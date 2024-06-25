Christian Salem leaves the field injured during Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Shoulder Season Wayne Milera Knee Season Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season Riley Thilthorpe Knee Test Taylor Walker Back Test Josh Worrell Arm 4-6 weeks Updated: June 25, 2024

Walker enjoyed an extra break over the bye to recover from his back injury and has trained strongly since. Thilthorpe is also in full training and a chance to play at some level this week. Himmelberg has received final approval from his surgeon to play after suffering a fractured cheekbone. Smith suffered a knee issue in the SANFL before the bye but is expected to be available. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Shoulder 3-5 weeks Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee Season Darcy Gardiner Knee Season Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Updated: June 25, 2024

The Lions' list is almost in as good a shape as it can be for 2024 with Will Ashcroft (knee) back from his year-long absence and defender Carter Michael (quad/knee) to play his first game in the VFL for the year. Josh Dunkley had a scan on his glute earlier in the week but got the all clear and will face Melbourne on Friday night. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite Adam Cerra Hamstring Test Matt Cottrell Foot 1-2 weeks Sam Docherty Knee Season Jack Martin Calf 2 weeks Hudson O'Keefe Hamstring 2-4 weeks Jack Silvagni Knee Season Billy Wilson Knee 1 week Updated: June 25, 2024

The Blues will put Cerra through a fitness test later this week to determine whether he meets the Tigers on Sunday, but Martin and Cottrell both likely remain another fortnight away. David Cuningham (calf) and Marc Pittonet (finger) made their respective comebacks through the VFL over the weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Knee Season Josh Carmichael Concussion TBC Mason Cox Knee 3-5 weeks Jordan De Goey Groin Test Jamie Elliott Vascular 3-5 weeks Dan McStay Knee TBC Tom Mitchell Foot 3-5 weeks Wil Parker Knee 4-6 weeks Joe Richards Foot Test Oscar Steene Toe 4-6 weeks Updated: June 25, 2024

Collingwood will finally get some players back with Scott Pendlebury, Brody Mihocek and Oleg Markov all available for the trip to the Gold Coast. De Goey and Richards could both be available for selection, while Category B rookie Parker has undergone knee surgery and will miss at least the next month. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Foot 3-6 weeks Saad El-Hawli Ankle 6 weeks Jaiden Hunter Knee Season Darcy Parish Calf 3 weeks Zach Reid Pectoral TBC Sam Weideman Suspension Round 18 Updated: June 25, 2024

The Bombers regained Sam Draper, Xavier Duursma and Mason Redman from injury last week, while Ben Hobbs made his return through the VFL. They await the return of important midfielder Parish, who is still a few weeks away. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Brodie Foot Test Josh Corbett Hip Season Sebit Kuek Knee 1-2 weeks Oscar McDonald Knee 8-9 weeks Nathan O'Driscoll Knee 1-2 weeks Ollie Murphy Abdomen TBC Alex Pearce Arm 3-4 weeks Brandon Walker Illness Test Michael Walters Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: June 25, 2024

Pearce will undergo surgery later this week to stabilise a left forearm fracture having avoided a season-ending injury. Brodie suffered a foot injury in the WAFL but is a chance to play this week. Murphy underwent an abdominal procedure on Monday, with a timeline for his return not yet clear. Brennan Cox will progress to WAFL league minutes this week as he returns from a hamstring injury. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tanner Bruhn Scaphoid 3-5 weeks Patrick Dangerfield Suspension Round 17 Cam Guthrie Achilles 1-2 weeks Tom Hawkins Foot 6-8 weeks Oli Wiltshire Pelvis 1-3 weeks Updated: June 25, 2024

Hawkins remains a chance to return this season after suffering a mid-foot injury involving the joint and ligaments, although it could be a close-run thing given there are only nine games remaining in the home and away season. Guthrie remains at least a week away from his return from a lingering Achilles problem, while Bruhn could still be a month away with his wrist injury. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brandon Ellis Calf 4 weeks Ben King Knee Test Malcolm Rosas jnr Calf 1 week Lachie Weller Knee 3 weeks Updated: June 25, 2024

For the second straight week, King will need to get through Thursday's main session to be available for Saturday's sold out match against Collingwood. Ellis and Rosas have both received further setbacks to interrupted seasons. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Stephen Coniglio Shoulder Test Josh Fahey Foot 12 weeks Cooper Hamilton Ankle 3-4 weeks Nick Haynes Hamstring 2-3 weeks Nick Madden Ankle 4-6 weeks Harry Perryman Hamstring Test Braydon Preuss Hamstring Indefinite Sam Taylor Testicle Indefinite Updated: June 25, 2024

The Giants are hopeful that Coniglio and Perryman will return for Saturday night's clash with the Crows, but both will need to undergo fitness tests later this week. Taylor will also meet with specialists later this week to determine a timeline for his return. Adam Kennedy (knee), Darcy Jones (hamstring) and James Leake (quad) made their comebacks through the VFL over the weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Knee Season Sam Butler Leg Season Bailey Macdonald Hip Test Will McCabe Back 1 week Ned Reeves Back Test Jack O'Sullivan Hamstring Test Cooper Stephens Achilles Test Chad Wingard Calf Test Updated: June 25, 2024

