Patrick Dangerfield in action during Geelong's loss to Carlton in round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Michael Whiting join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Patrick Dangerfield cleared of a dangerous tackle but Damo's scratching his head

- Will Tom Hawkins' foot injury spell the end of a glorious career?

- Christian Petracca's reveals the effect of his traumatic injury

- 'Fish' gives the latest on Lions gun Will Ashcroft after his exclusive interview

- Does Nathan Buckley fit the bill for Port Adelaide's next senior coach?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.