Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Crouch
|Shoulder
|Season
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Patrick Parnell
|Shoulder
|Season
|Riley Thilthorpe
|Knee
|Test
|Taylor Walker
|Back
|Test
|Josh Worrell
|Arm
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: June 25, 2024
Early prognosis
Walker enjoyed an extra break over the bye to recover from his back injury and has trained strongly since. Thilthorpe is also in full training and a chance to play at some level this week. Himmelberg has received final approval from his surgeon to play after suffering a fractured cheekbone. Smith suffered a knee issue in the SANFL before the bye but is expected to be available. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Shoulder
|3-5 weeks
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Gardiner
|Knee
|Season
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: June 25, 2024
Early prognosis
The Lions' list is almost in as good a shape as it can be for 2024 with Will Ashcroft (knee) back from his year-long absence and defender Carter Michael (quad/knee) to play his first game in the VFL for the year. Josh Dunkley had a scan on his glute earlier in the week but got the all clear and will face Melbourne on Friday night. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Carroll
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Adam Cerra
|Hamstring
|Test
|Matt Cottrell
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Hudson O'Keefe
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Season
|Billy Wilson
|Knee
|1 week
|Updated: June 25, 2024
Early prognosis
The Blues will put Cerra through a fitness test later this week to determine whether he meets the Tigers on Sunday, but Martin and Cottrell both likely remain another fortnight away. David Cuningham (calf) and Marc Pittonet (finger) made their respective comebacks through the VFL over the weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Begg
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Carmichael
|Concussion
|TBC
|Mason Cox
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Jordan De Goey
|Groin
|Test
|Jamie Elliott
|Vascular
|3-5 weeks
|Dan McStay
|Knee
|TBC
|Tom Mitchell
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Wil Parker
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Joe Richards
|Foot
|Test
|Oscar Steene
|Toe
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: June 25, 2024
Early prognosis
Collingwood will finally get some players back with Scott Pendlebury, Brody Mihocek and Oleg Markov all available for the trip to the Gold Coast. De Goey and Richards could both be available for selection, while Category B rookie Parker has undergone knee surgery and will miss at least the next month. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Foot
|3-6 weeks
|Saad El-Hawli
|Ankle
|6 weeks
|Jaiden Hunter
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|3 weeks
|Zach Reid
|Pectoral
|TBC
|Sam Weideman
|Suspension
|Round 18
|Updated: June 25, 2024
Early prognosis
The Bombers regained Sam Draper, Xavier Duursma and Mason Redman from injury last week, while Ben Hobbs made his return through the VFL. They await the return of important midfielder Parish, who is still a few weeks away. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Will Brodie
|Foot
|Test
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Season
|Sebit Kuek
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Oscar McDonald
|Knee
|8-9 weeks
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Ollie Murphy
|Abdomen
|TBC
|Alex Pearce
|Arm
|3-4 weeks
|Brandon Walker
|Illness
|Test
|Michael Walters
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: June 25, 2024
Early prognosis
Pearce will undergo surgery later this week to stabilise a left forearm fracture having avoided a season-ending injury. Brodie suffered a foot injury in the WAFL but is a chance to play this week. Murphy underwent an abdominal procedure on Monday, with a timeline for his return not yet clear. Brennan Cox will progress to WAFL league minutes this week as he returns from a hamstring injury. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tanner Bruhn
|Scaphoid
|3-5 weeks
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Suspension
|Round 17
|Cam Guthrie
|Achilles
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Hawkins
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Oli Wiltshire
|Pelvis
|1-3 weeks
|Updated: June 25, 2024
Early prognosis
Hawkins remains a chance to return this season after suffering a mid-foot injury involving the joint and ligaments, although it could be a close-run thing given there are only nine games remaining in the home and away season. Guthrie remains at least a week away from his return from a lingering Achilles problem, while Bruhn could still be a month away with his wrist injury. – Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brandon Ellis
|Calf
|4 weeks
|Ben King
|Knee
|Test
|Malcolm Rosas jnr
|Calf
|1 week
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Updated: June 25, 2024
Early prognosis
For the second straight week, King will need to get through Thursday's main session to be available for Saturday's sold out match against Collingwood. Ellis and Rosas have both received further setbacks to interrupted seasons. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Stephen Coniglio
|Shoulder
|Test
|Josh Fahey
|Foot
|12 weeks
|Cooper Hamilton
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Nick Haynes
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Nick Madden
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Harry Perryman
|Hamstring
|Test
|Braydon Preuss
|Hamstring
|Indefinite
|Sam Taylor
|Testicle
|Indefinite
|Updated: June 25, 2024
Early prognosis
The Giants are hopeful that Coniglio and Perryman will return for Saturday night's clash with the Crows, but both will need to undergo fitness tests later this week. Taylor will also meet with specialists later this week to determine a timeline for his return. Adam Kennedy (knee), Darcy Jones (hamstring) and James Leake (quad) made their comebacks through the VFL over the weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Butler
|Leg
|Season
|Bailey Macdonald
|Hip
|Test
|Will McCabe
|Back
|1 week
|Ned Reeves
|Back
|Test
|Jack O'Sullivan
|Hamstring
|Test
|Cooper Stephens
|Achilles
|Test
|Chad Wingard
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: June 25, 2024
Early prognosis
Hawthorn veteran Wingard is a chance to resume his season after being sidelined with calf tightness before the mid-season bye. Reeves will need to prove his fitness later in the week after being sidelined with back spasms. McCabe is at least another week away from returning from a long-term back injury. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Brown
