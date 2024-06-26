Hawthorn or Geelong? Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge debate which club Bailey Smith should join

WHERE will Bailey Smith play his football in 2025?

On this week's episode of AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable, co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge debate whether Smith should make a move to Hawthorn or Geelong in their segment 'The Pitch'.

They also take a look at the ruck merry-go-round and which big men could be moving at year's end, the latest on a Richmond star's contract call, and check in on a St Kilda defender's big free agency decision.

There's also updates on a gun West Coast defender, a contracted Sydney star turning heads, and look at the best key-position options that could potentially be available during this year's draft.

