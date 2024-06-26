The Tigers will be without defender Dylan Grimes for the rest of 2024

Dylan Grimes looks dejected after Richmond's loss to Essendon in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND veteran Dylan Grimes will miss the rest of the season after undergoing back surgery.

The three-time premiership defender has been battling the back injury and is set to sit out the rest of Richmond's campaign.

Grimes had been recently battling the back injury, having been unavailable since the Tigers' round eight loss to Fremantle, which was the fifth game of an injury-hit 2024 campaign.

The 32-year-old is an unrestricted free agent and is in the final year of his contract with the Tigers.

The 2017, 2019-20 flag backman was co-captain of the Tigers between 2022-23 before relinquishing the post to Toby Nankervis as the single skipper this season.

Grimes' back injury has continued the horror run of medical issues at Punt Road this year, including five players going down with anterior cruciate ligament tears – Josh Gibcus, Judson Clarke, Tylar Young, Sam Naismith and Mykelti Lefau – as well as setbacks at different stages to Tom Lynch, Dion Prestia and Jacob Hopper.

Hopper is expected to be available this week against Carlton after a long layoff with a hamstring injury, but Lynch will be unavailable for likely two weeks.