Hawthorn veteran Wingard is a chance to resume his season after being sidelined with calf tightness before the mid-season bye. Reeves will need to prove his fitness later in the week after being sidelined with back spasms. McCabe is at least another week away from returning from a long-term back injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Brown Knee TBC Marty Hore Calf 1 week Jake Melksham Knee 1-2 weeks Christian Petracca Ribs, spleen Indefinite Christian Salem Knee Test Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite Charlie Spargo Achilles TBC Will Verrall Concussion 1-2 weeks Updated: June 25, 2024

Lever is a near-certainty to face Brisbane on Friday night in his first game since round 10, but Hunter will return from his calf strain via the VFL. Salem sustained a knock at training ahead of the North Melbourne clash and was subbed out in the last quarter, but the club is confident he will play. Brown suffered "minor knee pain" after a training incident last week and has been cleared of major damage, but his recovery timeline is unclear. Melksham is closing on a playing return from his ACL rupture and could play VFL as soon as next week. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season Wil Dawson Shoulder 2-3 weeks Blake Drury Knee 2-3 weeks Brayden George Knee Season Josh Goater Achilles Season Toby Pink Ankle Test Updated: June 25, 2024

The Kangas will put Pink through his paces later this week before determining his availability for Saturday's clash with the Dogs. Griffin Logue (knee) and Colby McKercher (foot) both played modified minutes in the VFL last weekend, but are making good strides in their respective comebacks. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jase Burgoyne Hamstring 1-2 weeks Ryan Burton Foot 3-4 weeks Lachie Charleson Knee Test Charlie Dixon Suspension Round 18 Kyle Marshall Concussion TBC Trent McKenzie Hamstring 1-2 weeks Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Willie Rioli Calf Test Ivan Soldo Knee 3-4 weeks Updated: June 25, 2024

Burgoyne has added to a lengthening list for Port, although his setback is expected to be brief. Soldo is managing knee soreness caused by scar tissue irritation, while Burton has bone bruising on his foot and will resume running this week. Rioli will be tested later in the week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Back TBC Liam Fawcett Back TBC Josh Gibcus ACL Season Dylan Grimes Back TBC Jacob Hopper Hamstring Test Mykelti Lefau ACL Season Tom Lynch Hamstring 1-2 weeks Sam Naismith ACL Season Marlion Pickett Calf 2-3 weeks Dion Prestia Calf 1-2 weeks Maurice Rioli jnr Ankle 3-4 weeks Jack Ross Foot 4-6 weeks Samson Ryan Ankle 1-2 weeks Tylar Young ACL Season Updated: June 25, 2024

Lynch has suffered a minor strain to the opposite hamstring which kept him sidelined for most of this year, and has already completed one week of rehab during the bye round. Hopper is set to be available, while Pickett's calf has been described as "a little bit stubborn". Rioli did his rehab work at the club every day throughout the bye, while Ross has finally turned the corner after two months on the sidelines. The club is hopeful draftee Fawcett will clock some VFL minutes by the end of the year. Shai Bolton (corkie) and Jack Graham (hamstring) finished the Hawthorn game on the bench, but aren't on the injury list. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brad Crouch Knee TBC Paddy Dow Ankle Test Jack Hayes Knee TBC Dougal Howard Hamstring 1 week James Van Es Ankle Season Jimmy Webster Calf Test Updated: June 25, 2024

St Kilda will be boosted by the availability of Liam Stocker ahead of Sunday’s clash against Port Adelaide, but Dow and Webster will need to prove their fitness later in the week. Howard is at least a week away, while Crouch is undergoing further investigation on his knee. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Arnold Back 3-4 weeks Jack Buller Back Season Peter Ladhams Concussion 1 week Callum Mills Shoulder/calf 3 weeks Luke Parker Suspension Round 18 Sam Reid Foot Test Angus Sheldrick Ankle 5 weeks Updated: June 25, 2024

Mills is edging ever closer to his first game since last September, with the skipper to have another solid two weeks of training before he's considered for a game on July 13 against North Melbourne, either in the seniors or at VFL level. That weekend will also be Parker's first game after his long suspension. The rest of the Swans pulled up well from the win over GWS, with Isaac Heeney expected to shake off a knock to his shoulder and face the Dockers on Saturday afternoon. Reid is a test to play this Saturday after a long layoff, while Ladhams will miss at least a week after entering concussion protocols. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Rhett Bazzo Groin 2-3 weeks Elijah Hewett Foot 2-3 weeks Noah Long Knee Season Dom Sheed Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: June 25, 2024

Sheed was closing on his return from a hamstring injury but experienced awareness during a session on Saturday. The Eagles are going to reassess his progress over the coming days. Hewett and Bazzo have both joined full training in recent sessions and are on track to return from long-term issues. Kelly appears over a hip and knee injuries that have sidelined him for three matches. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Cleary Concussion Test Nick Coffield Shoulder Test Jordan Croft Concussion Test Ryan Gardner Wrist 10-12 weeks James Harmes Hamstring Test Jason Johannisen Hamstring 2-3 weeks Alex Keath Hamstring 4-6 weeks Aaron Naughton Knee Test Bailey Smith Knee Season Updated: June 25, 2024

Luke Beveridge could regain Naughton and Sam Darcy this weekend, with the latter having now served a two-game suspension. Naughton has been sidelined for the past month with a MCL injury but is on track to face North Melbourne. Coffield will need to pass a fitness test later in the week to be available for the first time since undergoing a shoulder reconstruction after round two. Harmes is also a chance to be fit to face the Kangaroos. – Josh Gabelich