|Knee
|TBC
|Marty Hore
|Calf
|1 week
|Jake Melksham
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Christian Petracca
|Ribs, spleen
|Indefinite
|Christian Salem
|Knee
|Test
|Joel Smith
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Charlie Spargo
|Achilles
|TBC
|Will Verrall
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: June 25, 2024
Early prognosis
Lever is a near-certainty to face Brisbane on Friday night in his first game since round 10, but Hunter will return from his calf strain via the VFL. Salem sustained a knock at training ahead of the North Melbourne clash and was subbed out in the last quarter, but the club is confident he will play. Brown suffered "minor knee pain" after a training incident last week and has been cleared of major damage, but his recovery timeline is unclear. Melksham is closing on a playing return from his ACL rupture and could play VFL as soon as next week. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Achilles
|Season
|Wil Dawson
|Shoulder
|2-3 weeks
|Blake Drury
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Achilles
|Season
|Toby Pink
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: June 25, 2024
Early prognosis
The Kangas will put Pink through his paces later this week before determining his availability for Saturday's clash with the Dogs. Griffin Logue (knee) and Colby McKercher (foot) both played modified minutes in the VFL last weekend, but are making good strides in their respective comebacks. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jase Burgoyne
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Ryan Burton
|Foot
|3-4 weeks
|Lachie Charleson
|Knee
|Test
|Charlie Dixon
|Suspension
|Round 18
|Kyle Marshall
|Concussion
|TBC
|Trent McKenzie
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|Season
|Willie Rioli
|Calf
|Test
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: June 25, 2024
Early prognosis
Burgoyne has added to a lengthening list for Port, although his setback is expected to be brief. Soldo is managing knee soreness caused by scar tissue irritation, while Burton has bone bruising on his foot and will resume running this week. Rioli will be tested later in the week. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Back
|TBC
|Liam Fawcett
|Back
|TBC
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|Season
|Dylan Grimes
|Back
|TBC
|Jacob Hopper
|Hamstring
|Test
|Mykelti Lefau
|ACL
|Season
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Naismith
|ACL
|Season
|Marlion Pickett
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Dion Prestia
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Maurice Rioli jnr
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Jack Ross
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Samson Ryan
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Tylar Young
|ACL
|Season
|Updated: June 25, 2024
Early prognosis
Lynch has suffered a minor strain to the opposite hamstring which kept him sidelined for most of this year, and has already completed one week of rehab during the bye round. Hopper is set to be available, while Pickett's calf has been described as "a little bit stubborn". Rioli did his rehab work at the club every day throughout the bye, while Ross has finally turned the corner after two months on the sidelines. The club is hopeful draftee Fawcett will clock some VFL minutes by the end of the year. Shai Bolton (corkie) and Jack Graham (hamstring) finished the Hawthorn game on the bench, but aren't on the injury list. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brad Crouch
|Knee
|TBC
|Paddy Dow
|Ankle
|Test
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|TBC
|Dougal Howard
|Hamstring
|1 week
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|Season
|Jimmy Webster
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: June 25, 2024
Early prognosis
St Kilda will be boosted by the availability of Liam Stocker ahead of Sunday’s clash against Port Adelaide, but Dow and Webster will need to prove their fitness later in the week. Howard is at least a week away, while Crouch is undergoing further investigation on his knee. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Arnold
|Back
|3-4 weeks
|Jack Buller
|Back
|Season
|Peter Ladhams
|Concussion
|1 week
|Callum Mills
|Shoulder/calf
|3 weeks
|Luke Parker
|Suspension
|Round 18
|Sam Reid
|Foot
|Test
|Angus Sheldrick
|Ankle
|5 weeks
|Updated: June 25, 2024
Early prognosis
Mills is edging ever closer to his first game since last September, with the skipper to have another solid two weeks of training before he's considered for a game on July 13 against North Melbourne, either in the seniors or at VFL level. That weekend will also be Parker's first game after his long suspension. The rest of the Swans pulled up well from the win over GWS, with Isaac Heeney expected to shake off a knock to his shoulder and face the Dockers on Saturday afternoon. Reid is a test to play this Saturday after a long layoff, while Ladhams will miss at least a week after entering concussion protocols. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Rhett Bazzo
|Groin
|2-3 weeks
|Elijah Hewett
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Dom Sheed
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: June 25, 2024
Early prognosis
Sheed was closing on his return from a hamstring injury but experienced awareness during a session on Saturday. The Eagles are going to reassess his progress over the coming days. Hewett and Bazzo have both joined full training in recent sessions and are on track to return from long-term issues. Kelly appears over a hip and knee injuries that have sidelined him for three matches. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Cleary
|Concussion
|Test
|Nick Coffield
|Shoulder
|Test
|Jordan Croft
|Concussion
|Test
|Ryan Gardner
|Wrist
|10-12 weeks
|James Harmes
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jason Johannisen
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Alex Keath
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Aaron Naughton
|Knee
|Test
|Bailey Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: June 25, 2024
Early prognosis
Luke Beveridge could regain Naughton and Sam Darcy this weekend, with the latter having now served a two-game suspension. Naughton has been sidelined for the past month with a MCL injury but is on track to face North Melbourne. Coffield will need to pass a fitness test later in the week to be available for the first time since undergoing a shoulder reconstruction after round two. Harmes is also a chance to be fit to face the Kangaroos. – Josh Gabelich