Harley Reid, Jacob Hooper, Adam Cerra. Pictures: AFL Photos

WEST Coast will welcome back young superstar Harley Reid and midfield gun Tim Kelly, Richmond will debut mid-season draftee Jacob Blight and has recalled powerful mid Jacob Hopper, and Carlton brings back Adam Cerra.

In Reid and Kelly, the Eagles add significant power to their midfield for their clash with Hawthorn at Optus Stadium on Sunday, in place of speedster Jack Petruccelle and athletic forward Jack Hutchinson. The Hawks have just the one change: Harry Morrison comes in for veteran forward Luke Breust.

At the MCG earlier in the day, the Tigers have made three changes – Hopper, key defender Blight and midfielder Sam Banks for the injured Tom Lynch and dropped pair Noah Cumberland and Thomson Dow.

Cerra comes in for Corey Durdin in the only change for the in-form Blues.

And in Sunday's first match, St Kilda has dropped defender Zaine Cordy, midfielder Zak Jones and veteran ruck Tom Campbell to accommodate winger Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Jimmy Webster and forward Cooper Sharman.

Port Adelaide has made just three changes after its shellacking at the hands of Brisbane, with Travis Boak, Lachie Jones and Will Lorenz coming in for injured duo Esava Ratugolea and Jase Burgoyne, and omitted small forward Jed McEntee.

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: N.Wanganeen-Milera, J.Webster, C.Sharman

Out: Z.Cordy (omitted), Z.Jones (omitted), T.Campbell (omitted)

R14 sub: Zak Jones

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Boak, La.Jones, W.Lorenz

Out: E.Ratugolea (hamstring), J.Burgoyne (hamstring), J.McEntee (omitted)

Last week's sub: Quinton Narkle

Richmond v Carlton at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: J.Hopper, J.Blight, S.Banks

Out: T.Lynch (hamstring), N.Cumberland (omitted), T.Dow (omitted)

R14 sub: Kane McAuliffe

CARLTON

In: A.Cerra

Out: C.Durdin (omitted)

Last week's sub: Corey Durdin

West Coast v Hawthorn at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: T.Kelly, H.Reid

Out: J.Petruccelle (hamstring), J.Hutchinson (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jack Hutchinson

HAWTHORN

In: H.Morrison

Out: L.Breust (managed)

R14 sub: Luke Breust