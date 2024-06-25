Join Josh Gabelich, Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett for AFL Round Table ahead of another huge round of footy

Chris Scott and Tom Stewart during Geelong's match against Carlton in R15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL DAILY Round Table returns for another week and no one's holding back.

Join Josh Gabelich, Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett as they dissect footy's biggest questions heading into round 16.

AFL Daily Round Table is a new in-depth podcast offering, dissecting the week that was and looking ahead to the upcoming round.

This week's Round Table topics include:

* Why Damo wouldn't support an AFL mid-season shut down

* Luke Davies-Uniacke is the No.1 player going under the radar for the All-Australian discussion

* Steven May's embarrassment from being fined for staging

* The ridiculous evenness of this year's AFL ladder (outside of Sydney)

* How do Geelong help Tom Stewart get back to his best form?

* How does the Dogs' forward line look this weekend after Rory Lobb's best game as a Dog?

* Unacceptable behaviour at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday afternoon

* Find out why Damo has elevated lying from the second language to the first language of football

