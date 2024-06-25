The Cats are hoping to have Tom Hawkins back in the final rounds of the season

Tom Hawkins is seen on crutches after the match between Carlton and Geelong at the MCG in round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG veteran Tom Hawkins has been ruled out for at least the next six weeks, keeping his season alive.

After undergoing scans on Saturday and consulting specialists, Hawkins' season is still alive with the Cats hoping he is available within two months.

The 35-year-old sustained an atypical mid-foot joint and ligament injury in last Friday night's 63-point loss to Carlton at the MCG.

With nine games to play in the home and away season, Hawkins has enough runway to return in what could be the final season of his career.

Geelong GM of football Andrew Mackie is confident the five-time All-Australian key forward will return before the end of the season.

Learn More 00:41

"Tom has already been in the club today and commenced his off-foot training, he'll remain in a boot for the next couple of weeks before progressing based on clinical signs," he said.

"Tom is in a positive and optimistic mindset and we are confident he will give himself the best chance to have an impact later in the season."