Wil Dawson Shoulder 2-3 weeks
Blake Drury Knee 2-3 weeks
Brayden George Knee Season
Josh Goater Achilles Season
Toby Pink Ankle Test
Updated: June 25, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas will put Pink through his paces later this week before determining his availability for Saturday's clash with the Dogs. Griffin Logue (knee) and Colby McKercher (foot) both played modified minutes in the VFL last weekend, but are making good strides in their respective comebacks. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jase Burgoyne Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Ryan Burton Foot 3-4 weeks
Lachie Charleson Knee Test
Charlie Dixon Suspension Round 18
Kyle Marshall Concussion TBC
Trent McKenzie Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Sam Powell-Pepper  Knee Season
Willie Rioli Calf Test
Ivan Soldo Knee 3-4 weeks
Updated: June 25, 2024

Early prognosis

Burgoyne has added to a lengthening list for Port, although his setback is expected to be brief. Soldo is managing knee soreness caused by scar tissue irritation, while Burton has bone bruising on his foot and will resume running this week. Rioli will be tested later in the week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Judson Clarke ACL Season
Mate Colina Back TBC
Liam Fawcett Back TBC
Josh Gibcus ACL Season
Dylan Grimes Back TBC
Jacob Hopper Hamstring Test
Mykelti Lefau ACL Season
Tom Lynch Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Sam Naismith ACL Season
Marlion Pickett Calf 2-3 weeks
Dion Prestia Calf 1-2 weeks
Maurice Rioli jnr Ankle 3-4 weeks
Jack Ross Foot 4-6 weeks
Samson Ryan Ankle 1-2 weeks
Tylar Young ACL Season
Updated: June 25, 2024

Early prognosis

Lynch has suffered a minor strain to the opposite hamstring which kept him sidelined for most of this year, and has already completed one week of rehab during the bye round. Hopper is set to be available, while Pickett's calf has been described as "a little bit stubborn". Rioli did his rehab work at the club every day throughout the bye, while Ross has finally turned the corner after two months on the sidelines. The club is hopeful draftee Fawcett will clock some VFL minutes by the end of the year. Shai Bolton (corkie) and Jack Graham (hamstring) finished the Hawthorn game on the bench, but aren't on the injury list. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Brad Crouch Knee TBC
Paddy Dow Ankle Test
Jack Hayes Knee TBC
Dougal Howard Hamstring 1 week
James Van Es Ankle Season
Jimmy Webster Calf Test
Updated: June 25, 2024

Early prognosis

St Kilda will be boosted by the availability of Liam Stocker ahead of Sunday’s clash against Port Adelaide, but Dow and Webster will need to prove their fitness later in the week. Howard is at least a week away, while Crouch is undergoing further investigation on his knee. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harry Arnold Back 3-4 weeks
Jack Buller Back Season
Peter Ladhams Concussion 1 week
Callum Mills Shoulder/calf 3 weeks
Luke Parker Suspension Round 18
Sam Reid Foot Test
Angus Sheldrick Ankle 5 weeks
Updated: June 25, 2024

Early prognosis

Mills is edging ever closer to his first game since last September, with the skipper to have another solid two weeks of training before he's considered for a game on July 13 against North Melbourne, either in the seniors or at VFL level. That weekend will also be Parker's first game after his long suspension. The rest of the Swans pulled up well from the win over GWS, with Isaac Heeney expected to shake off a knock to his shoulder and face the Dockers on Saturday afternoon. Reid is a test to play this Saturday after a long layoff, while Ladhams will miss at least a week after entering concussion protocols. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Rhett Bazzo Groin 2-3 weeks
Elijah Hewett Foot 2-3 weeks
Noah Long Knee Season
Dom Sheed Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Updated: June 25, 2024

Early prognosis

Sheed was closing on his return from a hamstring injury but experienced awareness during a session on Saturday. The Eagles are going to reassess his progress over the coming days. Hewett and Bazzo have both joined full training in recent sessions and are on track to return from long-term issues. Kelly appears over a hip and knee injuries that have sidelined him for three matches. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Luke Cleary Concussion Test
Nick Coffield Shoulder Test
Jordan Croft Concussion Test
Ryan Gardner Wrist 10-12 weeks
James Harmes Hamstring Test
Jason Johannisen Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Alex Keath Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Aaron Naughton Knee Test
Bailey Smith Knee Season
Updated: June 25, 2024

Early prognosis

Luke Beveridge could regain Naughton and Sam Darcy this weekend, with the latter having now served a two-game suspension. Naughton has been sidelined for the past month with a MCL injury but is on track to face North Melbourne. Coffield will need to pass a fitness test later in the week to be available for the first time since undergoing a shoulder reconstruction after round two. Harmes is also a chance to be fit to face the Kangaroos. – Josh Gabelich