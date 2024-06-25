IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Michael Whiting join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Patrick Dangerfield cleared of a dangerous tackle but Damo's scratching his head
- Will Tom Hawkins' foot injury spell the end of a glorious career?
- Christian Petracca's reveals the effect of his traumatic injury
- 'Fish' gives the latest on Lions gun Will Ashcroft after his exclusive interview
- Does Nathan Buckley fit the bill for Port Adelaide's next senior coach?
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.